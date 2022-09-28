AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|400
|000
|02
|—
|6
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|200
|010
|01
|—
|5
|14
|1
(11 innings)
Kluber, Cleavinger (5), Chargois (6), Poche (7), Raley (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9), Guerra (10), Faucher (11) and Bethancourt, Mejía; Bieber, De Los Santos (7), Sandlin (8), Clase (9), Karinchak (10), Stephan (11) and Hedges, Maile. W_Guerra 2-0. L_Stephan 6-5. Sv_Faucher (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (7).
|Kansas City
|020
|100
|000
|0
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|030
|1
|—
|4
|8
|0
(10 innings)
Greinke, Coleman (8), Ca.Hernández (8), S.Barlow (9), Misiewicz (10) and Perez; Wentz, Foley (6), De Jesus (7), Norris (8), Cisnero (9), Lange (10) and Barnhart. W_Lange 6-4. L_Misiewicz 1-2. HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (12).
|New York
|002
|012
|000
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Toronto
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
|8
|1
Taillon, Trivino (8) and Higashioka; Berríos, Pop (6), Phelps (7), Bass (8) and Kirk. W_Taillon 14-5. L_Berríos 11-7. Sv_Trivino (11). HRs_Toronto, Springer (24).
|Baltimore
|102
|500
|100
|—
|9
|15
|3
|Boston
|026
|500
|00x
|—
|13
|11
|0
Bradish, Krehbiel (3), Reed (4), Hall (4), Baker (6), Ci.Pérez (7), Tate (8) and Rutschman; Wacha, Strahm (4), Z.Kelly (6), Schreiber (7), Brasier (8), M.Barnes (9) and C.Wong. W_Strahm 4-4. L_Krehbiel 5-5. HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (13), Santander (33), R.Urías (16). Boston, Casas (5).
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
|Minnesota
|011
|002
|00x
|—
|4
|10
|0
Lynn, Bummer (6), Velasquez (7) and Grandal; Ober, Jax (8), Duran (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Ober 2-3. L_Lynn 7-7. HRs_Minnesota, Wallner (2).
|Oakland
|030
|000
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|030
|000
|01x
|—
|4
|12
|1
Kaprielian, Cyr (7), Puk (7), Pruitt (8) and Murphy; Sandoval, Wantz (6), Tepera (8), Herget (9) and Thaiss, Stassi. W_Tepera 5-3. L_Puk 3-3. Sv_Herget (7).
|Texas
|010
|001
|030
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
Tinoco, T.Miller (3), D.Santana (6), M.Moore (7), J.Hernández (8), Leclerc (9) and Huff; Ray, Murfee (6), Boyd (8), D.Castillo (8), Flexen (9) and Raleigh. W_T.Miller 1-1. L_Ray 12-11. HRs_Texas, Jung (5).
INTERLEAGUE
|Arizona
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Houston
|100
|124
|02x
|—
|10
|14
|1
Davies, Widener (5), Kennedy (6), Ca.Smith (6), Frias (8) and C.Kelly; L.Garcia, H.Brown (7), P.Maton (8) and Maldonado, Diaz. W_L.Garcia 14-8. L_Davies 2-5. HRs_Arizona, Perdomo (5), Varsho (27). Houston, Altuve (28), Hensley (1), Bregman (22), Peña (20).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|2
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|30x
|—
|4
|7
|0
H.Greene, B.Farmer (7), Strickland (8) and Romine; M.Keller, Crowe (6), Underwood Jr. (8), Bednar (9) and Delay. W_Crowe 6-10. L_B.Farmer 2-2. Sv_Bednar (18).
|Atlanta
|000
|222
|110
|—
|8
|10
|0
|Washington
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
Muller, McHugh (5), Minter (7), Chavez (8), Matzek (9) and Willi.Contreras; Espino, Weems (6), M.Thompson (7), E.Ramírez (8), A.Machado (9) and Barrera. W_McHugh 3-2. L_Espino 0-8. HRs_Atlanta, Arcia (9), Acuña Jr. (15). Washington, Robles (6).
|Miami
|202
|020
|000
|—
|6
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|300
|010
|—
|4
|7
|1
P.López, Brazoban (7), Bleier (8), Floro (9) and Stallings; Carrasco, T.Williams (4), D.Peterson (6), Ty.Megill (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and McCann. W_P.López 10-10. L_Carrasco 15-7. Sv_Floro (8). HRs_Miami, Bleday (5). New York, Alonso (40).
|St. Louis
|110
|211
|000
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
|6
|0
Mikolas, Pallante (7), Helsley (8) and Knizner; Houser, Suter (4), Gott (5), Milner (6), Ta.Rogers (8), Strzelecki (9) and Narváez. W_Mikolas 12-13. L_Houser 6-10. HRs_St. Louis, Knizner (3). Milwaukee, Tellez (34).
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|10x
|—
|2
|7
|1
Wheeler, Brogdon (7), Devenski (8) and Realmuto; Stroman, Hughes (8), M.Rodríguez (9) and Gomes. W_Stroman 5-7. L_Brogdon 2-2. Sv_M.Rodríguez (3). HRs_Chicago, Morel (15).
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|001
|0
|—
|3
|6
|1
|San Diego
|200
|000
|010
|1
|—
|4
|6
|2
(10 innings)
T.Anderson, Phillips (7), Ferguson (8), C.Martin (8), Kahnle (9), Kimbrel (10) and A.Barnes; Snell, N.Martinez (6), R.Suarez (6), Lu.García (8), Hader (9), Johnson (10) and Au.Nola, Alfaro. W_Johnson 1-1. L_Kimbrel 6-7.
|Colorado
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|200
|100
|20x
|—
|5
|9
|0
Márquez, Bird (7), Hollowell (8) and El.Díaz; Webb, Ty.Rogers (6), S.Alexander (8), Doval (9) and Bart. W_Webb 15-9. L_Márquez 8-13. HRs_San Francisco, Pederson (23), Davis (11).
