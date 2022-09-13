AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|103
|000
|000
|—
|4
|9
|2
|Toronto
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|8
|0
Springs, Armstrong (7), Fairbanks (8) and Bethancourt; Merryweather, White (2), Phelps (8) and Jansen. W_Springs 8-4. L_Merryweather 0-3. Sv_Fairbanks (7).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|001
|112
|001
|—
|6
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
Oviedo, Thompson (6), Bañuelos (8) and Heineman; Cessa, Dowdy (6), Strickland (9) and Romine. W_Oviedo 3-2. L_Cessa 3-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Hayes (7), B.Reynolds (23), Mitchell (5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.