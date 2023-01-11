GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 56, Holdrege 26

Ainsworth 58, Boyd County 43

Amherst 54, Alma 45

Aquinas 58, Twin River 35

Arapahoe 60, Loomis 35

Battle Creek 45, West Point-Beemer 38

Bayard 65, Morrill 37

Bellevue West 39, Millard West 37

Bishop Neumann 38, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36

Blair 37, Wahoo 15

Blue Hill 45, Gibbon 32

Bridgeport 78, Burns, Wyo. 35

Burwell 47, Riverside 12

Centennial 48, Shelby/Rising City 24

Centura 72, Doniphan-Trumbull 37

Chadron 57, Hemingford 14

Columbus Scotus 32, Norfolk Catholic 20

Crofton 63, Niobrara-Verdigre 43

David City 39, Raymond Central 31

Deshler 46, Hampton 23

Dorchester 40, Friend 16

Dundy County-Stratton 45, Hitchcock County 27

Elba 40, St. Edward 30

Elgin Public/Pope John 52, Fullerton 36

Elkhorn 60, Omaha Mercy 22

Elkhorn North 69, Omaha Gross Catholic 23

Elkhorn Valley 44, Stanton 40

Fort Calhoun 51, Louisville 27

Garden County def. Minatare, forfeit

Gordon/Rushville 53, Hay Springs 42

Hartington Cedar Catholic 44, Wynot 35

Hartington-Newcastle 50, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 40

Hastings 34, Aurora 30

Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Grand Island Northwest 27

Hershey 62, Sutherland 26

High Plains Community 49, Palmer 21

Howells/Dodge 47, Lutheran High Northeast 38

Kearney Catholic 55, Lexington 7

Kenesaw 25, Giltner 21

Lincoln Northeast 61, Papillion-LaVista South 28

Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Maxwell 27

McCool Junction 71, Harvard 14

Medicine Valley 47, Sandhills Valley 40

Milford 38, Syracuse 26

Nebraska Christian 55, Osceola 26

Nebraska City 44, Conestoga 37

Nebraska City Lourdes 35, Auburn 32

Nebraska Lutheran 55, East Butler 30

Norris 38, Lincoln Lutheran 25

North Bend Central 39, Arlington 24

North Platte St. Patrick's 50, Mullen 18

Oakland-Craig 70, Bancroft-Rosalie 30

Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Northwest 33

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 25, College View Academy 12

Omaha Concordia 65, Ralston 38

Omaha North 62, Buena Vista 30

Omaha Skutt Catholic 73, Omaha Duchesne Academy 27

Ord 53, Cozad 49

Osage City, Kan. 63, Chase County 28

Overton 63, Brady 17

Papillion-LaVista 62, Grand Island 12

Pender 57, Homer 46

Pierce 33, Columbus Lakeview 26

Platteview 38, Ashland-Greenwood 30

Pleasanton 71, Central Valley 36

Ponca 72, Wakefield 24

Ravenna 45, Minden 44, 2OT

Red Cloud 44, Franklin 20

Seward 76, Schuyler 32

Shelton 60, Arcadia-Loup City 18

Sidney 60, Mitchell 19

South Sioux City 53, Sioux City, North, Iowa 27

Southern Valley 50, Chase County 38

Southwest 68, Hi-Line 35

St. Mary's 60, Bloomfield 29

St. Paul 39, Central City 16

Stuart 44, CWC 31

Summerland 69, Creighton 38

Superior 58, Heartland 39

Valentine 55, Cody-Kilgore 19

Wausa 49, Neligh-Oakdale 37

Wayne 49, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 34

Weeping Water 64, Mead 23

Westview 42, Bennington 41

Winnebago 51, Tri County Northeast 15

Winner, S.D. 45, North Central 31

York 49, Grand Island Central Catholic 44

Yutan 45, Douglas County West 33

