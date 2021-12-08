BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta 80, Brighton 68

Bingham 55, Fremont 40

Bonneville 59, Logan 47

Bountiful 61, East 56

Box Elder 55, Mountain Crest 41

Clearfield 57, Stansbury 51

Corner Canyon 77, Murray 63

Dugway 46, Utah School for the Deaf & Blind 45

Granger 54, Summit Academy 51

Jordan 52, Hillcrest 51

Lehi 56, Cedar Valley 38

Monticello 47, Dove Creek, Colo. 42

Northridge 64, Cottonwood 61

Orem 50, Woods Cross 40

Pine View 55, Richfield 48

Pleasant Grove 61, Riverton 48

Real Salt Lake 114, Grand County 36

Ridgeline 73, Salem Hills 44

Rockwell Charter 50, Waterford 38

Rowland Hall 70, Judge Memorial 54

Skyridge 71, Hunter 55

South Summit 74, Millard 63

Spanish Fork 59, Highland 42

Springville 61, Mountain View 52

Syracuse 52, Taylorsville 49

Timpanogos 59, Maple Mountain 53

Union 75, Duchesne 51

Wasatch 48, Herriman 43

Westlake 97, Layton 71

Whitehorse 62, Navajo Pine, N.M. 20

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

