GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 32, Win-E-Mac 16

Aitkin 69, Mille Lacs Co-op 47

Andover 52, Lake Benton 47

Austin 79, Red Wing 59

Barnesville 69, Breckenridge 40

Belle Plaine 48, Glencoe-Silver Lake 42

Benilde-St. Margaret's 67, Robbinsdale Cooper 55

Bethlehem Academy 61, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 33

Blaine 50, Spring Lake Park 47

Bloomington Kennedy 55, New Prague 40

Blue Earth Area 38, United South Central 26

Braham 67, Wrenshall 25

Browerville/Eagle Valley 66, Upsala 52

Canby 49, Lakeview 22

Centennial 69, Osseo 55

Central Minnesota Christian 87, Dawson-Boyd 23

Champlin Park 77, Robbinsdale Armstrong 65

Chanhassen 80, Waconia 61

Chaska 61, Wayzata 51

Chisago Lakes 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 28

Cloquet 61, Cromwell 47

Dover-Eyota 54, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 46

Duluth East 98, Hibbing 24

East Ridge 67, Cretin-Derham Hall 45

Eastview 50, Burnsville 44

Edina 67, St. Louis Park 62

Esko 61, Princeton 53

Fairmont 60, Tri-City United 26

Fergus Falls 67, Perham 55

Fosston 71, Mahnomen/Waubun 38

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 44, Blackduck 17

Grand Rapids 72, Virginia 42

Hastings 63, Northfield 43

Hawley 54, Frazee 35

Henning 67, Sebeka 45

Heritage Christian Academy 41, North Lakes Academy 31

Holdingford 59, Melrose 56

Holy Family Catholic 84, Minneapolis North 29

Hutchinson 67, Annandale 45

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 52, Renville County West 51

Kimball 56, Swanville 52

Kingsland 42, Grand Meadow 31

Kittson County Central 63, Red Lake Falls 38

La Crescent 66, Fillmore Central 45

Lake City 53, Cannon Falls 23

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 77, Nicollet 46

Lakeville North 68, Farmington 32

Lakeville South 60, Apple Valley 21

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 42

Lewiston-Altura 61, St. Charles 34

Luverne 74, Hills-Beaver Creek 41

Mahtomedi 72, Tartan 29

Maple Grove 83, Rogers 67

Mayer-Lutheran 67, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 45

Minneapolis Roosevelt 56, Columbia Heights 26

Minnehaha Academy 88, Fridley 60

Minneota 73, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 38

Mounds Park Academy 62, PACT Charter 24

Mounds View 60, Irondale 49

Mountain Lake Co-op 42, Murray County Central 32

Nevis 100, Red Lake 47

New Life Academy 73, Concordia Academy 45

New London-Spicer 54, Eden Valley-Watkins 42

New Richland-H-E-G 78, LeSueur-Henderson 48

New Ulm 76, Sibley East 42

North Branch 48, Rush City 40

North St. Paul 74, St. Paul Highland Park 33

Orono 78, Bloomington Jefferson 40

Ortonville 44, Benson 41

Park Center 52, Coon Rapids 42

Park Christian 60, Climax/Fisher 52

Perham 67, Park Rapids 55

Pierz 59, Pine City 48

Prior Lake 48, Rosemount 47

Proctor 59, Superior, Wis. 45

Providence Academy 79, Watertown-Mayer 48

Rochester Century 51, Owatonna 42

Rochester John Marshall 51, Rochester Mayo 33

Roseville 51, Park (Cottage Grove) 48

Sartell-St. Stephen 71, Monticello 26

Sauk Centre 52, Minnewaska 46

Shakopee 54, Eagan 32

Sleepy Eye 91, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 38

South Ridge 104, Nashwauk-Keewatin 39

Southland 61, LeRoy-Ostrander 40

St. Anthony 52, Two Rivers 45

St. Cloud Cathedral 63, Spectrum 34

St. Croix Lutheran 46, Hill-Murray 35

St. Croix Prep 54, St. Agnes 46

St. Michael-Albertville 35, Minnetonka 24

Stewartville 56, Rochester Lourdes 39

Thief River Falls 57, NCEUH 34

Totino-Grace 71, Anoka 58

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 54, Martin County West 45

Underwood 70, Ashby 25

Verndale 36, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 32

Warroad 63, Littlefork-Big Falls 21

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 73, Triton 58

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 50, Red Rock Central 36

White Bear Lake 55, Forest Lake 34

Worthington 90, Jackson County Central 66

Yellow Medicine East 69, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 45

Zimmerman 74, Little Falls 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Blooming Prairie vs. Maple River, ppd.

Foley vs. Royalton, ppd.

Lac qui Parle Valley vs. MACCRAY, ppd.

Maranatha Christian vs. Cristo Rey Jesuit, ppd.

Stillwater vs. Woodbury, ppd.

