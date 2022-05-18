AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago000030000350
Kansas City000000000090

Cease, Sousa (6), J.Kelly (7), J.Ruiz (8), Hendriks (9) and McGuire; Heasley, Garrett (6), Payamps (7) and Melendez. W_Cease 4-1. L_Heasley 0-2. Sv_Hendriks (11).

Detroit000010000171
Tampa Bay11013002x8111

Brieske, Foley (6), Vest (8), J.Jiménez (8) and Haase; McClanahan, Garza Jr. (8) and Zunino. W_McClanahan 3-2. L_Brieske 0-3. HRs_Detroit, Candelario (3). Tampa Bay, Kiermaier (4), B.Phillips (4), Arozarena (2).

New York1010111005111
Baltimore010200001491

Taillon, M.King (6), A.Chapman (9) and Higashioka; Watkins, Krehbiel (5), Tate (6), C.Pérez (7), Gillaspie (8) and Bemboom. W_Taillon 4-1. L_Tate 0-2. Sv_A.Chapman (9). HRs_New York, Judge (14). Baltimore, R.Urías (2).

Seattle000000000060
Toronto03000000x360

L.Gilbert, Murfee (8) and Raleigh; Berríos, Phelps (8), Cimber (9) and Kirk, D.Jansen. W_Berríos 3-2. L_L.Gilbert 4-2. Sv_Cimber (3).

Houston09040000013151
Boston1020100004132

Urquidy, S.Martinez (6), B.Taylor (9) and Maldonado; Eovaldi, Danish (2), Sawamura (5), Brasier (6), M.Barnes (7), Diekman (8), A.Davis (9) and Plawecki. W_Urquidy 3-1. L_Eovaldi 1-2. HRs_Houston, Alvarez (12), Tucker (7), Peña (7), Brantley (3), Gurriel (3). Boston, Devers (7), J.Martinez (5).

Chicago000000010170
Kansas City01000100x280

D.Martin, Banks (6), Crick (8) and Grandal; Singer, Snider (8), Staumont (9) and Melendez. W_Singer 1-0. L_D.Martin 0-1. Sv_Staumont (3). HRs_Kansas City, Melendez (1).

Los Angeles0030001015112
Texas10020007x10111

Detmers, O.Ortega (4), Loup (6), Barraclough (7), Tepera (8), C.Valdez (8) and Wallach; Hearn, M.Moore (5), B.Martin (7), D.Santana (8), Sborz (9) and Huff. W_D.Santana 1-1. L_Tepera 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Ward (9), Rendon (5), Trout (10). Texas, Seager (8), Calhoun (4).

Minnesota000011000270
Oakland00020030x5111

Bundy, Winder (4), Thielbar (7) and Jeffers; Kaprielian, Moll (6), Jackson (7), D.Jiménez (8) and Murphy. W_Jackson 1-1. L_Winder 2-2. Sv_D.Jiménez (7). HRs_Minnesota, Lewis (2), G.Sánchez (4). Oakland, K.Smith (2).

INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati0010010111590
Cleveland0010000120451

(10 innings)

Overton, Santillan (8), Warren (9), Alex.Díaz (10) and T.Stephenson; Plesac, Shaw (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9), Sandlin (10) and Hedges, Maile. W_Warren 2-1. L_Sandlin 3-2. Sv_Alex.Díaz (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Naquin (3). Cleveland, O.Miller (4).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona003000201660
Los Angeles00010510x791

T.Gilbert, Wendelken (6), K.Nelson (7), C.Smith (8) and Varsho; Pepiot, Bruihl (5), M.White (6), Vesia (7), E.Phillips (8), Kimbrel (9) and W.Smith. W_M.White 1-0. L_T.Gilbert 0-2. Sv_Kimbrel (7). HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (9), A.Thomas (2). Los Angeles, W.Smith (3), Betts (8), T.Turner (2), J.Turner (3).

St. Louis000000010161
New York01200000x380

Mikolas, Naughton (7), Wittgren (8) and Molina; T.Williams, Reed (5), Lugo (7), Dr.Smith (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and Mazeika. W_Reed 1-0. L_Mikolas 3-2. Sv_Ed.Díaz (9). HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (5).

Washington000000010173
Miami00001121x5100

Adon, Cishek (5), E.Ramírez (7), Espino (8) and K.Ruiz; Poteet, Bender (5), Okert (6), Bass (7), Scott (8), Sulser (9) and Stallings. W_Bender 1-3. L_Adon 1-7. HRs_Miami, M.Rojas (2), J.Sánchez (4).

San Diego000010200381
Philadelphia000000000051

Clevinger, Gore (6), Ta.Rogers (9) and Au.Nola; Eflin, Norwood (7), Hand (7), N.Nelson (8) and Realmuto. W_Clevinger 1-0. L_Eflin 1-3. Sv_Ta.Rogers (14).

St. Louis0001200014110
New York100100010350

Matz, Pallante (6), G.Cabrera (6), Helsley (8), Gallegos (9) and Knizner; T.Walker, Medina (6), Jo.Rodríguez (8), Ottavino (9) and Nido. W_Helsley 2-0. L_Jo.Rodríguez 0-2. Sv_Gallegos (7). HRs_New York, Canha (3), E.Escobar (2).

Atlanta000010020361
Milwaukee000000000051

Davidson, McHugh (6), Minter (7), W.Smith (8), K.Jansen (9) and Willi.Contreras; Houser, Gott (7), Boxberger (8), Suter (9) and Caratini. W_Davidson 1-0. L_Houser 3-4. Sv_K.Jansen (9). HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (6).

Pittsburgh000000000052
Chicago00150001x770

Brubaker, Banda (6), De Jong (7) and M.Perez; K.Thompson, Norris (6), Hughes (6), Leiter Jr. (8) and Wills.Contreras. W_K.Thompson 3-0. L_Brubaker 0-4. HRs_Chicago, Villar (1), Morel (1).

San Francisco11420200010140
Colorado0101050007122

Cobb, Brebbia (6), Ty.Rogers (7), Leone (8), Doval (9) and Casali; Kuhl, Chacín (4), Lawrence (6), R.Stephenson (7), Colomé (8), Gilbreath (9) and El.Díaz. W_Cobb 3-1. L_Kuhl 3-2. Sv_Doval (7). HRs_San Francisco, La Stella (1). Colorado, Grichuk (5).

Arizona2000000013113
Los Angeles26000301x12100

M.Kelly, C.Smith (3), Uceta (6) and J.Herrera; Ty.Anderson, Bickford (8), Alberto (9) and A.Barnes. W_Ty.Anderson 4-0. L_M.Kelly 3-2. HRs_Arizona, Luplow (5), C.Walker (9). Los Angeles, Ríos (4).

