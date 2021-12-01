GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 54, Riverside, Oakland 38
Alburnett 44, Calamus-Wheatland 32
Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Oelwein 11
Audubon 64, Missouri Valley 25
BCLUW, Conrad 39, Union Community, LaPorte City 38
Ballard 54, Norwalk 42
Baxter 61, Colo-NESCO 22
Bedford 40, Essex 36
Benton Community 70, Beckman, Dyersville 33
Bettendorf 44, Assumption, Davenport 40, OT
Bishop Garrigan 73, Belmond-Klemme 25
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 46, Lewis Central 44
Boyden-Hull 58, George-Little Rock 26
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 85, Paton-Churdan 28
Burlington Notre Dame 65, Eldon Cardinal 22
Carlisle 59, Nevada 46
Carroll 73, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 43
Cascade,Western Dubuque 72, Anamosa 15
Cedar Rapids Xavier 68, Waterloo, East 36
Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, Burlington 26
Center Point-Urbana 56, West Delaware, Manchester 32
Centerville 47, Newton 23
Central City 68, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 42
Central Clinton, DeWitt 52, Davenport, Central 48
Central Elkader 48, West Central, Maynard 32
Central Lee, Donnellson 64, Van Buren, Keosauqua 24
Central Springs 48, Saint Ansgar 28
Cherokee, Washington 56, Emmetsburg 30
Clarinda 52, Red Oak 19
Clarksville 40, Dunkerton 35
Clinton 41, Davenport, West 38
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 47, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42
Creston 52, Atlantic 41
Dallas Center-Grimes 53, ADM, Adel 19
Denver 68, East Marshall, LeGrand 30
Des Moines, North 57, Urbandale 38
Dike-New Hartford 74, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 15
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 73, Marshalltown 15
East Buchanan, Winthrop 49, Lisbon 30
Edgewood-Colesburg 71, Easton Valley 48
Fort Dodge 99, Des Moines, Hoover 32
GMG, Garwin 73, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 28
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 33
Gilbert 65, Roland-Story, Story City 50
Glenwood 75, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 52
Glidden-Ralston 43, Ar-We-Va, Westside 27
Grundy Center 71, Hudson 42
Harlan 44, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 30
Holy Trinity 55, WACO, Wayland 30
Humboldt 44, Manson Northwest Webster 40
Iowa City Liberty High School 61, Keokuk 50
Jesup 70, South Hardin 40
Johnston 46, Des Moines, Roosevelt 36
Kingsley-Pierson 48, Lawton-Bronson 41
Lamoni 58, Murray 21
Lenox 53, Orient-Macksburg 9
Logan-Magnolia 49, Tri-Center, Neola 38
Lynnville-Sully 61, B-G-M 23
MFL-Mar-Mac 46, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 35
MOC-Floyd Valley 53, Sheldon 42
MVAOCOU 61, Denison-Schleswig 58
Maquoketa 54, Independence 33
Martensdale-St. Marys 53, Interstate 35,Truro 37
Mason City 69, Des Moines, East 10
Mediapolis 71, Hillcrest Academy 14
Meskwaki Settlement School 55, North Tama, Traer 32
Montezuma 80, H-L-V, Victor 18
Monticello 43, Bellevue 37
Nashua-Plainfield 49, Rockford 13
Newell-Fonda 74, Western Christian 44
North Fayette Valley 57, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 39
North Polk, Alleman 67, Pella 54
North Scott, Eldridge 46, Davenport, North 44
Northeast, Goose Lake 56, North Cedar, Stanwood 34
Northwood-Kensett 38, North Butler, Greene 11
Okoboji, Milford 75, Rock Valley 45
Osage 45, Newman Catholic, Mason City 24
Oskaloosa 59, Fairfield 55
PAC-LM 65, Webster City 32
Panorama, Panora 57, Mount Ayr 25
Pella Christian 51, Albia 23
Perry 34, Boone 29
Pleasant Valley 41, Muscatine 30
Pleasantville 65, Melcher-Dallas 12
Prairie du Chien, Wis. 69, Decorah 50
Regina, Iowa City 58, Tipton 28
Riceville 62, Tripoli 30
Seymour 36, Moulton-Udell 20
Shenandoah 54, Southeast Valley 46
Sibley-Ocheyedan 54, Sioux Center 49
Sioux City, East 71, Spencer 59
Solon 89, South Tama County, Tama 11
South Central Calhoun 53, South Hamilton, Jewell 47
South Winneshiek, Calmar 47, Postville 40
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 61, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 24
Springville 64, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 30
Stanton 53, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35
Starmont 55, Cedar Valley Christian School 17
Storm Lake 49, Sioux City, North 45
Sumner-Fredericksburg 54, AGWSR, Ackley 36
Underwood 70, IKM-Manning 30
Unity Christian 58, LeMars 41
Valley, West Des Moines 57, Waukee Northwest 56
Wahlert, Dubuque 55, Waukon 44
Wapello 49, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 23
Waterloo Christian School 66, Janesville 32
Waukee 68, Des Moines, Lincoln 19
Waverly-Shell Rock 51, Epworth, Western Dubuque 38
Wayne, Corydon 52, Twin Cedars, Bussey 34
West Branch 54, Durant-Bennett 39
West Hancock, Britt 79, Lake Mills 13
West Liberty 61, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 38
West Lyon, Inwood 60, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 45
Williamsburg 47, Mount Vernon 39
Winfield-Mount Union 54, Pekin 20
Woodbury Central, Moville 45, East Sac County 42
Worthington, Minn. 49, Spirit Lake 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/