BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 78, Proctor 52

Alexandria 67, Fergus Falls 54

Avail Academy 66, United Christian 56

Barnesville 58, Pelican Rapids 48

Battle Lake 68, Hillcrest Lutheran 56

Bethlehem Academy 86, Glenville-Emmons 60

Bigfork 71, Greenway 55

Blackduck 58, Clearbrook-Gonvick 56

Blaine 90, Champlin Park 83

Brainerd 77, Sartell-St. Stephen 66

Caledonia 49, La Crescent 46

Cambridge-Isanti 100, Monticello 68

Carlton 89, Braham 61

Centennial 94, Coon Rapids 78

Chanhassen 86, St. Louis Park 73

Chatfield 75, Lewiston-Altura 53

Cherry 77, Northland 63

Chisholm 74, McGregor 54

Delano 79, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 42

Detroit Lakes 84, Moorhead 73

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 87, Hawley 66

Duluth Denfeld 79, Cloquet 72

East Grand Forks 74, Bagley 29

Eastview 69, Apple Valley 37

Eden Prairie 82, East Ridge 62

Eden Valley-Watkins 72, Holdingford 53

Edina 70, Buffalo 43

Elk River 65, Rogers 61

Esko 62, Crosby-Ironton 57

Exploration 68, Hmong Academy 61

Farmington 52, Rosemount 36

Fertile-Beltrami 79, Red Lake County 67

Foley 65, Rush City 63

Fosston 54, Cass Lake-Bena 47

Grand Rapids 89, Duluth Marshall 71

Hastings 87, Hill-Murray 64

Henning 76, Bertha-Hewitt 34

Hinckley-Finlayson 53, Barnum 49

Holy Family Catholic 93, Maranatha Christian 60

Hope Academy 78, LILA 48

Hopkins 86, St. Michael-Albertville 64

Jordan 64, Hutchinson 46

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 68, Fairmont 53

Lakeville North 63, Eagan 39

Lakeville South 59, Prior Lake 56

Legacy Christian 81, Heritage Christian Academy 55

Littlefork-Big Falls 69, Mesabi East 47

Mahtomedi 75, Simley 42

Mankato East 95, Albert Lea 75

Mankato Loyola 62, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 56

Mankato West 58, Red Wing 44

Maple Grove 78, Anoka 55

Math and Science Academy 82, Chesterton Academy 65

Mora 64, Pine City 51

Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Ely 56

New Prague 78, Chaska 66

North Branch 82, Chisago Lakes 68

North Lakes Academy 70, Community of Peace 54

Norwood-Young America 71, Sibley East 69

Orono 58, Bloomington Jefferson 54

Osseo 51, Totino-Grace 43

Park (Cottage Grove) 82, Minnehaha Academy 69

Park Center 97, Andover 91

Parkers Prairie 56, Ashby 25

Pequot Lakes 68, Bemidji 57

Perham 80, Breckenridge 28

Pillager 60, Menahga 46

Pine River-Backus 74, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 47

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 78, St. Charles 53

Princeton 85, Becker 58

Providence Academy 77, Breck 76

Red Lake 101, Kelliher/Northome 65

Robbinsdale Armstrong 72, Spring Lake Park 68

Rochester John Marshall 52, Owatonna 50

Rockford 82, Glencoe-Silver Lake 71

Rocori 64, St. Cloud Tech 60

Rushford-Peterson 48, Winona Cotter 45

Sacred Heart 87, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 75

Shakopee 69, Burnsville 55

South Ridge 89, Nashwauk-Keewatin 55

South St. Paul 84, North St. Paul 78

Southwest Minnesota Christian 87, Adrian/Ellsworth 78

St. Cloud Cathedral 55, Little Falls 51

St. James Area 86, Nicollet 40

St. Paul Academy 90, Christ's Household of Faith 77

Stephen-Argyle 59, Kittson County Central 52

Stewartville 78, Cannon Falls 51

Tartan 62, Two Rivers 51

Thief River Falls 84, Mahnomen/Waubun 74

Upsala 68, Mille Lacs Co-op 37

Verndale 61, New York Mills 53

Wabasha-Kellogg 78, Dover-Eyota 48

Wadena-Deer Creek 76, Sebeka 53

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 68, Northern Freeze 54

Warroad 91, Roseau 55

Waseca 72, Pine Island 66

Watertown-Mayer 66, Annandale 57

Wayzata 89, Minnetonka 65

West Central 74, Benson 45

West Lutheran 69, Mounds Park Academy 60

Win-E-Mac 77, Crookston 61

Wrenshall 80, Ogilvie 73

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Border West vs. Rothsay, ppd.

Goodhue vs. Fillmore Central, ppd.

Kaleidoscope Charter vs. Nova Classical Academy, ppd.

Kasson-Mantorville vs. New Ulm, ccd.

Lac qui Parle Valley vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, ppd.

Minnewaska vs. Melrose, ccd.

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey vs. Red Rock Central, ppd.

Northfield vs. Winona, ppd.

St. Croix Lutheran vs. Blake, ccd.

St. John's Prep vs. PACT Charter, ccd.

Wabasso vs. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, ppd.

Yellow Medicine East vs. Minneota, ppd.

