AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|200
|001
|050
|—
|8
|11
|0
|Cleveland
|002
|010
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
S.Gray, Jax (7), Thielbar (8), Pagán (9) and Vázquez, Jeffers; Bibee, Moore (6), R.López (7), Stephan (8), Morgan (8) and B.Naylor. W_Jax 6-8. L_Stephan 6-6. HRs_Minnesota, Vázquez (6). Cleveland, B.Naylor (8).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|160
|000
|—
|7
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|8
|1
Woodruff, Chafin (8), Andrews (9), E.Peguero (9) and Contreras; Jackson, Hatch (5), Stratton (8) and Rodríguez. W_Woodruff 4-1. L_Jackson 1-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Joe (10).
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|100
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Miami
|000
|120
|03x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Kershaw, Yarbrough (6), Yarbrough (8) and Barnes, W.Smith; Luzardo, Puk (7), Nardi (8), Scott (9) and Fortes. W_Nardi 7-1. L_Yarbrough 7-6. Sv_Scott (5). HRs_Los Angeles, C.Taylor (14). Miami, Burger (31), Bell (20), De La Cruz (18), Chisholm Jr. (15).
|New York
|403
|110
|011
|—
|11
|11
|1
|Washington
|100
|000
|040
|—
|5
|7
|0
Quintana, Coonrod (8), Reid-Foley (8), Dr.Smith (9) and Alvarez; Corbin, Machado (5), Willingham (8) and Ruiz, Millas. W_Quintana 2-5. L_Corbin 9-13. HRs_New York, Alvarez (22), Lindor (26), Nimmo (22), Alonso (42).
