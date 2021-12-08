GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 47, Wichita Campus 28
Andover Central 51, Maize South 37
Baldwin 50, Anderson County 19
Bennington 49, Solomon 22
Blue Valley 53, KC Wyandotte 13
Bluestem 46, Sedan 40
Bonner Springs 86, KC Harmon 0
Central Plains 61, Smith Center 57
Centralia 47, Hanover 29
Chanute 44, Caney Valley 39
Christ Preparatory Academy 44, Cair Paravel 40
Cimarron 69, Sublette 21
Circle 40, Parsons 33
Clay Center 52, Beloit 35
Clifton-Clyde 55, Rock Hills 37
Columbus 35, Southeast 23
Concordia 39, Republic County 34
Doniphan West 49, Riverside 43
Elkhart 56, McClave, Colo. 48
Ell-Saline 48, Minneapolis 46
Erie 51, Crest 35
Frankfort 44, Wabaunsee 28
Frontenac 60, Riverton 21
Garden Plain 48, Rose Hill 20
Girard 50, Carl Junction, Mo. 48
Greeley County 56, Eads, Colo. 27
Haven 50, Conway Springs 25
Hiawatha 52, Troy 26
Hillsboro 57, Inman 35
Hyman Brand 53, Frontier STEM, Mo. 14
Linn 52, Wakefield 26
Little River 50, Goessel 21
Louisburg 43, Burlington 31
Maize 43, Hutchinson 32
Maur Hill - Mount Academy 36, Jefferson North 33
McLouth 49, Pleasant Ridge 36
Mission Valley 49, Lyndon 24
Nickerson 35, Hesston 28
Olathe South 60, Barstow, Mo. 17
Osborne 65, Lakeside 34
Paola 55, Wellsville 17
Perry-Lecompton 55, Fort Scott 47
Phillipsburg 60, Ulysses 12
Prairie View 62, Jayhawk Linn 31
Pratt 42, Chaparral 33
Quinter 67, Natoma 12
Salina Sacred Heart 38, Chapman 28
Salina South 60, Buhler 50
Sedgwick 55, Wichita Classical 25
Silver Lake 60, Council Grove 42
Smoky Valley 53, Southeast Saline 47
St. James Academy 62, Liberty, Mo. 46
St. John 48, Ellis 16
Stanton County 54, Walsh, Colo. 9
Sylvan-Lucas 51, Wilson 16
Syracuse 57, Granada, Colo. 45
Tonganoxie 43, Atchison 20
Topeka 82, Junction City 24
Topeka Hayden 52, Highland Park 38
Trego 47, Northern Valley 12
Valley Heights 39, Marysville 21
Wamego 52, Sabetha 29
Washington County 57, Onaga 29
Wellington 55, Cheney 49
Wichita Defenders 36, Reno County 30
Cattle Trail Tournament=
Arapahoe, Neb. 42, Oberlin-Decatur 22
