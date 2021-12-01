GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 54, Riverside, Oakland 38

Alburnett 44, Calamus-Wheatland 32

Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Oelwein 11

Audubon 64, Missouri Valley 25

BCLUW, Conrad 39, Union Community, LaPorte City 38

Ballard 54, Norwalk 42

Baxter 61, Colo-NESCO 22

Bedford 40, Essex 36

Benton Community 70, Beckman, Dyersville 33

Bettendorf 44, Assumption, Davenport 40, OT

Bishop Garrigan 73, Belmond-Klemme 25

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 46, Lewis Central 44

Boyden-Hull 58, George-Little Rock 26

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 85, Paton-Churdan 28

Burlington Notre Dame 65, Eldon Cardinal 22

Carlisle 59, Nevada 46

Carroll 73, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 43

Cascade,Western Dubuque 72, Anamosa 15

Cedar Rapids Xavier 68, Waterloo, East 36

Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, Burlington 26

Center Point-Urbana 56, West Delaware, Manchester 32

Centerville 47, Newton 23

Central City 68, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 42

Central Clinton, DeWitt 52, Davenport, Central 48

Central Elkader 48, West Central, Maynard 32

Central Lee, Donnellson 64, Van Buren, Keosauqua 24

Central Springs 48, Saint Ansgar 28

Cherokee, Washington 56, Emmetsburg 30

Clarinda 52, Red Oak 19

Clarksville 40, Dunkerton 35

Clinton 41, Davenport, West 38

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 47, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42

Creston 52, Atlantic 41

Dallas Center-Grimes 53, ADM, Adel 19

Denver 68, East Marshall, LeGrand 30

Des Moines, North 57, Urbandale 38

Dike-New Hartford 74, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 15

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 73, Marshalltown 15

East Buchanan, Winthrop 49, Lisbon 30

Edgewood-Colesburg 71, Easton Valley 48

Fort Dodge 99, Des Moines, Hoover 32

GMG, Garwin 73, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 28

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 33

Gilbert 65, Roland-Story, Story City 50

Glenwood 75, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 52

Glidden-Ralston 43, Ar-We-Va, Westside 27

Grundy Center 71, Hudson 42

Harlan 44, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 30

Holy Trinity 55, WACO, Wayland 30

Humboldt 44, Manson Northwest Webster 40

Iowa City Liberty High School 61, Keokuk 50

Jesup 70, South Hardin 40

Johnston 46, Des Moines, Roosevelt 36

Kingsley-Pierson 48, Lawton-Bronson 41

Lamoni 58, Murray 21

Lenox 53, Orient-Macksburg 9

Logan-Magnolia 49, Tri-Center, Neola 38

Lynnville-Sully 61, B-G-M 23

MFL-Mar-Mac 46, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 35

MOC-Floyd Valley 53, Sheldon 42

MVAOCOU 61, Denison-Schleswig 58

Maquoketa 54, Independence 33

Martensdale-St. Marys 53, Interstate 35,Truro 37

Mason City 69, Des Moines, East 10

Mediapolis 71, Hillcrest Academy 14

Meskwaki Settlement School 55, North Tama, Traer 32

Montezuma 80, H-L-V, Victor 18

Monticello 43, Bellevue 37

Nashua-Plainfield 49, Rockford 13

Newell-Fonda 74, Western Christian 44

North Fayette Valley 57, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 39

North Polk, Alleman 67, Pella 54

North Scott, Eldridge 46, Davenport, North 44

Northeast, Goose Lake 56, North Cedar, Stanwood 34

Northwood-Kensett 38, North Butler, Greene 11

Okoboji, Milford 75, Rock Valley 45

Osage 45, Newman Catholic, Mason City 24

Oskaloosa 59, Fairfield 55

PAC-LM 65, Webster City 32

Panorama, Panora 57, Mount Ayr 25

Pella Christian 51, Albia 23

Perry 34, Boone 29

Pleasant Valley 41, Muscatine 30

Pleasantville 65, Melcher-Dallas 12

Prairie du Chien, Wis. 69, Decorah 50

Regina, Iowa City 58, Tipton 28

Riceville 62, Tripoli 30

Seymour 36, Moulton-Udell 20

Shenandoah 54, Southeast Valley 46

Sibley-Ocheyedan 54, Sioux Center 49

Sioux City, East 71, Spencer 59

Solon 89, South Tama County, Tama 11

South Central Calhoun 53, South Hamilton, Jewell 47

South Winneshiek, Calmar 47, Postville 40

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 61, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 24

Springville 64, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 30

Stanton 53, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35

Starmont 55, Cedar Valley Christian School 17

Storm Lake 49, Sioux City, North 45

Sumner-Fredericksburg 54, AGWSR, Ackley 36

Underwood 70, IKM-Manning 30

Unity Christian 58, LeMars 41

Valley, West Des Moines 57, Waukee Northwest 56

Wahlert, Dubuque 55, Waukon 44

Wapello 49, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 23

Waterloo Christian School 66, Janesville 32

Waukee 68, Des Moines, Lincoln 19

Waverly-Shell Rock 51, Epworth, Western Dubuque 38

Wayne, Corydon 52, Twin Cedars, Bussey 34

West Branch 54, Durant-Bennett 39

West Hancock, Britt 79, Lake Mills 13

West Liberty 61, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 38

West Lyon, Inwood 60, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 45

Williamsburg 47, Mount Vernon 39

Winfield-Mount Union 54, Pekin 20

Woodbury Central, Moville 45, East Sac County 42

Worthington, Minn. 49, Spirit Lake 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you