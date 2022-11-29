BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 64, Poynette 58
Almond-Bancroft 77, Northland Lutheran 45
Amherst 85, Wild Rose 41
Appleton East 66, Marshfield 52
Appleton West 63, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59
Athens 62, Prentice 39
Badger 58, Beloit Memorial 50
Berlin 73, Wautoma 60
Burlington 73, Racine Park 49
Catholic Central 70, University School of Milwaukee 66
Cedar Grove-Belgium 59, Sheboygan Christian 48
Chippewa Falls 71, Medford Area 69
Colby 71, Thorp 33
D.C. Everest 66, Eau Claire Memorial 65
Darlington 69, New Glarus 63, OT
DeForest 79, Baraboo 69
Decorah, Iowa 71, Prairie du Chien 39
Dodgeland 51, Madison Country Day 28
Edgerton 90, Whitewater 50
Elcho 51, Tigerton 28
Elk Mound 71, Stanley-Boyd 31
Evansville 47, Big Foot 32
Florence 54, Wausaukee 21
Fox Valley Lutheran 79, Waupaca 42
Freedom 44, Clintonville 35
Green Bay West 67, Chilton 55
Hillsboro 58, Viroqua 46
Hortonville 68, Notre Dame 49
Howards Grove 68, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 41
Iowa-Grant 58, Highland 53
Jefferson 52, Clinton 40
Kettle Moraine 80, Madison West 52
Kewaskum 75, Omro 60
Kohler 90, Hilbert 57
Lakeside Lutheran 63, River Valley 20
Lincoln 56, New Lisbon 48
Little Chute 75, Oconto Falls 23
Loyal 46, Blair-Taylor 35
Luther 74, Tomah 54
Luxemburg-Casco 55, Marinette 49
Manitowoc Lincoln 65, Hartford Union 63
Manitowoc Lutheran 53, Reedsville 49
Marathon 58, Auburndale 53
Markesan 53, Waterloo 26
Marshall 52, Lake Mills 30
Martin Luther 79, Milwaukee Lutheran 74
Mauston 64, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 63, OT
McFarland 76, Brodhead 64
Messmer 72, Living Word Lutheran 66
Mineral Point 50, Dodgeville 34
Monona Grove 61, Edgewood 60
Mount Horeb 69, Fort Atkinson 47
Muskego 90, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 34
Necedah 53, Weston 32
Neenah 83, Stevens Point 55
New London 79, Wausau East 75
Nicolet 67, Kenosha Tremper 51
Oconto 70, Shiocton 61
Oostburg 83, Ozaukee 60
Oregon 91, Big Foot 63
Pacelli 82, Weyauwega-Fremont 61
Pittsville 30, Iola-Scandinavia 16
Pius XI Catholic 86, Waukesha North 71
Platteville 78, Cassville 43
Plymouth 84, Germantown 80
Portage 65, Beaver Dam 60
Racine Case 70, Waterford 59
Reedsburg Area 74, Watertown 58
Rhinelander 60, Crandon 37
Rib Lake 68, Phillips 53
Rosholt 65, Gresham Community 24
Salam School 97, Augustine Prep 68
Scales Mound, Ill. 56, Shullsburg 31
Seymour 43, Green Bay Southwest 39
Shawano 68, Appleton North 54
Sheboygan Area Luth. 64, Random Lake 41
Sheboygan North 57, Fond du Lac 51
Shorewood 80, Cristo Rey Jesuit 30
Slinger 65, Menasha 53
Somerset 68, Barron 48
Southwestern 67, Wauzeka-Steuben 65
Spencer 56, Westfield Area 53
St. Mary Catholic 108, Mishicot 47
Stratford 79, Greenwood 45
The Prairie School 76, Racine Horlick 55
Three Lakes 58, Tomahawk 42
Turner 88, East Troy 66
Union Grove 49, New Berlin Eisenhower 42
Valders 64, Green Bay East 33
Valley Christian 50, Rio 48
Watertown Luther Prep 57, Pardeeville 49
Waunakee 75, Sauk Prairie 74
Wausau West 58, Eau Claire North 42
Westosha Central 62, Whitefish Bay 52
Winneconne 59, North Fond du Lac 36
Wisconsin Heights 67, Monticello 38
Wisconsin Lutheran 99, Homestead 71
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Antigo 39
Wrightstown 80, Denmark 65
Xavier 86, Oshkosh West 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
