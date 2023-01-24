GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 71, Taylor 7
Anderson Prep Academy 46, Marion 42
Andrean 51, Hebron 30
Batesville 48, S. Decatur 34
Bloomington Lighthouse 33, Mooresville Christian 18
Bloomington North 59, Edgewood 27
Bluffton 55, Manchester 42
Boonville 41, Evansville Reitz 36
Borden 59, W. Washington 30
Brownstown 45, Lawrenceburg 43
Calumet Christian 57, Hammond Science and Tech 27
Cannelton 46, Medora 28
Carroll (Flora) 53, Caston 44
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 67, Ft. Wayne North 18
Cascade 51, Bethesda Christian 29
Center Grove 48, Greenwood 22
Charlestown 54, Seymour 47
Chesterton 45, Knox 31
Christel House Manual 34, Indpls Riverside 20
Clinton Prairie 67, Frontier 37
Columbia City 73, Ft. Wayne Northrop 69
Columbus East 69, Silver Creek 52
Concord 53, Prairie Hts. 35
Covenant Christian 42, N. Putnam 33
Crawford Co. 46, Providence 45
Crawfordsville 56, N. Vermillion 43
Crown Point 73, S. Bend Washington 44
Decatur Central 54, Guerin Catholic 48
E. Noble 49, W. Noble 47
Eastern Hancock 67, Randolph Southern 43
Evansville Central 49, Princeton 46
Faith Christian 67, S. Newton 36
Fishers 63, Lawrence North 51
Franklin 56, Martinsville 21
Franklin Central 48, Southport 39
Franklin Co. 43, S. Dearborn 35
Frankton 70, Mississinewa 40
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 53, Eastside 48
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 39, Leo 33
Ft. Wayne Snider 58, DeKalb 33
Ft. Wayne Wayne 53, Lakewood Park 40
Garrett 50, Fremont 27
Gibson Southern 61, Evansville North 49
Greencastle 64, Monrovia 38
Greenfield 48, Yorktown 45
Hamilton Southeastern 81, Indpls Pike 36
Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 41, Heritage 34
Henryville 41, Clarksville 30
Huntington North 42, Ft. Wayne South 14
Indiana Math and Science Academy 45, Daleville 36
Indpls Ben Davis 61, Westfield 56
Indpls Brebeuf 61, Indpls Scecina 42
Indpls Cathedral 45, Carmel 37
Indpls Ritter 44, Beech Grove 36
Indpls Roncalli 66, Avon 65
Indpls Shortridge 44, Indpls Herron 20
Indpls Tindley 50, Columbus Christian 48
Indpls Washington 55, KIPP Indy Legacy 17
Jay Co. 61, Richmond 26
Jennings Co. 71, Floyd Central 47
Kankakee Valley 53, Rensselaer 47
Kokomo 59, Muncie Central 27
Kouts 73, Illiana Christian 13
Lafayette Harrison 64, Benton Central 46
Lafayette Jeff 68, Lafayette Catholic 23
Lapel 48, Wapahani 39, OT
Linton 48, Sullivan 38
Merrillville 57, Lowell 50
Monroe Central 47, Delta 42
Mooresville 66, Terre Haute South 22
Morgan Twp. 44, Westville 32
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, New Castle 34
N. Daviess 48, Cloverdale 36
N. Decatur 63, Hauser 49
N. Harrison 49, Madison 46
N. Knox 53, Loogootee 21
N. Miami 67, Maconaquah 39
New Palestine 67, Greensburg 59, OT
New Prairie 56, Mishawaka 47
New Washington 68, Crothersville 11
Noblesville 78, Pendleton Hts. 40
NorthWood 52, S. Bend Riley 18
Northview 40, Clay City 24
Norwell 51, Blackford 49
Olney (Richland County), Ill. 46, Vincennes 40
Owen Valley 51, White River Valley 36
Paoli 61, Eastern (Pekin) 55
Parke Heritage 50, Attica 20
Penn 59, S. Bend Clay 8
Pioneer 65, Winamac 27
Plymouth 55, Culver Academy 47
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 56, Indpls Attucks 32
Rising Sun 50, Switzerland Co. 43
S. Adams 55, Churubusco 24
S. Bend Adams 47, Bremen 43
S. Ripley 44, Jac-Cen-Del 43
S. Spencer 40, N. Posey 27
Scottsburg 77, Jeffersonville 75
Seeger 53, Rossville 41
Sheridan 45, Clinton Central 42
Southmont 43, Covington 42
Southwood 50, Southern Wells 47, OT
Speedway 51, Indpls Lutheran 25
Springs Valley 59, Tell City 29
Tippecanoe Valley 47, Wawasee 35
Tri-County 61, Delphi 41
Tri-Township 54, Michigan City Marquette 50
Triton 50, Jimtown 42
Triton Central 52, Indpls Perry Meridian 29
Twin Lakes 76, Logansport 49
Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 71, Union City 50
Union Co. 53, Cambridge City 19
University 74, Heritage Christian 64
Vincennes (South Knox— 56, Shoals 40
Vincennes Rivet 61, Lawrenceville, Ill. 23
W. Lafayette 74, McCutcheon 45
W. Vigo 53, Riverton Parke 41
Waldron 47, Edinburgh 23
Warren Central 71, Anderson 18
Warsaw 58, Elkhart 55
Western 45, Tri-Central 33
Western Boone 60, Traders Point Christian 14
Whitko 48, Lakeland Christian 40
Wood Memorial 42, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 24
