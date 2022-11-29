BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 64, Poynette 58

Almond-Bancroft 77, Northland Lutheran 45

Amherst 85, Wild Rose 41

Appleton East 66, Marshfield 52

Appleton West 63, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59

Athens 62, Prentice 39

Badger 58, Beloit Memorial 50

Berlin 73, Wautoma 60

Burlington 73, Racine Park 49

Catholic Central 70, University School of Milwaukee 66

Cedar Grove-Belgium 59, Sheboygan Christian 48

Chippewa Falls 71, Medford Area 69

Colby 71, Thorp 33

D.C. Everest 66, Eau Claire Memorial 65

Darlington 69, New Glarus 63, OT

DeForest 79, Baraboo 69

Decorah, Iowa 71, Prairie du Chien 39

Dodgeland 51, Madison Country Day 28

Edgerton 90, Whitewater 50

Elcho 51, Tigerton 28

Elk Mound 71, Stanley-Boyd 31

Evansville 47, Big Foot 32

Florence 54, Wausaukee 21

Fox Valley Lutheran 79, Waupaca 42

Freedom 44, Clintonville 35

Green Bay West 67, Chilton 55

Hillsboro 58, Viroqua 46

Hortonville 68, Notre Dame 49

Howards Grove 68, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 41

Iowa-Grant 58, Highland 53

Jefferson 52, Clinton 40

Kettle Moraine 80, Madison West 52

Kewaskum 75, Omro 60

Kohler 90, Hilbert 57

Lakeside Lutheran 63, River Valley 20

Lincoln 56, New Lisbon 48

Little Chute 75, Oconto Falls 23

Loyal 46, Blair-Taylor 35

Luther 74, Tomah 54

Luxemburg-Casco 55, Marinette 49

Manitowoc Lincoln 65, Hartford Union 63

Manitowoc Lutheran 53, Reedsville 49

Marathon 58, Auburndale 53

Markesan 53, Waterloo 26

Marshall 52, Lake Mills 30

Martin Luther 79, Milwaukee Lutheran 74

Mauston 64, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 63, OT

McFarland 76, Brodhead 64

Messmer 72, Living Word Lutheran 66

Mineral Point 50, Dodgeville 34

Monona Grove 61, Edgewood 60

Mount Horeb 69, Fort Atkinson 47

Muskego 90, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 34

Necedah 53, Weston 32

Neenah 83, Stevens Point 55

New London 79, Wausau East 75

Nicolet 67, Kenosha Tremper 51

Oconto 70, Shiocton 61

Oostburg 83, Ozaukee 60

Oregon 91, Big Foot 63

Pacelli 82, Weyauwega-Fremont 61

Pittsville 30, Iola-Scandinavia 16

Pius XI Catholic 86, Waukesha North 71

Platteville 78, Cassville 43

Plymouth 84, Germantown 80

Portage 65, Beaver Dam 60

Racine Case 70, Waterford 59

Reedsburg Area 74, Watertown 58

Rhinelander 60, Crandon 37

Rib Lake 68, Phillips 53

Rosholt 65, Gresham Community 24

Salam School 97, Augustine Prep 68

Scales Mound, Ill. 56, Shullsburg 31

Seymour 43, Green Bay Southwest 39

Shawano 68, Appleton North 54

Sheboygan Area Luth. 64, Random Lake 41

Sheboygan North 57, Fond du Lac 51

Shorewood 80, Cristo Rey Jesuit 30

Slinger 65, Menasha 53

Somerset 68, Barron 48

Southwestern 67, Wauzeka-Steuben 65

Spencer 56, Westfield Area 53

St. Mary Catholic 108, Mishicot 47

Stratford 79, Greenwood 45

The Prairie School 76, Racine Horlick 55

Three Lakes 58, Tomahawk 42

Turner 88, East Troy 66

Union Grove 49, New Berlin Eisenhower 42

Valders 64, Green Bay East 33

Valley Christian 50, Rio 48

Watertown Luther Prep 57, Pardeeville 49

Waunakee 75, Sauk Prairie 74

Wausau West 58, Eau Claire North 42

Westosha Central 62, Whitefish Bay 52

Winneconne 59, North Fond du Lac 36

Wisconsin Heights 67, Monticello 38

Wisconsin Lutheran 99, Homestead 71

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Antigo 39

Wrightstown 80, Denmark 65

Xavier 86, Oshkosh West 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

