BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 55, Tecumseh 44

Allen Park Cabrini 58, Detroit Cristo Rey 38

Alma 66, Ithaca 59

American International Academy 59, Detroit East English 56

Ann Arbor Central Academy 45, Ann Arbor Greenhills 41

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 59, Royal Oak Shrine 13

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 67, Livonia Clarenceville 49

Battle Creek St. Philip 57, Calhoun Christian 50

Bay City All Saints 53, Caseville 20

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 80, Eau Claire 76

Berkley 60, Ferndale University 51

Big Rapids 65, Clare 53

Birmingham Brother Rice 66, St. Mary's Prep 48

Blissfield 53, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 43

Bloomfield Hills 74, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 53

Brighton 45, Hartland 41

Canton 57, Plymouth 35

Carrollton 70, St. Louis 26

Cassopolis 71, Comstock 53

Centreville 67, Bangor 28

Clarkston 53, Walled Lake Western 33

Coldwater 55, Battle Creek Harper Creek 39

Corunna 58, Fenton 55

Dansville 60, Grass Lake 52

DeWitt 63, Haslett 47

Dearborn Divine Child 58, Gabriel Richard Catholic 44

Dearborn Heights Star International 48, Taylor Prep 37

Delton Kellogg 58, Climax-Scotts 50

Detroit Community 59, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 44

Detroit Davis 41, Detroit Universal 39

Detroit Loyola 76, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 26

Detroit University Prep A&S 72, Detroit University Science 47

Dryden 66, Kinde-North Huron 18

East Jackson 51, Hillsdale 43

East Kentwood 65, Grand Haven 56

Escanaba 44, Westwood 41

Flint Powers 77, Freeland 67

Flushing 46, Ortonville Brandon 36

GR Sacred Heart 60, West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 41

Galesburg-Augusta 70, Allegan 59

Gladstone 62, Gwinn 40

Goodrich 51, Swartz Creek 43

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 90, Wayland Union 77

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 59, Byron Center 50

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 53, Sparta 52

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 56, Forest Hills Eastern 54

Grandville 54, Hudsonville 43

Grandville Calvin Christian 79, Comstock Park 38

Grayling 63, East Jordan 58

Hartford 51, Mendon 45

Hastings 67, Battle Creek Pennfield 45

Hemlock 81, Pinconning 39

Hillman 91, Atlanta 11

Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 70, Marshall Academy 25

Holland West Ottawa 55, Caledonia 51

Holly 57, Clio 33

Holt 50, Williamston 44

Hopkins 48, Kelloggsville 33

Hudson 63, Summerfield 37

Hudsonville Unity Christian 65, Spring Lake 46

Ionia 63, St. Johns 51

Iron Mountain 75, Kingsford 51

Jackson Lumen Christi 55, Parma Western 45

Jackson Prep 57, Battle Creek Academy 44

Kalamazoo Central 49, Stevensville Lakeshore 25

Kalamazoo Christian 50, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 45

Kingston 65, Mayville 16

Lake Fenton 74, Flint Kearsley 51

Lansing Eastern 55, Eaton Rapids 36

Lawrence 73, Marcellus 33

Lawton 47, Dowagiac Union 39

Lenawee Christian 78, Sand Creek 49

Lincoln Park 58, Trenton 29

Linden 55, Owosso 46

Livingston Christian 68, Byron 64

Livonia Stevenson 86, Livonia Churchill 50

Ludington 71, Muskegon Orchard View 29

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 67, Covert 16

Marshall 53, Jackson Northwest 52

Mason County Central 54, Shelby 48

Mattawan 62, Battle Creek Central 56

Michigan Center 59, Reading 52

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 36, Cedar Springs 33

Midland Bullock Creek 61, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 52

Milan 57, Canton Prep 42

Milford 47, Waterford Kettering 29

Millington 57, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 45

Montague 67, Manistee 35

Muskegon 83, Grand Rapids Union 42

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 50, Zeeland East 42

Niles 60, Vicksburg 34

North Branch 54, Birch Run 43

North Muskegon 65, Holton 22

Northville 58, Salem 56

Notre Dame Prep 71, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 56

Ojibwe Charter 56, Burt 37

Otsego 80, Sturgis 40

Oxford 58, Royal Oak 51

Parchment 45, Berrien Springs 43

Peck 62, Deckerville 57

Perry 44, Vermontville Maple Valley 34

Petoskey 58, Traverse City West 48

Plymouth Christian 71, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 52

Portage Central 61, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 56

Portage Northern 67, Richland Gull Lake 51

Portland 57, Bath 43

Potterville 56, Springport 31

Rochester 55, Birmingham Seaholm 43

Rochester Adams 62, Birmingham Groves 57

Saginaw Nouvel 68, Chesaning 57

Saugatuck 67, Bloomingdale 18

Sault Ste Marie 48, Rudyard 44

Shepherd 54, Vestaburg 45

South Haven 72, Holland Black River 17

South Lyon East 63, Walled Lake Central 44

Southfield Christian 47, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 46

St. Joseph 46, Battle Creek Lakeview 42

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 53, New Buffalo 37

Standish-Sterling Central 56, Reed City 49

Taylor Trillium Academy 65, Dearborn Advanced Technology 32

Three Oaks River Valley 49, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 41

Traverse City Christian 56, Leland 28

Traverse City St. Francis 64, Charlevoix 48

Warren De La Salle 74, Detroit Catholic Central 53

Warren Michigan Collegiate 74, Detroit Jalen Rose 53

Waterford Mott 66, Walled Lake Northern 53

Wayne Memorial 50, Dearborn Fordson 45

Webberville 59, Portland St. Patrick 50

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 60, Gladwin 55

West Michigan Aviation 69, Muskegon Heights 64

White Lake Lakeland 47, South Lyon 41

White Pigeon 49, Decatur 47

Whiteford 62, Tol. Ottawa Hills, Ohio 49

Whitehall 56, Fremont 41

Whitmore Lake 54, Lutheran Westland 46

Wyoming Godwin Heights 70, Belding 39

Wyoming Lee 74, Grand River Prep 52

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 64, Muskegon Catholic Central 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Boyne Falls vs. Vanderbilt, ccd.

Burton Madison vs. Burton Genesee Christian, ccd.

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett vs. Macomb Lutheran North, ccd.

Vandercook Lake Jackson vs. Jackson Christian, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you