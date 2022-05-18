AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|9
|0
Cease, Sousa (6), J.Kelly (7), J.Ruiz (8), Hendriks (9) and McGuire; Heasley, Garrett (6), Payamps (7) and Melendez. W_Cease 4-1. L_Heasley 0-2. Sv_Hendriks (11).
|Detroit
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|7
|1
|Tampa Bay
|110
|130
|02x
|—
|8
|11
|1
Brieske, Foley (6), Vest (8), J.Jiménez (8) and Haase; McClanahan, Garza Jr. (8) and Zunino. W_McClanahan 3-2. L_Brieske 0-3. HRs_Detroit, Candelario (3). Tampa Bay, Kiermaier (4), B.Phillips (4), Arozarena (2).
|New York
|101
|011
|100
|—
|5
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|200
|001
|—
|4
|9
|1
Taillon, M.King (6), A.Chapman (9) and Higashioka; Watkins, Krehbiel (5), Tate (6), C.Pérez (7), Gillaspie (8) and Bemboom. W_Taillon 4-1. L_Tate 0-2. Sv_A.Chapman (9). HRs_New York, Judge (14). Baltimore, R.Urías (2).
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
|Toronto
|030
|000
|00x
|—
|3
|6
|0
L.Gilbert, Murfee (8) and Raleigh; Berríos, Phelps (8), Cimber (9) and Kirk, D.Jansen. W_Berríos 3-2. L_L.Gilbert 4-2. Sv_Cimber (3).
|Houston
|090
|400
|000
|—
|13
|15
|1
|Boston
|102
|010
|000
|—
|4
|13
|2
Urquidy, S.Martinez (6), B.Taylor (9) and Maldonado; Eovaldi, Danish (2), Sawamura (5), Brasier (6), M.Barnes (7), Diekman (8), A.Davis (9) and Plawecki. W_Urquidy 3-1. L_Eovaldi 1-2. HRs_Houston, Alvarez (12), Tucker (7), Peña (7), Brantley (3), Gurriel (3). Boston, Devers (7), J.Martinez (5).
|Chicago
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|001
|00x
|—
|2
|8
|0
D.Martin, Banks (6), Crick (8) and Grandal; Singer, Snider (8), Staumont (9) and Melendez. W_Singer 1-0. L_D.Martin 0-1. Sv_Staumont (3). HRs_Kansas City, Melendez (1).
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|101
|—
|5
|11
|2
|Texas
|100
|200
|07x
|—
|10
|11
|1
Detmers, O.Ortega (4), Loup (6), Barraclough (7), Tepera (8), C.Valdez (8) and Wallach; Hearn, M.Moore (5), B.Martin (7), D.Santana (8), Sborz (9) and Huff. W_D.Santana 1-1. L_Tepera 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Ward (9), Rendon (5), Trout (10). Texas, Seager (8), Calhoun (4).
|Minnesota
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Oakland
|000
|200
|30x
|—
|5
|11
|1
Bundy, Winder (4), Thielbar (7) and Jeffers; Kaprielian, Moll (6), Jackson (7), D.Jiménez (8) and Murphy. W_Jackson 1-1. L_Winder 2-2. Sv_D.Jiménez (7). HRs_Minnesota, Lewis (2), G.Sánchez (4). Oakland, K.Smith (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|001
|001
|011
|1
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|012
|0
|—
|4
|5
|1
(10 innings)
Overton, Santillan (8), Warren (9), Alex.Díaz (10) and T.Stephenson; Plesac, Shaw (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9), Sandlin (10) and Hedges, Maile. W_Warren 2-1. L_Sandlin 3-2. Sv_Alex.Díaz (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Naquin (3). Cleveland, O.Miller (4).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|003
|000
|201
|—
|6
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|105
|10x
|—
|7
|9
|1
T.Gilbert, Wendelken (6), K.Nelson (7), C.Smith (8) and Varsho; Pepiot, Bruihl (5), M.White (6), Vesia (7), E.Phillips (8), Kimbrel (9) and W.Smith. W_M.White 1-0. L_T.Gilbert 0-2. Sv_Kimbrel (7). HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (9), A.Thomas (2). Los Angeles, W.Smith (3), Betts (8), T.Turner (2), J.Turner (3).
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|6
|1
|New York
|012
|000
|00x
|—
|3
|8
|0
Mikolas, Naughton (7), Wittgren (8) and Molina; T.Williams, Reed (5), Lugo (7), Dr.Smith (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and Mazeika. W_Reed 1-0. L_Mikolas 3-2. Sv_Ed.Díaz (9). HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (5).
|Washington
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|7
|3
|Miami
|000
|011
|21x
|—
|5
|10
|0
Adon, Cishek (5), E.Ramírez (7), Espino (8) and K.Ruiz; Poteet, Bender (5), Okert (6), Bass (7), Scott (8), Sulser (9) and Stallings. W_Bender 1-3. L_Adon 1-7. HRs_Miami, M.Rojas (2), J.Sánchez (4).
|San Diego
|000
|010
|200
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
Clevinger, Gore (6), Ta.Rogers (9) and Au.Nola; Eflin, Norwood (7), Hand (7), N.Nelson (8) and Realmuto. W_Clevinger 1-0. L_Eflin 1-3. Sv_Ta.Rogers (14).
|St. Louis
|000
|120
|001
|—
|4
|11
|0
|New York
|100
|100
|010
|—
|3
|5
|0
Matz, Pallante (6), G.Cabrera (6), Helsley (8), Gallegos (9) and Knizner; T.Walker, Medina (6), Jo.Rodríguez (8), Ottavino (9) and Nido. W_Helsley 2-0. L_Jo.Rodríguez 0-2. Sv_Gallegos (7). HRs_New York, Canha (3), E.Escobar (2).
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|020
|—
|3
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
Davidson, McHugh (6), Minter (7), W.Smith (8), K.Jansen (9) and Willi.Contreras; Houser, Gott (7), Boxberger (8), Suter (9) and Caratini. W_Davidson 1-0. L_Houser 3-4. Sv_K.Jansen (9). HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (6).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|2
|Chicago
|001
|500
|01x
|—
|7
|7
|0
Brubaker, Banda (6), De Jong (7) and M.Perez; K.Thompson, Norris (6), Hughes (6), Leiter Jr. (8) and Wills.Contreras. W_K.Thompson 3-0. L_Brubaker 0-4. HRs_Chicago, Villar (1), Morel (1).
|San Francisco
|114
|202
|000
|—
|10
|14
|0
|Colorado
|010
|105
|000
|—
|7
|12
|2
Cobb, Brebbia (6), Ty.Rogers (7), Leone (8), Doval (9) and Casali; Kuhl, Chacín (4), Lawrence (6), R.Stephenson (7), Colomé (8), Gilbreath (9) and El.Díaz. W_Cobb 3-1. L_Kuhl 3-2. Sv_Doval (7). HRs_San Francisco, La Stella (1). Colorado, Grichuk (5).
|Arizona
|200
|000
|001
|—
|3
|11
|3
|Los Angeles
|260
|003
|01x
|—
|12
|10
|0
M.Kelly, C.Smith (3), Uceta (6) and J.Herrera; Ty.Anderson, Bickford (8), Alberto (9) and A.Barnes. W_Ty.Anderson 4-0. L_M.Kelly 3-2. HRs_Arizona, Luplow (5), C.Walker (9). Los Angeles, Ríos (4).
