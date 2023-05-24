AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|010
|300
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
Cease, Middleton (7), J.Kelly (8), Graveman (9) and Grandal, Zavala; L.Allen, De Los Santos (7), Karinchak (8), Curry (9) and Zunino. W_Cease 3-3. L_L.Allen 1-2. Sv_Graveman (4). HRs_Chicago, Grandal (4). Cleveland, Brennan (2).
|Toronto
|101
|260
|019
|—
|20
|27
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|6
|1
Berríos, Mayza (8), Cimber (9) and D.Jansen; Bradley, Z.Burdi (5), K.Kelly (6), Poche (7), L.Raley (8), Bethancourt (9) and Mejía. W_Berríos 4-4. L_Bradley 3-1. HRs_Toronto, Springer (7), Guerrero Jr. (8), M.Chapman (7), D.Jansen (6). Tampa Bay, Paredes (7).
|Baltimore
|201
|101
|000
|0
|—
|5
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|130
|001
|1
|—
|6
|11
|0
(10 innings)
Bradish, Givens (6), Cano (7), Bautista (9), Baker (10) and Rutschman; Cole, Marinaccio (6), W.Peralta (8), M.King (9) and Higashioka, Rortvedt. W_M.King 1-1. L_Baker 3-2. HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (8), Henderson (5). New York, Bader (5), Judge (14).
|Detroit
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|310
|00x
|—
|4
|11
|1
E.Rodriguez, Holton (6) and J.Rogers; Mayers, Cuas (5), Staumont (7), Clarke (8), A.Chapman (9) and Perez. W_Cuas 3-0. L_E.Rodriguez 4-4. Sv_A.Chapman (2).
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|010
|02x
|—
|4
|9
|0
Bello, Jo.Rodríguez (8), Garza (8) and McGuire, C.Wong; Canning, Moore (8), J.Webb (9) and Thaiss. W_Canning 3-2. L_Bello 3-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Moniak (4), Thaiss (2), Trout (11).
|Oakland
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Seattle
|000
|030
|00x
|—
|3
|5
|0
Medina, Pruitt (6), Lovelady (7), May (8) and Ca.Pérez; Gonzales, Gott (7), Topa (8), Sewald (9) and T.Murphy. W_Gonzales 4-1. L_Medina 0-3. Sv_Sewald (10). HRs_Seattle, J.Crawford (2), T.France (3).
INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|200
|003
|010
|—
|6
|9
|1
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
Eovaldi, and Heim; R.Hill, Hernandez (6), Underwood Jr. (8) and Hedges, Delay. W_Eovaldi 6-2. L_R.Hill 4-4. HRs_Texas, Jung (11).
|San Francisco
|000
|002
|200
|—
|4
|10
|1
|Minnesota
|200
|010
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
Cobb, S.Alexander (8), Doval (9) and Bailey; S.Gray, Moran (6), Stewart (6), J.López (7), Jax (8), Pagán (9) and Vázquez. W_Cobb 4-1. L_J.López 1-2. Sv_Doval (13). HRs_San Francisco, Conforto (10). Minnesota, Buxton (10), M.Taylor (6).
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
|Milwaukee
|001
|100
|04x
|—
|6
|9
|0
J.France, P.Maton (6), Montero (8) and Diaz; Rea, Payamps (6), Peguero (7), Strzelecki (8), B.Wilson (9) and Caratini. W_Rea 1-3. L_J.France 1-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Wiemer (5), O.Miller (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|121
|300
|001
|—
|8
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|102
|011
|000
|—
|5
|9
|0
Wainwright, Stratton (6), Gallegos (8), Helsley (9) and Wills.Contreras; Ashcraft, Bracho (6), Busenitz (8) and T.Stephenson. W_Wainwright 2-0. L_Ashcraft 2-3. Sv_Helsley (6). HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (9). Cincinnati, McLain (1).
|Arizona
|021
|000
|010
|—
|4
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|200
|—
|3
|6
|0
R.Nelson, K.Nelson (7), J.Ruiz (7), Chafin (8), McGough (8), M.Castro (9) and Moreno; Strahm, Covey (3), Domínguez (8), G.Soto (8), Y.Marte (9) and Realmuto. W_J.Ruiz 2-0. L_Domínguez 1-2. Sv_M.Castro (5). HRs_Arizona, Moreno (2).
|San Diego
|200
|101
|300
|—
|7
|12
|0
|Washington
|000
|030
|010
|—
|4
|9
|0
Darvish, T.Hill (7), N.Martinez (8), Hader (9) and Au.Nola; Gore, Machado (5), E.Ramírez (6), M.Thompson (7), Kuhl (8) and K.Ruiz. W_Darvish 3-3. L_E.Ramírez 2-2. Sv_Hader (12). HRs_San Diego, Bogaerts (7), Dixon (1), J.Soto (9), Cronenworth (5). Washington, Abrams (5), Thomas (7).
|Los Angeles
|130
|000
|103
|—
|8
|9
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|2
Bo.Miller, Almonte (6), Graterol (7), Phillips (8), V.González (9) and W.Smith; Strider, McHugh (7), Tonkin (8) and S.Murphy. W_Bo.Miller 1-0. L_Strider 4-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Heyward (5), J.Martinez (9).
|New York
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
|6
|2
|Chicago
|040
|200
|10x
|—
|7
|8
|0
Ty.Megill, Leone (4), Nogosek (6), Brigham (8) and Sánchez; Smyly, J.Estrada (6), Merryweather (7), Leiter Jr. (7), Fulmer (9) and Gomes. W_Smyly 5-1. L_Ty.Megill 5-3. HRs_New York, Alonso (18). Chicago, Suzuki (6), Mervis (2), Morel (9).
|Miami
|100
|002
|001
|—
|4
|11
|1
|Colorado
|000
|140
|00x
|—
|5
|7
|0
E.Pérez, Brazoban (5), Nardi (7), M.Barnes (8) and Fortes; Gomber, Bird (6), Suter (7), P.Johnson (9) and E.Díaz. W_Gomber 4-4. L_E.Pérez 1-1. Sv_P.Johnson (10). HRs_Miami, Soler (13), Cooper (4).
