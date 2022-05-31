AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|204
|000
|200
|—
|8
|9
|0
|Detroit
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
|8
|2
Smeltzer, Jax (7) and Sánchez; García, Carlton (6), Barnes (9) and Haase. W_Smeltzer 2-0. L_García 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Sánchez (6).
|Kansas City
|011
|000
|100
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|303
|002
|00x
|—
|8
|12
|0
Lynch, Cuas (5), Coleman (6), Clarke (8) and Perez; Quantrill, Hentges (7), De Los Santos (8), Shaw (9) and Hedges. W_Quantrill 2-3. L_Lynch 2-4. HRs_Cleveland, Hedges (4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.