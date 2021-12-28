GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belvidere 38, Newton 25

Bergen Tech 33, Elmwood Park 24

Boonton 60, Orange 12

Bound Brook 39, Bridgewater-Raritan 30

Central Regional 36, Brick Memorial 24

Cherokee 50, Kingsway 20

Clearview Regional 55, Medford Tech 24

Colonia 35, Ocean Township 21

East Brunswick 61, North Brunswick 44

Elizabeth 51, Hanover Park 28

Gateway 47, Deptford 23

Hackettstown 40, Mountain Lakes 30

Haddon Heights 41, Eastern 31

Haddon Township 44, Moorestown Friends 14

Hasbrouck Heights 46, Waldwick 25

Henry Hudson 40, South Amboy 31

High Point 46, Delaware Valley Regional 20

Highland 55, Riverside 33

Hillsborough 76, Lawrence 16

Holmdel 49, Union City 39

Hunterdon Central 37, Ridge 28

Immaculata 44, North Warren 32

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 67, Hackensack 47

Immaculate Heart 56, Pope John XXIII 54

Indian Hills 32, Memorial 22

Jefferson 41, Morris Knolls 34

Johnson 56, Rahway 35

Kinnelon 56, Pompton Lakes 41

MAST Charter, Pa. 48, Atlantic Tech 44

Madison 53, Mendham 45

Manasquan 70, Donovan Catholic 45

Middletown South 59, Manchester 56

Montville 55, Pequannock 38

Morris Hills 61, Hopatcong 33

Mt. St. Dominic 44, St. Elizabeth 33

Mt. St. Mary 59, West Milford 42

New Providence 59, West Orange 25

Notre Dame 40, Paulsboro 23

Nutley 35, Lyndhurst 32

Oakcrest 50, Cumberland Regional 25

Old Tappan 50, Northern Highlands 41

Parsippany 28, Butler 26

Parsippany Hills 61, Dover 7

Passaic Valley 44, Bergenfield 28

Pennington 54, Hopewell Valley Central 24

Phillipsburg 41, Bethlehem Freedom, Pa. 30

Pingry 48, Villa Walsh 34

Ramapo 63, Paramus Catholic 30

Red Bank Catholic 59, Rumson-Fair Haven 21

Saddle Brook 49, Lodi 37

Shawnee 40, Gloucester Catholic 33

Shore Regional 43, Lacey 40

Snyder 57, Notre Dame-Batavia, N.Y. 46

South Brunswick 58, Union Catholic 35

South Hunterdon 51, Lenape Valley 29

Sterling 40, Seneca 27

Summit 64, J.P. Stevens 38

Sussex Tech 43, Somerset Tech 23

Tenafly 65, North Bergen 28

Toms River East 47, Toms River South 31

Veritas Christian Academy 37, Delco Christian, Pa. 35

Vineland 50, West Deptford 23

Voorhees 49, Mount Olive 44

Wall 45, Marlboro 42

Wallkill Valley 51, Vernon 44

Washington Township 34, Williamstown 31

Wayne Hills 52, Cliffside Park 35

Wayne Valley 42, Ramsey 38

Westfield 38, Randolph 29

Westwood 46, Demarest 43

Whippany Park 41, Roxbury 32

Wildwood Catholic 56, Woodbury 42

Woodbridge 55, Iselin Kennedy 41

Woodstown 61, Salem County Vo-Tech 20

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

