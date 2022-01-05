GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 50, Carlisle 30

Akron-Westfield 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 32

Ankeny 63, Fort Dodge 38

Ankeny Centennial 33, Waukee Northwest 25

Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Union Community, LaPorte City 22

Bedford 42, Southwest Valley 33

Belle Plaine 65, Colfax-Mingo 42

Bellevue 57, Camanche 12

Bellevue West, Neb. 63, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 26

Bettendorf 61, Muscatine 41

Bishop Garrigan 74, Forest City 53

Burlington Notre Dame 78, New London 45

CAM, Anita 61, Glidden-Ralston 25

Calamus-Wheatland 51, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 37

Carroll 40, Boone 35

Cedar Falls 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 39

Center Point-Urbana 40, Waverly-Shell Rock 34

Central Decatur, Leon 61, Wayne, Corydon 29

Central Lee, Donnellson 43, WACO, Wayland 34

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 76, George-Little Rock 36

Cherokee, Washington 60, Manson Northwest Webster 34

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 52, Crestwood, Cresco 45

Coon Rapids-Bayard 39, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 32

Creston 61, Clarinda 29

Dakota Valley, S.D. 65, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59

Dallas Center-Grimes 56, Pella Christian 13

Danville 55, Eldon Cardinal 39

Davenport, Central 62, Davenport, West 16

Davenport, North 70, Assumption, Davenport 46

Davis County, Bloomfield 50, Clarke, Osceola 40

Decorah 68, Mabel-Canton, Minn. 25

Denison-Schleswig 54, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 33

Denver 64, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 16

Des Moines Christian 46, AC/GC 41

Des Moines, Lincoln 48, Ottumwa 29

Des Moines, Roosevelt 62, Des Moines, North 44

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 51, Urbandale 11

Dubuque, Hempstead 50, Dubuque, Senior 45

Earlham 49, Woodward-Granger 21

English Valleys, North English 59, B-G-M 25

Epworth, Western Dubuque 50, Wahlert, Dubuque 34

Estherville Lincoln Central 64, Storm Lake 12

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60, Woodbine 46

Fremont Mills, Tabor 45, Griswold 23

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, Humboldt 30

Gilbert 57, Bondurant Farrar 53

H-L-V, Victor 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 32

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 19

Harlan 43, Lewis Central 40

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Ruthven-Ayrshire 37

Hinton 65, Trinity Christian High School 23

Hudson 43, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 27

Independence 69, South Tama County, Tama 28

Indianola 64, Grinnell 36

Iowa City High 77, Iowa City Liberty High School 67, OT

Iowa City West 47, Cedar Rapids Xavier 45

Jesup 53, Grundy Center 42

Johnston 83, Waukee 33

Kee, Lansing 44, South Winneshiek, Calmar 32

Knoxville 41, Centerville 29

Lake Mills 53, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 31

Lamoni 60, Grand View Christian 45

Linn-Mar, Marion 53, Cedar Rapids, Washington 46

Lone Tree 52, Hillcrest Academy 40

Lynnville-Sully 39, Sigourney 35

MVAOCOU 51, Alta-Aurelia 29

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43, Alburnett 42, OT

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 60, Harris-Lake Park 24

Marshalltown 36, Ames 24

Martensdale-St. Marys 52, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 35

Mediapolis 53, Louisa-Muscatine 33

Meskwaki Settlement School 49, Melcher-Dallas 18

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 43, Wilton 38

Midland, Wyoming 59, Cedar Valley Christian School 15

Montezuma 46, Keota 22

Monticello 50, Northeast, Goose Lake 14

Nashua-Plainfield 43, Riceville 40

Nevada 43, Perry 35

Newell-Fonda 68, Spencer 48

Nodaway Valley 50, Mount Ayr 30

North Cedar, Stanwood 52, Anamosa 45

North Fayette Valley 52, West Central, Maynard 35

North Linn, Troy Mills 60, East Buchanan, Winthrop 49

North Polk, Alleman 47, Ballard 42

North Scott, Eldridge 55, Central Clinton, DeWitt 50

North Union 53, Eagle Grove 41

Norwalk 63, Newton 23

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 67, Sioux City, West 40

Osage 54, Rockford 18

Panorama, Panora 69, Pleasantville 39

Pekin 56, Highland, Riverside 52

Pella 78, Oskaloosa 37

Pleasant Valley 61, Clinton 23

Postville 54, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 37

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 54, Lisbon 37

Regina, Iowa City 31, Cascade,Western Dubuque 28

Riverside, Oakland 39, Tri-Center, Neola 29

Roland-Story, Story City 54, Iowa Falls-Alden 32

Saint Ansgar 47, Northwood-Kensett 43

Sheldon 56, Rock Valley 54

Sioux Center 65, Okoboji, Milford 36

Solon 69, West Delaware, Manchester 40

South Hamilton, Jewell 69, Southeast Valley 48

Spirit Lake 49, PAC-LM 16

Springville 74, Starmont 24

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58, Red Oak 11

St. Mary's, Remsen 71, South O'Brien, Paullina 11

Stanton 57, Audubon 40

Tripoli 37, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 28

Unity Christian, Ill. 38, Morning Star 28

Valley, West Des Moines 62, Southeast Polk 49

Van Meter 35, Ogden 13

Wapello 48, Holy Trinity 45

Waterloo Christian School 57, GMG, Garwin 44

Waterloo, West 65, Waterloo, East 47

Webster City 50, Greene County 21

West Burlington 58, Van Buren, Keosauqua 33

West Liberty 52, West Branch 38

West Lyon, Inwood 56, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40

West Marshall, State Center 69, East Marshall, LeGrand 24

West Sioux 46, Westwood, Sloan 34

Western Christian 76, Worthington, Minn. 63

Williamsburg 42, Vinton-Shellsburg 41

Winfield-Mount Union 60, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 31

Woodbury Central, Moville 66, Siouxland Christian 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

BCLUW, Conrad vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg, ccd.

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ppd.

Omaha Bryan, Neb. vs. Sioux City, North, ccd.

Paton-Churdan vs. Ar-We-Va, Westside, ppd.

