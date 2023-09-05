PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bayard def. Banner County, 25-4, 25-10, 25-4
Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-20, 25-7, 25-18
Grand Island def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-22, 27-25
Hampton def. Palmer, 25-21, 25-21, 25-13
Santee def. Marty Indian, S.D., 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18
St. Mary's def. CWC, 25-8, 25-10, 25-4
Conestoga Triangular=
Conestoga def. Mead, 25-14, 25-10
Creek Valley Triangular=
Morrill def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-13
Franklin Triangular=
Elm Creek def. Franklin, 25-13, 25-18
Heartland Lutheran Triangular=
Riverside def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-16, 25-6
Humphrey St. Francis Triangular=
Burwell def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-18, 25-22
Burwell def. St. Edward, 25-11, 25-14
Ravenna Triangular=
St. Paul def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-17, 25-18
St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-12, 25-14
Red Cloud Triangular=
Beloit, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-17
Red Cloud def. Republic County, Kan., 25-10, 25-14
SEM Triangular=
Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-21, 26-24
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Axtell, 25-17, 25-15
Stuart Double Triangular=
Stuart def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-7, 25-11
Wallace Triangular=
Hitchcock County def. Perkins County, 24-26, 25-23, 25-16
Wallace def. Hitchcock County, 25-19, 25-12
Walthill Triangular=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-2, 25-11
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
