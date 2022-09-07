AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|020
|000
|020
|—
|4
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|302
|002
|10x
|—
|8
|13
|0
R.Hill, Bazardo (5), Danish (7), Brasier (8) and McGuire; Chargois, Cleavinger (3), Faucher (5), Raley (6), Beeks (8), Adam (9) and Mejía. W_Cleavinger 1-1. L_R.Hill 6-6. HRs_Boston, Casas (1), Pham (16). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (19), Bethancourt (10), Chang (4).
|Toronto
|012
|010
|101
|—
|6
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|005
|001
|03x
|—
|9
|9
|0
White, Merryweather (3), Bass (5), Kikuchi (6), Y.García (7), Richards (8), Mayza (8) and Kirk; Bradish, Tate (4), C.Pérez (5), Baker (7), Bautista (8) and Rutschman. W_Tate 4-3. L_White 1-6. Sv_Bautista (12). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (22).
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|110
|—
|4
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Bieber, Karinchak (9) and Hedges; Bubic, Cuas (7), B.Keller (8) and Perez. W_Bieber 9-8. L_Bubic 2-11. Sv_Karinchak (1). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (20).
|Texas
|030
|000
|100
|—
|4
|7
|1
|Houston
|011
|100
|000
|—
|3
|8
|3
Otto, Hearn (5), Tinoco (7), Moore (7), Leclerc (9) and Huff; Valdez, P.Maton (7), Stanek (8), W.Smith (9) and Maldonado. W_Hearn 6-7. L_Valdez 14-5. Sv_Leclerc (3). HRs_Houston, Altuve (24).
|Detroit
|000
|101
|010
|1
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|120
|000
|000
|2
|—
|5
|7
|0
(10 innings)
Rodriguez, Lange (8), J.Jiménez (9), Chafin (10) and Barnhart, Haase; Mayers, Loup (6), Quijada (8), Herget (8), Tepera (9) and Stassi, Wallach. W_Tepera 4-2. L_Chafin 1-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (31), Ford (3), Adell (7).
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|1
|Seattle
|000
|100
|02x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Cueto, Lambert (7), R.López (8) and Grandal; Gilbert, Brash (7), Muñoz (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh. W_Gilbert 12-5. L_Cueto 7-7. Sv_Sewald (18). HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (23).
INTERLEAGUE
|Atlanta
|303
|031
|000
|—
|10
|13
|0
|Oakland
|104
|040
|000
|—
|9
|9
|1
Wright, Lee (5), Chavez (5), Iglesias (7), Minter (8), K.Jansen (9) and W.Contreras; Irvin, Payamps (5), Moll (6), Pruitt (8), Snead (9) and Murphy. W_Chavez 3-1. L_Payamps 3-4. Sv_K.Jansen (32). HRs_Atlanta, Olson (28). Oakland, Murphy (18), S.Brown (20), Pinder (11).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|012
|010
|04x
|—
|8
|12
|0
T.Walker, Givens (6), Montes de Oca (7), Hunter (8) and McCann; M.Keller, Stephenson (7), Bañuelos (7), Crowe (9) and Delay. W_M.Keller 5-10. L_T.Walker 10-4. HRs_New York, Nimmo (13). Pittsburgh, R.Castro (6), O.Cruz (13).
|Miami
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|001
|001
|—
|3
|6
|0
Luzardo, Okert (8), Nance (9) and Fortes; Aa.Nola, Alvarado (7), Hand (8), Brogdon (8), Robertson (9) and Realmuto. W_Robertson 4-2. L_Nance 0-3. HRs_Philadelphia, Sosa (1).
|Cincinnati
|201
|000
|000
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Chicago
|100
|022
|31x
|—
|9
|9
|1
Dunn, Gibaut (5), Sanmartin (6), F.Cruz (6), Warren (7), Strickland (7) and Romine; Miley, Wesneski (5) and Gomes. W_Wesneski 1-0. L_Gibaut 1-1. HRs_Cincinnati, K.Farmer (9). Chicago, Happ (16), Suzuki (11).
|Washington
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|300
|10x
|—
|4
|8
|0
Espino, A.Machado (6), Cishek (7), McGee (8) and K.Ruiz; Quintana, Hicks (6), Gallegos (8), Helsley (9) and Knizner. W_Quintana 5-6. L_Espino 0-7. Sv_Helsley (14). HRs_St. Louis, Donovan (3), Gorman (14).
|Milwaukee
|300
|200
|100
|1
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Colorado
|001
|000
|050
|4
|—
|10
|10
|0
(10 innings)
Woodruff, L.Perdomo (8), Strzelecki (8), Milner (9), Ta.Rogers (10) and Narváez; Kuhl, Gomber (5), Lamet (7), Bard (9) and El.Díaz. W_Bard 4-4. L_Ta.Rogers 3-7. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (12), Renfroe (25). Colorado, E.Montero (5), Daza (2), Grichuk (15).
|Arizona
|100
|130
|000
|—
|5
|10
|0
|San Diego
|000
|030
|102
|—
|6
|6
|1
M.Kelly, K.Nelson (8), Moronta (8), Kennedy (9) and C.Kelly; Musgrove, T.Hill (5), R.Suarez (7), Lu.García (8), N.Martinez (9) and Alfaro. W_N.Martinez 4-3. L_Kennedy 4-7. HRs_Arizona, J.Rojas (8), Varsho (21), C.Walker (32). San Diego, Cronenworth (14), Kim (8), Bell (17).
|San Francisco
|100
|002
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|032
|001
|00x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Brebbia, J.García (2), Ty.Rogers (3), Leone (6), Littell (8) and Bart; T.Anderson, C.Martin (8), Kimbrel (9) and W.Smith. W_T.Anderson 14-3. L_J.García 1-4. Sv_Kimbrel (22). HRs_San Francisco, Brinson (3), B.Crawford (8). Los Angeles, Gallo (16), Muncy (18).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.