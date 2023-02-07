GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellville Clear Fork 45, Cardington-Lincoln 32

Coldwater 54, Elida 41

Cols. Bexley 48, Granville 28

Defiance Ayersville 51, Continental 24

Delta 40, Swanton 38

Dola Hardin Northern 63, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 19

Dublin Scioto 55, Delaware Hayes 34

Findlay Liberty-Benton 45, Ottoville 24

Ft. Loramie 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 40, OT

Ft. Recovery 36, Celina 28

Grove City Cent. Crossing 64, Galloway Westland 27

Kalida 45, Minster 31

Norwalk 48, Mansfield Madison 20

Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Archbold 22

Rockford Parkway 54, Spencerville 26

St. Henry 38, Anna 32

W. Unity Hilltop 47, Antwerp 32

Westerville S. 53, Canal Winchester 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

