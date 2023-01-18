BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 55, Tecumseh 44
Allen Park Cabrini 58, Detroit Cristo Rey 38
Alma 66, Ithaca 59
American International Academy 59, Detroit East English 56
Ann Arbor Central Academy 45, Ann Arbor Greenhills 41
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 59, Royal Oak Shrine 13
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 67, Livonia Clarenceville 49
Battle Creek St. Philip 57, Calhoun Christian 50
Bay City All Saints 53, Caseville 20
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 80, Eau Claire 76
Berkley 60, Ferndale University 51
Big Rapids 65, Clare 53
Birmingham Brother Rice 66, St. Mary's Prep 48
Blissfield 53, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 43
Bloomfield Hills 74, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 53
Brighton 45, Hartland 41
Canton 57, Plymouth 35
Carrollton 70, St. Louis 26
Cassopolis 71, Comstock 53
Centreville 67, Bangor 28
Clarkston 53, Walled Lake Western 33
Coldwater 55, Battle Creek Harper Creek 39
Corunna 58, Fenton 55
Dansville 60, Grass Lake 52
DeWitt 63, Haslett 47
Dearborn Divine Child 58, Gabriel Richard Catholic 44
Dearborn Heights Star International 48, Taylor Prep 37
Delton Kellogg 58, Climax-Scotts 50
Detroit Community 59, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 44
Detroit Davis 41, Detroit Universal 39
Detroit Loyola 76, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 26
Detroit University Prep A&S 72, Detroit University Science 47
Dryden 66, Kinde-North Huron 18
East Jackson 51, Hillsdale 43
East Kentwood 65, Grand Haven 56
Escanaba 44, Westwood 41
Flint Powers 77, Freeland 67
Flushing 46, Ortonville Brandon 36
GR Sacred Heart 60, West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 41
Galesburg-Augusta 70, Allegan 59
Gladstone 62, Gwinn 40
Goodrich 51, Swartz Creek 43
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 90, Wayland Union 77
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 59, Byron Center 50
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 53, Sparta 52
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 56, Forest Hills Eastern 54
Grandville 54, Hudsonville 43
Grandville Calvin Christian 79, Comstock Park 38
Grayling 63, East Jordan 58
Hartford 51, Mendon 45
Hastings 67, Battle Creek Pennfield 45
Hemlock 81, Pinconning 39
Hillman 91, Atlanta 11
Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 70, Marshall Academy 25
Holland West Ottawa 55, Caledonia 51
Holly 57, Clio 33
Holt 50, Williamston 44
Hopkins 48, Kelloggsville 33
Hudson 63, Summerfield 37
Hudsonville Unity Christian 65, Spring Lake 46
Ionia 63, St. Johns 51
Iron Mountain 75, Kingsford 51
Jackson Lumen Christi 55, Parma Western 45
Jackson Prep 57, Battle Creek Academy 44
Kalamazoo Central 49, Stevensville Lakeshore 25
Kalamazoo Christian 50, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 45
Kingston 65, Mayville 16
Lake Fenton 74, Flint Kearsley 51
Lansing Eastern 55, Eaton Rapids 36
Lawrence 73, Marcellus 33
Lawton 47, Dowagiac Union 39
Lenawee Christian 78, Sand Creek 49
Lincoln Park 58, Trenton 29
Linden 55, Owosso 46
Livingston Christian 68, Byron 64
Livonia Stevenson 86, Livonia Churchill 50
Ludington 71, Muskegon Orchard View 29
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 67, Covert 16
Marshall 53, Jackson Northwest 52
Mason County Central 54, Shelby 48
Mattawan 62, Battle Creek Central 56
Michigan Center 59, Reading 52
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 36, Cedar Springs 33
Midland Bullock Creek 61, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 52
Milan 57, Canton Prep 42
Milford 47, Waterford Kettering 29
Millington 57, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 45
Montague 67, Manistee 35
Muskegon 83, Grand Rapids Union 42
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 50, Zeeland East 42
Niles 60, Vicksburg 34
North Branch 54, Birch Run 43
North Muskegon 65, Holton 22
Northville 58, Salem 56
Notre Dame Prep 71, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 56
Ojibwe Charter 56, Burt 37
Otsego 80, Sturgis 40
Oxford 58, Royal Oak 51
Parchment 45, Berrien Springs 43
Peck 62, Deckerville 57
Perry 44, Vermontville Maple Valley 34
Petoskey 58, Traverse City West 48
Plymouth Christian 71, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 52
Portage Central 61, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 56
Portage Northern 67, Richland Gull Lake 51
Portland 57, Bath 43
Potterville 56, Springport 31
Rochester 55, Birmingham Seaholm 43
Rochester Adams 62, Birmingham Groves 57
Saginaw Nouvel 68, Chesaning 57
Saugatuck 67, Bloomingdale 18
Sault Ste Marie 48, Rudyard 44
Shepherd 54, Vestaburg 45
South Haven 72, Holland Black River 17
South Lyon East 63, Walled Lake Central 44
Southfield Christian 47, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 46
St. Joseph 46, Battle Creek Lakeview 42
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 53, New Buffalo 37
Standish-Sterling Central 56, Reed City 49
Taylor Trillium Academy 65, Dearborn Advanced Technology 32
Three Oaks River Valley 49, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 41
Traverse City Christian 56, Leland 28
Traverse City St. Francis 64, Charlevoix 48
Warren De La Salle 74, Detroit Catholic Central 53
Warren Michigan Collegiate 74, Detroit Jalen Rose 53
Waterford Mott 66, Walled Lake Northern 53
Wayne Memorial 50, Dearborn Fordson 45
Webberville 59, Portland St. Patrick 50
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 60, Gladwin 55
West Michigan Aviation 69, Muskegon Heights 64
White Lake Lakeland 47, South Lyon 41
White Pigeon 49, Decatur 47
Whiteford 62, Tol. Ottawa Hills, Ohio 49
Whitehall 56, Fremont 41
Whitmore Lake 54, Lutheran Westland 46
Wyoming Godwin Heights 70, Belding 39
Wyoming Lee 74, Grand River Prep 52
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 64, Muskegon Catholic Central 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Boyne Falls vs. Vanderbilt, ccd.
Burton Madison vs. Burton Genesee Christian, ccd.
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett vs. Macomb Lutheran North, ccd.
Vandercook Lake Jackson vs. Jackson Christian, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
