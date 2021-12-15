GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boise 51, Mountain View 31

Bonneville 67, Highland 38

Coeur d'Alene 62, Lakeland 36

Colton, Wash. 53, Genesee 25

Emmett 44, Caldwell 32

Grace 52, Logan, Utah 27

Lake City 63, Sandpoint 35

Lewiston 62, Pendleton, Ore. 17

Murtaugh 61, Raft River 40

Richfield 53, Hagerman 2

Rigby 52, Madison 38

Ririe 45, N. Fremont 42

Rocky Mountain 60, Meridian 41

Timberlake 77, St. Maries 25

Wallace 49, Priest River 16

Weiser 49, McCall-Donnelly 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clarkston, Wash. vs. Moscow, ccd.

