GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 50, Carlisle 30
Akron-Westfield 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 32
Ankeny 63, Fort Dodge 38
Ankeny Centennial 33, Waukee Northwest 25
Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Union Community, LaPorte City 22
Bedford 42, Southwest Valley 33
Belle Plaine 65, Colfax-Mingo 42
Bellevue 57, Camanche 12
Bellevue West, Neb. 63, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 26
Bettendorf 61, Muscatine 41
Bishop Garrigan 74, Forest City 53
Burlington Notre Dame 78, New London 45
CAM, Anita 61, Glidden-Ralston 25
Calamus-Wheatland 51, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 37
Carroll 40, Boone 35
Cedar Falls 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 39
Center Point-Urbana 40, Waverly-Shell Rock 34
Central Decatur, Leon 61, Wayne, Corydon 29
Central Lee, Donnellson 43, WACO, Wayland 34
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 76, George-Little Rock 36
Cherokee, Washington 60, Manson Northwest Webster 34
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 52, Crestwood, Cresco 45
Coon Rapids-Bayard 39, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 32
Creston 61, Clarinda 29
Dakota Valley, S.D. 65, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59
Dallas Center-Grimes 56, Pella Christian 13
Danville 55, Eldon Cardinal 39
Davenport, Central 62, Davenport, West 16
Davenport, North 70, Assumption, Davenport 46
Davis County, Bloomfield 50, Clarke, Osceola 40
Decorah 68, Mabel-Canton, Minn. 25
Denison-Schleswig 54, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 33
Denver 64, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 16
Des Moines Christian 46, AC/GC 41
Des Moines, Lincoln 48, Ottumwa 29
Des Moines, Roosevelt 62, Des Moines, North 44
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 51, Urbandale 11
Dubuque, Hempstead 50, Dubuque, Senior 45
Earlham 49, Woodward-Granger 21
English Valleys, North English 59, B-G-M 25
Epworth, Western Dubuque 50, Wahlert, Dubuque 34
Estherville Lincoln Central 64, Storm Lake 12
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60, Woodbine 46
Fremont Mills, Tabor 45, Griswold 23
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, Humboldt 30
Gilbert 57, Bondurant Farrar 53
H-L-V, Victor 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 32
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 19
Harlan 43, Lewis Central 40
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Ruthven-Ayrshire 37
Hinton 65, Trinity Christian High School 23
Hudson 43, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 27
Independence 69, South Tama County, Tama 28
Indianola 64, Grinnell 36
Iowa City High 77, Iowa City Liberty High School 67, OT
Iowa City West 47, Cedar Rapids Xavier 45
Jesup 53, Grundy Center 42
Johnston 83, Waukee 33
Kee, Lansing 44, South Winneshiek, Calmar 32
Knoxville 41, Centerville 29
Lake Mills 53, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 31
Lamoni 60, Grand View Christian 45
Linn-Mar, Marion 53, Cedar Rapids, Washington 46
Lone Tree 52, Hillcrest Academy 40
Lynnville-Sully 39, Sigourney 35
MVAOCOU 51, Alta-Aurelia 29
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43, Alburnett 42, OT
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 60, Harris-Lake Park 24
Marshalltown 36, Ames 24
Martensdale-St. Marys 52, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 35
Mediapolis 53, Louisa-Muscatine 33
Meskwaki Settlement School 49, Melcher-Dallas 18
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 43, Wilton 38
Midland, Wyoming 59, Cedar Valley Christian School 15
Montezuma 46, Keota 22
Monticello 50, Northeast, Goose Lake 14
Nashua-Plainfield 43, Riceville 40
Nevada 43, Perry 35
Newell-Fonda 68, Spencer 48
Nodaway Valley 50, Mount Ayr 30
North Cedar, Stanwood 52, Anamosa 45
North Fayette Valley 52, West Central, Maynard 35
North Linn, Troy Mills 60, East Buchanan, Winthrop 49
North Polk, Alleman 47, Ballard 42
North Scott, Eldridge 55, Central Clinton, DeWitt 50
North Union 53, Eagle Grove 41
Norwalk 63, Newton 23
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 67, Sioux City, West 40
Osage 54, Rockford 18
Panorama, Panora 69, Pleasantville 39
Pekin 56, Highland, Riverside 52
Pella 78, Oskaloosa 37
Pleasant Valley 61, Clinton 23
Postville 54, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 37
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 54, Lisbon 37
Regina, Iowa City 31, Cascade,Western Dubuque 28
Riverside, Oakland 39, Tri-Center, Neola 29
Roland-Story, Story City 54, Iowa Falls-Alden 32
Saint Ansgar 47, Northwood-Kensett 43
Sheldon 56, Rock Valley 54
Sioux Center 65, Okoboji, Milford 36
Solon 69, West Delaware, Manchester 40
South Hamilton, Jewell 69, Southeast Valley 48
Spirit Lake 49, PAC-LM 16
Springville 74, Starmont 24
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58, Red Oak 11
St. Mary's, Remsen 71, South O'Brien, Paullina 11
Stanton 57, Audubon 40
Tripoli 37, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 28
Unity Christian, Ill. 38, Morning Star 28
Valley, West Des Moines 62, Southeast Polk 49
Van Meter 35, Ogden 13
Wapello 48, Holy Trinity 45
Waterloo Christian School 57, GMG, Garwin 44
Waterloo, West 65, Waterloo, East 47
Webster City 50, Greene County 21
West Burlington 58, Van Buren, Keosauqua 33
West Liberty 52, West Branch 38
West Lyon, Inwood 56, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40
West Marshall, State Center 69, East Marshall, LeGrand 24
West Sioux 46, Westwood, Sloan 34
Western Christian 76, Worthington, Minn. 63
Williamsburg 42, Vinton-Shellsburg 41
Winfield-Mount Union 60, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 31
Woodbury Central, Moville 66, Siouxland Christian 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
BCLUW, Conrad vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg, ccd.
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ppd.
Omaha Bryan, Neb. vs. Sioux City, North, ccd.
Paton-Churdan vs. Ar-We-Va, Westside, ppd.
