BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ash Fork 60, Grand Canyon 50

Basha 77, Mesa Westwood 26

Boulder Creek 78, Shadow Ridge 30

Campo Verde 77, Scottsdale Chaparral 62

Canyon View 73, Williams Field 59

Casteel High School 76, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 64

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 92, Betty Fairfax High School 54

Chinle 78, Fort Defiance Window Rock 60

Cicero Preparatory Academy 58, Sequoia Charter School 40

Coolidge 61, Florence 55

Duncan 52, Elfrida Valley 22

El Capitan 65, Fredonia 18

Flagstaff Northland Prep 57, Chino Valley 44

Fountain Hills 81, Camp Verde 41

Ft. Thomas 64, Superior 43

Gilbert Christian 79, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 52

Gilbert Highland 62, Mesa Red Mountain 45

Glendale Apollo 75, Buckeye 62

Glendale Arizona IHS 72, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 71

Goodyear Millenium 109, Lake Havasu 41

Joseph City 75, Cibecue 47

Kayenta Monument Valley 64, Tuba City 47

Lakeside Blue Ridge 63, Holbrook 60, OT

Laveen Chavez 65, Chandler 57

Marana Mountain View 66, Tucson Desert View 26

Maricopa 56, Phoenix Hayden 53

Mesa 64, Phoenix Pinnacle 54

Mesa Desert Ridge 54, Queen Creek 53

Mesa Mountain View 60, Mesa Skyline 26

Nogales 64, Tucson Arizona IRHS 40

Odyssey Institute 89, Mohave Valley River Valley 46

Page 63, Ganado 18

Paradise Valley 71, Raymond S. Kellis 63

Peoria Centennial 75, Willow Canyon 63

Phoenix Brophy 86, Gilbert 52

Phoenix Sunnyslope 51, Chandler Hamilton 34

Phoenix Washington 70, Glendale 56

Prescott 78, Lee Williams High School 42

Pusch Ridge Christian 57, Tucson Empire 29

Rock Point 86, Shonto 9

Salome 65, Mayer 34

San Manuel 72, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 32

San Tan Foothills 66, ALA-Anthem South 25

Sierra Vista Buena 79, Tucson Sunnyside 55

Snowflake 55, Winslow 49

St. David 81, Lourdes Catholic 12

Thatcher 68, Safford 57

The Gregory School 55, Scottsdale Prep 50

Tonopah Valley 64, Parker 62

Tucson 69, Tucson Cholla 39

Tucson Desert Christian 66, Madison Highland 38

Tucson Sabino 72, Tucson Catalina Magnet 23

Vail Cienega 77, Tucson Rincon 65

Valley Vista 77, Phoenix Desert Vista 59

Veritas Prep 57, North Phoenix Preparatory 15

Verrado 90, La Joya Community 53

Willcox 65, Tombstone 52

Williams 50, Seligman 38

Winkelman Hayden 54, Lincoln 33

Youngker High School 75, Glendale Copper Canyon 55

Yuma Catholic 70, Kingman 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you