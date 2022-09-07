AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston020000020460
Tampa Bay30200210x8130

R.Hill, Bazardo (5), Danish (7), Brasier (8) and McGuire; Chargois, Cleavinger (3), Faucher (5), Raley (6), Beeks (8), Adam (9) and Mejía. W_Cleavinger 1-1. L_R.Hill 6-6. HRs_Boston, Casas (1), Pham (16). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (19), Bethancourt (10), Chang (4).

Toronto0120101016131
Baltimore00500103x990

White, Merryweather (3), Bass (5), Kikuchi (6), Y.García (7), Richards (8), Mayza (8) and Kirk; Bradish, Tate (4), C.Pérez (5), Baker (7), Bautista (8) and Rutschman. W_Tate 4-3. L_White 1-6. Sv_Bautista (12). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (22).

Cleveland0020001104100
Kansas City000100000140

Bieber, Karinchak (9) and Hedges; Bubic, Cuas (7), B.Keller (8) and Perez. W_Bieber 9-8. L_Bubic 2-11. Sv_Karinchak (1). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (20).

Texas030000100471
Houston011100000383

Otto, Hearn (5), Tinoco (7), Moore (7), Leclerc (9) and Huff; Valdez, P.Maton (7), Stanek (8), W.Smith (9) and Maldonado. W_Hearn 6-7. L_Valdez 14-5. Sv_Leclerc (3). HRs_Houston, Altuve (24).

Detroit0001010101481
Los Angeles1200000002570

(10 innings)

Rodriguez, Lange (8), J.Jiménez (9), Chafin (10) and Barnhart, Haase; Mayers, Loup (6), Quijada (8), Herget (8), Tepera (9) and Stassi, Wallach. W_Tepera 4-2. L_Chafin 1-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (31), Ford (3), Adell (7).

Chicago000000000071
Seattle00010002x360

Cueto, Lambert (7), R.López (8) and Grandal; Gilbert, Brash (7), Muñoz (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh. W_Gilbert 12-5. L_Cueto 7-7. Sv_Sewald (18). HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (23).

INTERLEAGUE

Atlanta30303100010130
Oakland104040000991

Wright, Lee (5), Chavez (5), Iglesias (7), Minter (8), K.Jansen (9) and W.Contreras; Irvin, Payamps (5), Moll (6), Pruitt (8), Snead (9) and Murphy. W_Chavez 3-1. L_Payamps 3-4. Sv_K.Jansen (32). HRs_Atlanta, Olson (28). Oakland, Murphy (18), S.Brown (20), Pinder (11).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

New York000000200270
Pittsburgh01201004x8120

T.Walker, Givens (6), Montes de Oca (7), Hunter (8) and McCann; M.Keller, Stephenson (7), Bañuelos (7), Crowe (9) and Delay. W_M.Keller 5-10. L_T.Walker 10-4. HRs_New York, Nimmo (13). Pittsburgh, R.Castro (6), O.Cruz (13).

Miami000100010260
Philadelphia001001001360

Luzardo, Okert (8), Nance (9) and Fortes; Aa.Nola, Alvarado (7), Hand (8), Brogdon (8), Robertson (9) and Realmuto. W_Robertson 4-2. L_Nance 0-3. HRs_Philadelphia, Sosa (1).

Cincinnati201000000340
Chicago10002231x991

Dunn, Gibaut (5), Sanmartin (6), F.Cruz (6), Warren (7), Strickland (7) and Romine; Miley, Wesneski (5) and Gomes. W_Wesneski 1-0. L_Gibaut 1-1. HRs_Cincinnati, K.Farmer (9). Chicago, Happ (16), Suzuki (11).

Washington010000000171
St. Louis00030010x480

Espino, A.Machado (6), Cishek (7), McGee (8) and K.Ruiz; Quintana, Hicks (6), Gallegos (8), Helsley (9) and Knizner. W_Quintana 5-6. L_Espino 0-7. Sv_Helsley (14). HRs_St. Louis, Donovan (3), Gorman (14).

Milwaukee3002001001790
Colorado001000050410100

(10 innings)

Woodruff, L.Perdomo (8), Strzelecki (8), Milner (9), Ta.Rogers (10) and Narváez; Kuhl, Gomber (5), Lamet (7), Bard (9) and El.Díaz. W_Bard 4-4. L_Ta.Rogers 3-7. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (12), Renfroe (25). Colorado, E.Montero (5), Daza (2), Grichuk (15).

Arizona1001300005100
San Diego000030102661

M.Kelly, K.Nelson (8), Moronta (8), Kennedy (9) and C.Kelly; Musgrove, T.Hill (5), R.Suarez (7), Lu.García (8), N.Martinez (9) and Alfaro. W_N.Martinez 4-3. L_Kennedy 4-7. HRs_Arizona, J.Rojas (8), Varsho (21), C.Walker (32). San Diego, Cronenworth (14), Kim (8), Bell (17).

San Francisco100002000381
Los Angeles03200100x680

Brebbia, J.García (2), Ty.Rogers (3), Leone (6), Littell (8) and Bart; T.Anderson, C.Martin (8), Kimbrel (9) and W.Smith. W_T.Anderson 14-3. L_J.García 1-4. Sv_Kimbrel (22). HRs_San Francisco, Brinson (3), B.Crawford (8). Los Angeles, Gallo (16), Muncy (18).

