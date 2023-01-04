BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALA-West Foothills 68, Parker 59

Basha 70, Boulder Creek 61, OT

Bisbee 62, Willcox 55

Bradshaw Mountain 61, Cottonwood Mingus 30

Buckeye 76, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 67

Chandler 53, Mesa Mountain View 49

Chandler Hamilton 47, Mesa 41

Chandler Valley Christian 83, Rancho Solano Prep 43

Florence 50, Pusch Ridge Christian 41

Fountain Hills 61, Chino Valley 20

Gilbert Leading Edge 75, Gilbert Classical Academy 62

Glendale Deer Valley 74, Glendale Mountain Ridge 59

Glendale North Pointe 52, ALA-Anthem South 29

Kayenta Monument Valley 64, Page 45

Kingman 65, Mohave Valley River Valley 34

Mica Mountain 79, Rio Rico 63

Phoenix Bourgade 92, Wickenburg 42

Phoenix Country Day 76, Tonopah Valley 56

Phoenix Desert Vista 65, Maricopa 53

Phoenix North Canyon 59, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 55

Phoenix Pinnacle 65, Perry 63

Phoenix St. Mary's 95, Flagstaff 56

Prescott 64, Bullhead City Mohave 36

San Carlos 65, Miami 51

San Tan Charter 68, Arete-Mesa Prep 44

Scottsdale Christian 66, Camp Verde 48

St. Johns 70, Pinon 55

Tanque Verde 43, Safford 36

Tucson Canyon del Oro 58, Tucson Flowing Wells 40

Walden Grove 69, Sahuarita 63

Yuma Catholic 67, Odyssey Institute 28

