AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay103000000492
Toronto000000020280

Springs, Armstrong (7), Fairbanks (8) and Bethancourt; Merryweather, White (2), Phelps (8) and Jansen. W_Springs 8-4. L_Merryweather 0-3. Sv_Fairbanks (7).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh0011120016120
Cincinnati000001000150

Oviedo, Thompson (6), Bañuelos (8) and Heineman; Cessa, Dowdy (6), Strickland (9) and Romine. W_Oviedo 3-2. L_Cessa 3-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Hayes (7), B.Reynolds (23), Mitchell (5).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

