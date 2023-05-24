AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago000010300480
Cleveland001001000271

Cease, Middleton (7), J.Kelly (8), Graveman (9) and Grandal, Zavala; L.Allen, De Los Santos (7), Karinchak (8), Curry (9) and Zunino. W_Cease 3-3. L_L.Allen 1-2. Sv_Graveman (4). HRs_Chicago, Grandal (4). Cleveland, Brennan (2).

Toronto10126001920270
Tampa Bay000010000161

Berríos, Mayza (8), Cimber (9) and D.Jansen; Bradley, Z.Burdi (5), K.Kelly (6), Poche (7), L.Raley (8), Bethancourt (9) and Mejía. W_Berríos 4-4. L_Bradley 3-1. HRs_Toronto, Springer (7), Guerrero Jr. (8), M.Chapman (7), D.Jansen (6). Tampa Bay, Paredes (7).

Baltimore2011010000570
New York00013000116110

(10 innings)

Bradish, Givens (6), Cano (7), Bautista (9), Baker (10) and Rutschman; Cole, Marinaccio (6), W.Peralta (8), M.King (9) and Higashioka, Rortvedt. W_M.King 1-1. L_Baker 3-2. HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (8), Henderson (5). New York, Bader (5), Judge (14).

Detroit000010000181
Kansas City00031000x4111

E.Rodriguez, Holton (6) and J.Rogers; Mayers, Cuas (5), Staumont (7), Clarke (8), A.Chapman (9) and Perez. W_Cuas 3-0. L_E.Rodriguez 4-4. Sv_A.Chapman (2).

Boston000000000020
Los Angeles10001002x490

Bello, Jo.Rodríguez (8), Garza (8) and McGuire, C.Wong; Canning, Moore (8), J.Webb (9) and Thaiss. W_Canning 3-2. L_Bello 3-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Moniak (4), Thaiss (2), Trout (11).

Oakland200000000251
Seattle00003000x350

Medina, Pruitt (6), Lovelady (7), May (8) and Ca.Pérez; Gonzales, Gott (7), Topa (8), Sewald (9) and T.Murphy. W_Gonzales 4-1. L_Medina 0-3. Sv_Sewald (10). HRs_Seattle, J.Crawford (2), T.France (3).

INTERLEAGUE

Texas200003010691
Pittsburgh001000000160

Eovaldi, and Heim; R.Hill, Hernandez (6), Underwood Jr. (8) and Hedges, Delay. W_Eovaldi 6-2. L_R.Hill 4-4. HRs_Texas, Jung (11).

San Francisco0000022004101
Minnesota200010000360

Cobb, S.Alexander (8), Doval (9) and Bailey; S.Gray, Moran (6), Stewart (6), J.López (7), Jax (8), Pagán (9) and Vázquez. W_Cobb 4-1. L_J.López 1-2. Sv_Doval (13). HRs_San Francisco, Conforto (10). Minnesota, Buxton (10), M.Taylor (6).

Houston000000000051
Milwaukee00110004x690

J.France, P.Maton (6), Montero (8) and Diaz; Rea, Payamps (6), Peguero (7), Strzelecki (8), B.Wilson (9) and Caratini. W_Rea 1-3. L_J.France 1-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Wiemer (5), O.Miller (3).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis1213000018120
Cincinnati102011000590

Wainwright, Stratton (6), Gallegos (8), Helsley (9) and Wills.Contreras; Ashcraft, Bracho (6), Busenitz (8) and T.Stephenson. W_Wainwright 2-0. L_Ashcraft 2-3. Sv_Helsley (6). HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (9). Cincinnati, McLain (1).

Arizona0210000104100
Philadelphia010000200360

R.Nelson, K.Nelson (7), J.Ruiz (7), Chafin (8), McGough (8), M.Castro (9) and Moreno; Strahm, Covey (3), Domínguez (8), G.Soto (8), Y.Marte (9) and Realmuto. W_J.Ruiz 2-0. L_Domínguez 1-2. Sv_M.Castro (5). HRs_Arizona, Moreno (2).

San Diego2001013007120
Washington000030010490

Darvish, T.Hill (7), N.Martinez (8), Hader (9) and Au.Nola; Gore, Machado (5), E.Ramírez (6), M.Thompson (7), Kuhl (8) and K.Ruiz. W_Darvish 3-3. L_E.Ramírez 2-2. Sv_Hader (12). HRs_San Diego, Bogaerts (7), Dixon (1), J.Soto (9), Cronenworth (5). Washington, Abrams (5), Thomas (7).

Los Angeles130000103891
Atlanta100000000152

Bo.Miller, Almonte (6), Graterol (7), Phillips (8), V.González (9) and W.Smith; Strider, McHugh (7), Tonkin (8) and S.Murphy. W_Bo.Miller 1-0. L_Strider 4-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Heyward (5), J.Martinez (9).

New York000101000262
Chicago04020010x780

Ty.Megill, Leone (4), Nogosek (6), Brigham (8) and Sánchez; Smyly, J.Estrada (6), Merryweather (7), Leiter Jr. (7), Fulmer (9) and Gomes. W_Smyly 5-1. L_Ty.Megill 5-3. HRs_New York, Alonso (18). Chicago, Suzuki (6), Mervis (2), Morel (9).

Miami1000020014111
Colorado00014000x570

E.Pérez, Brazoban (5), Nardi (7), M.Barnes (8) and Fortes; Gomber, Bird (6), Suter (7), P.Johnson (9) and E.Díaz. W_Gomber 4-4. L_E.Pérez 1-1. Sv_P.Johnson (10). HRs_Miami, Soler (13), Cooper (4).

