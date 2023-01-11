BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ash Fork 60, Grand Canyon 50
Basha 77, Mesa Westwood 26
Boulder Creek 78, Shadow Ridge 30
Campo Verde 77, Scottsdale Chaparral 62
Canyon View 73, Williams Field 59
Casteel High School 76, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 64
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 92, Betty Fairfax High School 54
Chinle 78, Fort Defiance Window Rock 60
Cicero Preparatory Academy 58, Sequoia Charter School 40
Coolidge 61, Florence 55
Duncan 52, Elfrida Valley 22
El Capitan 65, Fredonia 18
Flagstaff Northland Prep 57, Chino Valley 44
Fountain Hills 81, Camp Verde 41
Ft. Thomas 64, Superior 43
Gilbert Christian 79, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 52
Gilbert Highland 62, Mesa Red Mountain 45
Glendale Apollo 75, Buckeye 62
Glendale Arizona IHS 72, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 71
Goodyear Millenium 109, Lake Havasu 41
Joseph City 75, Cibecue 47
Kayenta Monument Valley 64, Tuba City 47
Lakeside Blue Ridge 63, Holbrook 60, OT
Laveen Chavez 65, Chandler 57
Marana Mountain View 66, Tucson Desert View 26
Maricopa 56, Phoenix Hayden 53
Mesa 64, Phoenix Pinnacle 54
Mesa Desert Ridge 54, Queen Creek 53
Mesa Mountain View 60, Mesa Skyline 26
Nogales 64, Tucson Arizona IRHS 40
Odyssey Institute 89, Mohave Valley River Valley 46
Page 63, Ganado 18
Paradise Valley 71, Raymond S. Kellis 63
Peoria Centennial 75, Willow Canyon 63
Phoenix Brophy 86, Gilbert 52
Phoenix Sunnyslope 51, Chandler Hamilton 34
Phoenix Washington 70, Glendale 56
Prescott 78, Lee Williams High School 42
Pusch Ridge Christian 57, Tucson Empire 29
Rock Point 86, Shonto 9
Salome 65, Mayer 34
San Manuel 72, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 32
San Tan Foothills 66, ALA-Anthem South 25
Sierra Vista Buena 79, Tucson Sunnyside 55
Snowflake 55, Winslow 49
St. David 81, Lourdes Catholic 12
Thatcher 68, Safford 57
The Gregory School 55, Scottsdale Prep 50
Tonopah Valley 64, Parker 62
Tucson 69, Tucson Cholla 39
Tucson Desert Christian 66, Madison Highland 38
Tucson Sabino 72, Tucson Catalina Magnet 23
Vail Cienega 77, Tucson Rincon 65
Valley Vista 77, Phoenix Desert Vista 59
Veritas Prep 57, North Phoenix Preparatory 15
Verrado 90, La Joya Community 53
Willcox 65, Tombstone 52
Williams 50, Seligman 38
Winkelman Hayden 54, Lincoln 33
Youngker High School 75, Glendale Copper Canyon 55
Yuma Catholic 70, Kingman 32
