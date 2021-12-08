BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta 80, Brighton 68
Bingham 55, Fremont 40
Bonneville 59, Logan 47
Bountiful 61, East 56
Box Elder 55, Mountain Crest 41
Clearfield 57, Stansbury 51
Corner Canyon 77, Murray 63
Dugway 46, Utah School for the Deaf & Blind 45
Granger 54, Summit Academy 51
Jordan 52, Hillcrest 51
Lehi 56, Cedar Valley 38
Monticello 47, Dove Creek, Colo. 42
Northridge 64, Cottonwood 61
Orem 50, Woods Cross 40
Pine View 55, Richfield 48
Pleasant Grove 61, Riverton 48
Real Salt Lake 114, Grand County 36
Ridgeline 73, Salem Hills 44
Rockwell Charter 50, Waterford 38
Rowland Hall 70, Judge Memorial 54
Skyridge 71, Hunter 55
South Summit 74, Millard 63
Spanish Fork 59, Highland 42
Springville 61, Mountain View 52
Syracuse 52, Taylorsville 49
Timpanogos 59, Maple Mountain 53
Union 75, Duchesne 51
Wasatch 48, Herriman 43
Westlake 97, Layton 71
Whitehorse 62, Navajo Pine, N.M. 20
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/