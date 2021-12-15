GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 32, Win-E-Mac 16
Aitkin 69, Mille Lacs Co-op 47
Andover 52, Lake Benton 47
Austin 79, Red Wing 59
Barnesville 69, Breckenridge 40
Belle Plaine 48, Glencoe-Silver Lake 42
Benilde-St. Margaret's 67, Robbinsdale Cooper 55
Bethlehem Academy 61, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 33
Blaine 50, Spring Lake Park 47
Bloomington Kennedy 55, New Prague 40
Blue Earth Area 38, United South Central 26
Braham 67, Wrenshall 25
Browerville/Eagle Valley 66, Upsala 52
Canby 49, Lakeview 22
Centennial 69, Osseo 55
Central Minnesota Christian 87, Dawson-Boyd 23
Champlin Park 77, Robbinsdale Armstrong 65
Chanhassen 80, Waconia 61
Chaska 61, Wayzata 51
Chisago Lakes 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 28
Cloquet 61, Cromwell 47
Dover-Eyota 54, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 46
Duluth East 98, Hibbing 24
East Ridge 67, Cretin-Derham Hall 45
Eastview 50, Burnsville 44
Edina 67, St. Louis Park 62
Esko 61, Princeton 53
Fairmont 60, Tri-City United 26
Fergus Falls 67, Perham 55
Fosston 71, Mahnomen/Waubun 38
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 44, Blackduck 17
Grand Rapids 72, Virginia 42
Hastings 63, Northfield 43
Hawley 54, Frazee 35
Henning 67, Sebeka 45
Heritage Christian Academy 41, North Lakes Academy 31
Holdingford 59, Melrose 56
Holy Family Catholic 84, Minneapolis North 29
Hutchinson 67, Annandale 45
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 52, Renville County West 51
Kimball 56, Swanville 52
Kingsland 42, Grand Meadow 31
Kittson County Central 63, Red Lake Falls 38
La Crescent 66, Fillmore Central 45
Lake City 53, Cannon Falls 23
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 77, Nicollet 46
Lakeville North 68, Farmington 32
Lakeville South 60, Apple Valley 21
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 42
Lewiston-Altura 61, St. Charles 34
Luverne 74, Hills-Beaver Creek 41
Mahtomedi 72, Tartan 29
Maple Grove 83, Rogers 67
Mayer-Lutheran 67, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 45
Minneapolis Roosevelt 56, Columbia Heights 26
Minnehaha Academy 88, Fridley 60
Minneota 73, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 38
Mounds Park Academy 62, PACT Charter 24
Mounds View 60, Irondale 49
Mountain Lake Co-op 42, Murray County Central 32
Nevis 100, Red Lake 47
New Life Academy 73, Concordia Academy 45
New London-Spicer 54, Eden Valley-Watkins 42
New Richland-H-E-G 78, LeSueur-Henderson 48
New Ulm 76, Sibley East 42
North Branch 48, Rush City 40
North St. Paul 74, St. Paul Highland Park 33
Orono 78, Bloomington Jefferson 40
Ortonville 44, Benson 41
Park Center 52, Coon Rapids 42
Park Christian 60, Climax/Fisher 52
Perham 67, Park Rapids 55
Pierz 59, Pine City 48
Prior Lake 48, Rosemount 47
Proctor 59, Superior, Wis. 45
Providence Academy 79, Watertown-Mayer 48
Rochester Century 51, Owatonna 42
Rochester John Marshall 51, Rochester Mayo 33
Roseville 51, Park (Cottage Grove) 48
Sartell-St. Stephen 71, Monticello 26
Sauk Centre 52, Minnewaska 46
Shakopee 54, Eagan 32
Sleepy Eye 91, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 38
South Ridge 104, Nashwauk-Keewatin 39
Southland 61, LeRoy-Ostrander 40
St. Anthony 52, Two Rivers 45
St. Cloud Cathedral 63, Spectrum 34
St. Croix Lutheran 46, Hill-Murray 35
St. Croix Prep 54, St. Agnes 46
St. Michael-Albertville 35, Minnetonka 24
Stewartville 56, Rochester Lourdes 39
Thief River Falls 57, NCEUH 34
Totino-Grace 71, Anoka 58
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 54, Martin County West 45
Underwood 70, Ashby 25
Verndale 36, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 32
Warroad 63, Littlefork-Big Falls 21
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 73, Triton 58
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 50, Red Rock Central 36
White Bear Lake 55, Forest Lake 34
Worthington 90, Jackson County Central 66
Yellow Medicine East 69, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 45
Zimmerman 74, Little Falls 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Blooming Prairie vs. Maple River, ppd.
Foley vs. Royalton, ppd.
Lac qui Parle Valley vs. MACCRAY, ppd.
Maranatha Christian vs. Cristo Rey Jesuit, ppd.
Stillwater vs. Woodbury, ppd.
