GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belvidere 38, Newton 25
Bergen Tech 33, Elmwood Park 24
Boonton 60, Orange 12
Bound Brook 39, Bridgewater-Raritan 30
Central Regional 36, Brick Memorial 24
Cherokee 50, Kingsway 20
Clearview Regional 55, Medford Tech 24
Colonia 35, Ocean Township 21
East Brunswick 61, North Brunswick 44
Elizabeth 51, Hanover Park 28
Gateway 47, Deptford 23
Hackettstown 40, Mountain Lakes 30
Haddon Heights 41, Eastern 31
Haddon Township 44, Moorestown Friends 14
Hasbrouck Heights 46, Waldwick 25
Henry Hudson 40, South Amboy 31
High Point 46, Delaware Valley Regional 20
Highland 55, Riverside 33
Hillsborough 76, Lawrence 16
Holmdel 49, Union City 39
Hunterdon Central 37, Ridge 28
Immaculata 44, North Warren 32
Immaculate Conception-Lodi 67, Hackensack 47
Immaculate Heart 56, Pope John XXIII 54
Indian Hills 32, Memorial 22
Jefferson 41, Morris Knolls 34
Johnson 56, Rahway 35
Kinnelon 56, Pompton Lakes 41
MAST Charter, Pa. 48, Atlantic Tech 44
Madison 53, Mendham 45
Manasquan 70, Donovan Catholic 45
Middletown South 59, Manchester 56
Montville 55, Pequannock 38
Morris Hills 61, Hopatcong 33
Mt. St. Dominic 44, St. Elizabeth 33
Mt. St. Mary 59, West Milford 42
New Providence 59, West Orange 25
Notre Dame 40, Paulsboro 23
Nutley 35, Lyndhurst 32
Oakcrest 50, Cumberland Regional 25
Old Tappan 50, Northern Highlands 41
Parsippany 28, Butler 26
Parsippany Hills 61, Dover 7
Passaic Valley 44, Bergenfield 28
Pennington 54, Hopewell Valley Central 24
Phillipsburg 41, Bethlehem Freedom, Pa. 30
Pingry 48, Villa Walsh 34
Ramapo 63, Paramus Catholic 30
Red Bank Catholic 59, Rumson-Fair Haven 21
Saddle Brook 49, Lodi 37
Shawnee 40, Gloucester Catholic 33
Shore Regional 43, Lacey 40
Snyder 57, Notre Dame-Batavia, N.Y. 46
South Brunswick 58, Union Catholic 35
South Hunterdon 51, Lenape Valley 29
Sterling 40, Seneca 27
Summit 64, J.P. Stevens 38
Sussex Tech 43, Somerset Tech 23
Tenafly 65, North Bergen 28
Toms River East 47, Toms River South 31
Veritas Christian Academy 37, Delco Christian, Pa. 35
Vineland 50, West Deptford 23
Voorhees 49, Mount Olive 44
Wall 45, Marlboro 42
Wallkill Valley 51, Vernon 44
Washington Township 34, Williamstown 31
Wayne Hills 52, Cliffside Park 35
Wayne Valley 42, Ramsey 38
Westfield 38, Randolph 29
Westwood 46, Demarest 43
Whippany Park 41, Roxbury 32
Wildwood Catholic 56, Woodbury 42
Woodbridge 55, Iselin Kennedy 41
Woodstown 61, Salem County Vo-Tech 20
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/