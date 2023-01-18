BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Fork 62, Pleasant Grove 42
American Prep WV 48, Waterford 33
Bingham 82, Mountain Ridge 56
Copper Hills 88, Herriman 66
Corner Canyon 78, Westlake 63
Cyprus 95, Taylorsville 62
Draper APA 80, UMA-Riverdale 53
East 39, Highland 36
Enterprise 62, Beaver 36
Farmington 64, Syracuse 59
Fremont 52, Clearfield 40
Kanab 61, South Sevier 49
Kearns 73, Granger 38
Lehi 68, Mountain View 52
Lone Peak 63, Skyridge 59
Maple Mountain 66, Spanish Fork 62
Mountain Crest 78, Green Canyon 73
Olympus 82, Park City 32
Orem 91, Timpanogos 50
Provo 38, Wasatch 35
Ridgeline 55, Bear River 50
Riverton 59, West Jordan 40
Rowland Hall 77, St. Joseph 53
Roy 63, West 48
Sky View 62, Logan 52
Skyline 68, Murray 61
Springville 50, Salem Hills 47
Tabiona 62, Altamont 50
Weber 70, Layton 67
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
