GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 71, Taylor 7

Anderson Prep Academy 46, Marion 42

Andrean 51, Hebron 30

Batesville 48, S. Decatur 34

Bloomington Lighthouse 33, Mooresville Christian 18

Bloomington North 59, Edgewood 27

Bluffton 55, Manchester 42

Boonville 41, Evansville Reitz 36

Borden 59, W. Washington 30

Brownstown 45, Lawrenceburg 43

Calumet Christian 57, Hammond Science and Tech 27

Cannelton 46, Medora 28

Carroll (Flora) 53, Caston 44

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 67, Ft. Wayne North 18

Cascade 51, Bethesda Christian 29

Center Grove 48, Greenwood 22

Charlestown 54, Seymour 47

Chesterton 45, Knox 31

Christel House Manual 34, Indpls Riverside 20

Clinton Prairie 67, Frontier 37

Columbia City 73, Ft. Wayne Northrop 69

Columbus East 69, Silver Creek 52

Concord 53, Prairie Hts. 35

Covenant Christian 42, N. Putnam 33

Crawford Co. 46, Providence 45

Crawfordsville 56, N. Vermillion 43

Crown Point 73, S. Bend Washington 44

Decatur Central 54, Guerin Catholic 48

E. Noble 49, W. Noble 47

Eastern Hancock 67, Randolph Southern 43

Evansville Central 49, Princeton 46

Faith Christian 67, S. Newton 36

Fishers 63, Lawrence North 51

Franklin 56, Martinsville 21

Franklin Central 48, Southport 39

Franklin Co. 43, S. Dearborn 35

Frankton 70, Mississinewa 40

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 53, Eastside 48

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 39, Leo 33

Ft. Wayne Snider 58, DeKalb 33

Ft. Wayne Wayne 53, Lakewood Park 40

Garrett 50, Fremont 27

Gibson Southern 61, Evansville North 49

Greencastle 64, Monrovia 38

Greenfield 48, Yorktown 45

Hamilton Southeastern 81, Indpls Pike 36

Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 41, Heritage 34

Henryville 41, Clarksville 30

Huntington North 42, Ft. Wayne South 14

Indiana Math and Science Academy 45, Daleville 36

Indpls Ben Davis 61, Westfield 56

Indpls Brebeuf 61, Indpls Scecina 42

Indpls Cathedral 45, Carmel 37

Indpls Ritter 44, Beech Grove 36

Indpls Roncalli 66, Avon 65

Indpls Shortridge 44, Indpls Herron 20

Indpls Tindley 50, Columbus Christian 48

Indpls Washington 55, KIPP Indy Legacy 17

Jay Co. 61, Richmond 26

Jennings Co. 71, Floyd Central 47

Kankakee Valley 53, Rensselaer 47

Kokomo 59, Muncie Central 27

Kouts 73, Illiana Christian 13

Lafayette Harrison 64, Benton Central 46

Lafayette Jeff 68, Lafayette Catholic 23

Lapel 48, Wapahani 39, OT

Linton 48, Sullivan 38

Merrillville 57, Lowell 50

Monroe Central 47, Delta 42

Mooresville 66, Terre Haute South 22

Morgan Twp. 44, Westville 32

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, New Castle 34

N. Daviess 48, Cloverdale 36

N. Decatur 63, Hauser 49

N. Harrison 49, Madison 46

N. Knox 53, Loogootee 21

N. Miami 67, Maconaquah 39

New Palestine 67, Greensburg 59, OT

New Prairie 56, Mishawaka 47

New Washington 68, Crothersville 11

Noblesville 78, Pendleton Hts. 40

NorthWood 52, S. Bend Riley 18

Northview 40, Clay City 24

Norwell 51, Blackford 49

Olney (Richland County), Ill. 46, Vincennes 40

Owen Valley 51, White River Valley 36

Paoli 61, Eastern (Pekin) 55

Parke Heritage 50, Attica 20

Penn 59, S. Bend Clay 8

Pioneer 65, Winamac 27

Plymouth 55, Culver Academy 47

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 56, Indpls Attucks 32

Rising Sun 50, Switzerland Co. 43

S. Adams 55, Churubusco 24

S. Bend Adams 47, Bremen 43

S. Ripley 44, Jac-Cen-Del 43

S. Spencer 40, N. Posey 27

Scottsburg 77, Jeffersonville 75

Seeger 53, Rossville 41

Sheridan 45, Clinton Central 42

Southmont 43, Covington 42

Southwood 50, Southern Wells 47, OT

Speedway 51, Indpls Lutheran 25

Springs Valley 59, Tell City 29

Tippecanoe Valley 47, Wawasee 35

Tri-County 61, Delphi 41

Tri-Township 54, Michigan City Marquette 50

Triton 50, Jimtown 42

Triton Central 52, Indpls Perry Meridian 29

Twin Lakes 76, Logansport 49

Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 71, Union City 50

Union Co. 53, Cambridge City 19

University 74, Heritage Christian 64

Vincennes (South Knox— 56, Shoals 40

Vincennes Rivet 61, Lawrenceville, Ill. 23

W. Lafayette 74, McCutcheon 45

W. Vigo 53, Riverton Parke 41

Waldron 47, Edinburgh 23

Warren Central 71, Anderson 18

Warsaw 58, Elkhart 55

Western 45, Tri-Central 33

Western Boone 60, Traders Point Christian 14

Whitko 48, Lakeland Christian 40

Wood Memorial 42, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you