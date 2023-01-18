BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Fork 62, Pleasant Grove 42

American Prep WV 48, Waterford 33

Bingham 82, Mountain Ridge 56

Copper Hills 88, Herriman 66

Corner Canyon 78, Westlake 63

Cyprus 95, Taylorsville 62

Draper APA 80, UMA-Riverdale 53

East 39, Highland 36

Enterprise 62, Beaver 36

Farmington 64, Syracuse 59

Fremont 52, Clearfield 40

Kanab 61, South Sevier 49

Kearns 73, Granger 38

Lehi 68, Mountain View 52

Lone Peak 63, Skyridge 59

Maple Mountain 66, Spanish Fork 62

Mountain Crest 78, Green Canyon 73

Olympus 82, Park City 32

Orem 91, Timpanogos 50

Provo 38, Wasatch 35

Ridgeline 55, Bear River 50

Riverton 59, West Jordan 40

Rowland Hall 77, St. Joseph 53

Roy 63, West 48

Sky View 62, Logan 52

Skyline 68, Murray 61

Springville 50, Salem Hills 47

Tabiona 62, Altamont 50

Weber 70, Layton 67

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you