GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Academy 54, Thompson Valley 44
Akron 46, Haxtun 26
Arapahoe 58, Denver East 35
Arickaree High School 40, Hi-Plains 37
Belleview Christian 33, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 24
Bennett 68, Pinnacle 3
Berthoud 46, Manitou Springs 41
Burlington 78, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 14
Canon City 53, Mountain View 47
Centaurus 46, Grand Junction Central 33
Centennial 68, Antonito 38
Center 26, Sargent 15
Cherokee Trail 48, Fort Collins 30
Cherry Creek 50, Chatfield 29
Colorado Academy 57, Valley 35
Creede High School 55, Lake 25
D'Evelyn 75, Sierra 18
Del Norte 46, Cotopaxi 23
Delta 91, Englewood 36
Doherty 75, Rocky Mountain 62
Durango 44, Bear Creek 37
Eads 45, Cheraw 43
Eaglecrest 51, Rangeview 46
Eaton 52, Basalt 35
Estes Park 45, Timnath 28
FMHS 59, Fossil Ridge 55
Faith Christian 46, Stargate School 20
Falcon 50, Skyview 42
Fountain Valley School 46, Rocky Ford 36
Fountain-Fort Carson 77, Rock Canyon 62
Frederick 56, Palmer Ridge 50
Frontier Academy 60, Front Range Baptist 8
Genoa-Hugo 49, Miami-Yoder 24
George Washington 63, Longmont 42
Glenwood Springs 46, Golden 32
Granada 43, Wiley 39
Grand Valley 73, Aspen 8
Grandview 57, Douglas County 27
Green Mountain 51, Denver North 41
Gunnison 39, Cedaredge 30
Hanover 43, Cripple Creek-Victor 28
Highlands Ranch 52, Westminster 39
Holy Family 59, Eagle Ridge Academy 55
Holy Family 76, Eagle Ridge Academy 20
Idalia 47, Lone Star 24
Jefferson 57, Sheridan 22
Jefferson Academy 31, Coal Ridge 29
Kent Denver 56, Moffat County 52
Kit Carson 26, Cheyenne Wells 22
Lake County 46, Bruce Randolph 31
Lamar 47, Sterling 29
Legend 31, Arvada West 29
Liberty Common 60, Frontier Academy 21
Littleton 44, Greeley Central 32
Lutheran 71, DSST: Byers 18
Mead 50, Cheyenne Mountain 34
Merino 68, Caliche 25
Monarch 60, J.K. Mullen 42
Monte Vista 41, Trinidad 26
Montrose High School 46, Mesa Ridge 31
North Fork 53, Meeker 33
Olathe 55, Roaring Fork 37
Otis 49, Flagler 37
Peak to Peak 60, Arrupe Jesuit 31
Peyton 85, Thomas MacLaren 10
Pine Creek 44, Broomfield 42
Plateau Valley 49, Soroco 45
Platte Canyon 33, KIPP Collegiate 21
Platte Valley 59, Highland 44
Poudre def. Loveland Classical, forfeit
Prospect Ridge Academy 61, Manual 37
Pueblo West 55, Northridge 52
Ralston Valley 44, Horizon 28
Regis Jesuit 85, Denver South 49
Resurrection Christian 44, Pagosa Springs 41
Riverdale Ridge 61, Elizabeth 16
Roosevelt 74, Dakota Ridge 34
Sanford 48, Custer County 17
Sedgwick County 42, Wray 38
Severance 46, Alamosa 41
Sierra Grande 61, Moffat 26
Simla 77, Calhan 4
South Baca 40, Walsh 24
St. Mary's Academy 44, Lotus School of Excellence 1
Standley Lake 64, Vista PEAK 44
Stratton 70, Bethune 15
The Classical Academy 45, Summit 35
ThunderRidge 46, Columbine 26
Union Colony Preparatory School 44, Twin Peaks Charter Academy 14
University 61, La Junta 18
Valor Christian 79, Mountain Vista 30
West Grand 39, Vail Christian 20
Wiggins 50, Holyoke 20
Windsor 83, Northfield 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.