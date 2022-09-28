AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay00040000002670
Cleveland001200010015141

(11 innings)

Kluber, Cleavinger (5), Chargois (6), Poche (7), Raley (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9), Guerra (10), Faucher (11) and Bethancourt, Mejía; Bieber, De Los Santos (7), Sandlin (8), Clase (9), Karinchak (10), Stephan (11) and Hedges, Maile. W_Guerra 2-0. L_Stephan 6-5. Sv_Faucher (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (7).

Kansas City0201000000380
Detroit0000000301480

(10 innings)

Greinke, Coleman (8), Ca.Hernández (8), S.Barlow (9), Misiewicz (10) and Perez; Wentz, Foley (6), De Jesus (7), Norris (8), Cisnero (9), Lange (10) and Barnhart. W_Lange 6-4. L_Misiewicz 1-2. HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (12).

New York0020120005110
Toronto100001000281

Taillon, Trivino (8) and Higashioka; Berríos, Pop (6), Phelps (7), Bass (8) and Kirk. W_Taillon 14-5. L_Berríos 11-7. Sv_Trivino (11). HRs_Toronto, Springer (24).

Baltimore1025001009153
Boston02650000x13110

Bradish, Krehbiel (3), Reed (4), Hall (4), Baker (6), Ci.Pérez (7), Tate (8) and Rutschman; Wacha, Strahm (4), Z.Kelly (6), Schreiber (7), Brasier (8), M.Barnes (9) and C.Wong. W_Strahm 4-4. L_Krehbiel 5-5. HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (13), Santander (33), R.Urías (16). Boston, Casas (5).

Chicago000000000020
Minnesota01100200x4100

Lynn, Bummer (6), Velasquez (7) and Grandal; Ober, Jax (8), Duran (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Ober 2-3. L_Lynn 7-7. HRs_Minnesota, Wallner (2).

Oakland030000000390
Los Angeles03000001x4121

Kaprielian, Cyr (7), Puk (7), Pruitt (8) and Murphy; Sandoval, Wantz (6), Tepera (8), Herget (9) and Thaiss, Stassi. W_Tepera 5-3. L_Puk 3-3. Sv_Herget (7).

Texas010001030570
Seattle000000000050

Tinoco, T.Miller (3), D.Santana (6), M.Moore (7), J.Hernández (8), Leclerc (9) and Huff; Ray, Murfee (6), Boyd (8), D.Castillo (8), Flexen (9) and Raleigh. W_T.Miller 1-1. L_Ray 12-11. HRs_Texas, Jung (5).

INTERLEAGUE

Arizona001000010260
Houston10012402x10141

Davies, Widener (5), Kennedy (6), Ca.Smith (6), Frias (8) and C.Kelly; L.Garcia, H.Brown (7), P.Maton (8) and Maldonado, Diaz. W_L.Garcia 14-8. L_Davies 2-5. HRs_Arizona, Perdomo (5), Varsho (27). Houston, Altuve (28), Hensley (1), Bregman (22), Peña (20).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati100000000162
Pittsburgh00100030x470

H.Greene, B.Farmer (7), Strickland (8) and Romine; M.Keller, Crowe (6), Underwood Jr. (8), Bednar (9) and Delay. W_Crowe 6-10. L_B.Farmer 2-2. Sv_Bednar (18).

Atlanta0002221108100
Washington110000000261

Muller, McHugh (5), Minter (7), Chavez (8), Matzek (9) and Willi.Contreras; Espino, Weems (6), M.Thompson (7), E.Ramírez (8), A.Machado (9) and Barrera. W_McHugh 3-2. L_Espino 0-8. HRs_Atlanta, Arcia (9), Acuña Jr. (15). Washington, Robles (6).

Miami2020200006110
New York000300010471

P.López, Brazoban (7), Bleier (8), Floro (9) and Stallings; Carrasco, T.Williams (4), D.Peterson (6), Ty.Megill (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and McCann. W_P.López 10-10. L_Carrasco 15-7. Sv_Floro (8). HRs_Miami, Bleday (5). New York, Alonso (40).

St. Louis110211000690
Milwaukee000001100260

Mikolas, Pallante (7), Helsley (8) and Knizner; Houser, Suter (4), Gott (5), Milner (6), Ta.Rogers (8), Strzelecki (9) and Narváez. W_Mikolas 12-13. L_Houser 6-10. HRs_St. Louis, Knizner (3). Milwaukee, Tellez (34).

Philadelphia000001000150
Chicago00100010x271

Wheeler, Brogdon (7), Devenski (8) and Realmuto; Stroman, Hughes (8), M.Rodríguez (9) and Gomes. W_Stroman 5-7. L_Brogdon 2-2. Sv_M.Rodríguez (3). HRs_Chicago, Morel (15).

Los Angeles0000020010361
San Diego2000000101462

(10 innings)

T.Anderson, Phillips (7), Ferguson (8), C.Martin (8), Kahnle (9), Kimbrel (10) and A.Barnes; Snell, N.Martinez (6), R.Suarez (6), Lu.García (8), Hader (9), Johnson (10) and Au.Nola, Alfaro. W_Johnson 1-1. L_Kimbrel 6-7.

Colorado100000001280
San Francisco20010020x590

Márquez, Bird (7), Hollowell (8) and El.Díaz; Webb, Ty.Rogers (6), S.Alexander (8), Doval (9) and Bart. W_Webb 15-9. L_Márquez 8-13. HRs_San Francisco, Pederson (23), Davis (11).

