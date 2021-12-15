GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boise 51, Mountain View 31
Bonneville 67, Highland 38
Coeur d'Alene 62, Lakeland 36
Colton, Wash. 53, Genesee 25
Emmett 44, Caldwell 32
Grace 52, Logan, Utah 27
Lake City 63, Sandpoint 35
Lewiston 62, Pendleton, Ore. 17
Murtaugh 61, Raft River 40
Richfield 53, Hagerman 2
Rigby 52, Madison 38
Ririe 45, N. Fremont 42
Rocky Mountain 60, Meridian 41
Timberlake 77, St. Maries 25
Wallace 49, Priest River 16
Weiser 49, McCall-Donnelly 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clarkston, Wash. vs. Moscow, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/