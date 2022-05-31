AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota204000200890
Detroit000100100282

Smeltzer, Jax (7) and Sánchez; García, Carlton (6), Barnes (9) and Haase. W_Smeltzer 2-0. L_García 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Sánchez (6).

Kansas City011000100371
Cleveland30300200x8120

Lynch, Cuas (5), Coleman (6), Clarke (8) and Perez; Quantrill, Hentges (7), De Los Santos (8), Shaw (9) and Hedges. W_Quantrill 2-3. L_Lynch 2-4. HRs_Cleveland, Hedges (4).

