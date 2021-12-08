GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 47, Wichita Campus 28

Andover Central 51, Maize South 37

Baldwin 50, Anderson County 19

Bennington 49, Solomon 22

Blue Valley 53, KC Wyandotte 13

Bluestem 46, Sedan 40

Bonner Springs 86, KC Harmon 0

Central Plains 61, Smith Center 57

Centralia 47, Hanover 29

Chanute 44, Caney Valley 39

Christ Preparatory Academy 44, Cair Paravel 40

Cimarron 69, Sublette 21

Circle 40, Parsons 33

Clay Center 52, Beloit 35

Clifton-Clyde 55, Rock Hills 37

Columbus 35, Southeast 23

Concordia 39, Republic County 34

Doniphan West 49, Riverside 43

Elkhart 56, McClave, Colo. 48

Ell-Saline 48, Minneapolis 46

Erie 51, Crest 35

Frankfort 44, Wabaunsee 28

Frontenac 60, Riverton 21

Garden Plain 48, Rose Hill 20

Girard 50, Carl Junction, Mo. 48

Greeley County 56, Eads, Colo. 27

Haven 50, Conway Springs 25

Hiawatha 52, Troy 26

Hillsboro 57, Inman 35

Hyman Brand 53, Frontier STEM, Mo. 14

Linn 52, Wakefield 26

Little River 50, Goessel 21

Louisburg 43, Burlington 31

Maize 43, Hutchinson 32

Maur Hill - Mount Academy 36, Jefferson North 33

McLouth 49, Pleasant Ridge 36

Mission Valley 49, Lyndon 24

Nickerson 35, Hesston 28

Olathe South 60, Barstow, Mo. 17

Osborne 65, Lakeside 34

Paola 55, Wellsville 17

Perry-Lecompton 55, Fort Scott 47

Phillipsburg 60, Ulysses 12

Prairie View 62, Jayhawk Linn 31

Pratt 42, Chaparral 33

Quinter 67, Natoma 12

Salina Sacred Heart 38, Chapman 28

Salina South 60, Buhler 50

Sedgwick 55, Wichita Classical 25

Silver Lake 60, Council Grove 42

Smoky Valley 53, Southeast Saline 47

St. James Academy 62, Liberty, Mo. 46

St. John 48, Ellis 16

Stanton County 54, Walsh, Colo. 9

Sylvan-Lucas 51, Wilson 16

Syracuse 57, Granada, Colo. 45

Tonganoxie 43, Atchison 20

Topeka 82, Junction City 24

Topeka Hayden 52, Highland Park 38

Trego 47, Northern Valley 12

Valley Heights 39, Marysville 21

Wamego 52, Sabetha 29

Washington County 57, Onaga 29

Wellington 55, Cheney 49

Wichita Defenders 36, Reno County 30

Cattle Trail Tournament=

Arapahoe, Neb. 42, Oberlin-Decatur 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

