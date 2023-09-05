PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bayard def. Banner County, 25-4, 25-10, 25-4

Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-20, 25-7, 25-18

Grand Island def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-22, 27-25

Hampton def. Palmer, 25-21, 25-21, 25-13

Santee def. Marty Indian, S.D., 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18

St. Mary's def. CWC, 25-8, 25-10, 25-4

Conestoga Triangular=

Conestoga def. Mead, 25-14, 25-10

Creek Valley Triangular=

Morrill def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-13

Franklin Triangular=

Elm Creek def. Franklin, 25-13, 25-18

Heartland Lutheran Triangular=

Riverside def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-16, 25-6

Humphrey St. Francis Triangular=

Burwell def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-18, 25-22

Burwell def. St. Edward, 25-11, 25-14

Ravenna Triangular=

St. Paul def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-17, 25-18

St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-12, 25-14

Red Cloud Triangular=

Beloit, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-17

Red Cloud def. Republic County, Kan., 25-10, 25-14

SEM Triangular=

Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-21, 26-24

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Axtell, 25-17, 25-15

Stuart Double Triangular=

Stuart def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-7, 25-11

Wallace Triangular=

Hitchcock County def. Perkins County, 24-26, 25-23, 25-16

Wallace def. Hitchcock County, 25-19, 25-12

Walthill Triangular=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-2, 25-11

