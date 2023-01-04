BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALA-West Foothills 68, Parker 59
Basha 70, Boulder Creek 61, OT
Bisbee 62, Willcox 55
Bradshaw Mountain 61, Cottonwood Mingus 30
Buckeye 76, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 67
Chandler 53, Mesa Mountain View 49
Chandler Hamilton 47, Mesa 41
Chandler Valley Christian 83, Rancho Solano Prep 43
Florence 50, Pusch Ridge Christian 41
Fountain Hills 61, Chino Valley 20
Gilbert Leading Edge 75, Gilbert Classical Academy 62
Glendale Deer Valley 74, Glendale Mountain Ridge 59
Glendale North Pointe 52, ALA-Anthem South 29
Kayenta Monument Valley 64, Page 45
Kingman 65, Mohave Valley River Valley 34
Mica Mountain 79, Rio Rico 63
Phoenix Bourgade 92, Wickenburg 42
Phoenix Country Day 76, Tonopah Valley 56
Phoenix Desert Vista 65, Maricopa 53
Phoenix North Canyon 59, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 55
Phoenix Pinnacle 65, Perry 63
Phoenix St. Mary's 95, Flagstaff 56
Prescott 64, Bullhead City Mohave 36
San Carlos 65, Miami 51
San Tan Charter 68, Arete-Mesa Prep 44
Scottsdale Christian 66, Camp Verde 48
St. Johns 70, Pinon 55
Tanque Verde 43, Safford 36
Tucson Canyon del Oro 58, Tucson Flowing Wells 40
Walden Grove 69, Sahuarita 63
Yuma Catholic 67, Odyssey Institute 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.