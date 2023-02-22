GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 54, Thompson Valley 44

Akron 46, Haxtun 26

Arapahoe 58, Denver East 35

Arickaree High School 40, Hi-Plains 37

Belleview Christian 33, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 24

Bennett 68, Pinnacle 3

Berthoud 46, Manitou Springs 41

Burlington 78, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 14

Canon City 53, Mountain View 47

Centaurus 46, Grand Junction Central 33

Centennial 68, Antonito 38

Center 26, Sargent 15

Cherokee Trail 48, Fort Collins 30

Cherry Creek 50, Chatfield 29

Colorado Academy 57, Valley 35

Creede High School 55, Lake 25

D'Evelyn 75, Sierra 18

Del Norte 46, Cotopaxi 23

Delta 91, Englewood 36

Doherty 75, Rocky Mountain 62

Durango 44, Bear Creek 37

Eads 45, Cheraw 43

Eaglecrest 51, Rangeview 46

Eaton 52, Basalt 35

Estes Park 45, Timnath 28

FMHS 59, Fossil Ridge 55

Faith Christian 46, Stargate School 20

Falcon 50, Skyview 42

Fountain Valley School 46, Rocky Ford 36

Fountain-Fort Carson 77, Rock Canyon 62

Frederick 56, Palmer Ridge 50

Frontier Academy 60, Front Range Baptist 8

Genoa-Hugo 49, Miami-Yoder 24

George Washington 63, Longmont 42

Glenwood Springs 46, Golden 32

Granada 43, Wiley 39

Grand Valley 73, Aspen 8

Grandview 57, Douglas County 27

Green Mountain 51, Denver North 41

Gunnison 39, Cedaredge 30

Hanover 43, Cripple Creek-Victor 28

Highlands Ranch 52, Westminster 39

Holy Family 59, Eagle Ridge Academy 55

Holy Family 76, Eagle Ridge Academy 20

Idalia 47, Lone Star 24

Jefferson 57, Sheridan 22

Jefferson Academy 31, Coal Ridge 29

Kent Denver 56, Moffat County 52

Kit Carson 26, Cheyenne Wells 22

Lake County 46, Bruce Randolph 31

Lamar 47, Sterling 29

Legend 31, Arvada West 29

Liberty Common 60, Frontier Academy 21

Littleton 44, Greeley Central 32

Lutheran 71, DSST: Byers 18

Mead 50, Cheyenne Mountain 34

Merino 68, Caliche 25

Monarch 60, J.K. Mullen 42

Monte Vista 41, Trinidad 26

Montrose High School 46, Mesa Ridge 31

North Fork 53, Meeker 33

Olathe 55, Roaring Fork 37

Otis 49, Flagler 37

Peak to Peak 60, Arrupe Jesuit 31

Peyton 85, Thomas MacLaren 10

Pine Creek 44, Broomfield 42

Plateau Valley 49, Soroco 45

Platte Canyon 33, KIPP Collegiate 21

Platte Valley 59, Highland 44

Poudre def. Loveland Classical, forfeit

Prospect Ridge Academy 61, Manual 37

Pueblo West 55, Northridge 52

Ralston Valley 44, Horizon 28

Regis Jesuit 85, Denver South 49

Resurrection Christian 44, Pagosa Springs 41

Riverdale Ridge 61, Elizabeth 16

Roosevelt 74, Dakota Ridge 34

Sanford 48, Custer County 17

Sedgwick County 42, Wray 38

Severance 46, Alamosa 41

Sierra Grande 61, Moffat 26

Simla 77, Calhan 4

South Baca 40, Walsh 24

St. Mary's Academy 44, Lotus School of Excellence 1

Standley Lake 64, Vista PEAK 44

Stratton 70, Bethune 15

The Classical Academy 45, Summit 35

ThunderRidge 46, Columbine 26

Union Colony Preparatory School 44, Twin Peaks Charter Academy 14

University 61, La Junta 18

Valor Christian 79, Mountain Vista 30

West Grand 39, Vail Christian 20

Wiggins 50, Holyoke 20

Windsor 83, Northfield 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

