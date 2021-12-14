BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 85, Lansing Sexton 79

Adrian Madison 40, Jonesville 38

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 46, Livonia Franklin 37

Ann Arbor Huron 48, Ann Arbor Skyline 42

Bath 47, Dansville 46

Bay City All Saints 52, Mayville 30

Beal City 64, Roscommon 53

Benzie Central 69, Ludington 61

Berkley 56, Auburn Hills Avondale 33

Blissfield 49, Dundee 39

Bloomfield Hills 73, Livonia Stevenson 40

Brooklyn Columbia Central 57, Clinton 15

Calhoun Christian 67, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 27

Carrollton 61, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 40

Carson City-Crystal 42, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 27

Cassopolis 72, Decatur 53

Cedarville 57, Newberry 31

Center Line 49, Clinton Township Clintondale 46

Chesaning 71, Durand 34

Clare 69, Gladwin 62

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 61, Utica Eisenhower 49

Coleman 61, St. Charles 41

Comstock 56, Hartford 42

Dearborn Fordson 52, Dearborn Edsel Ford 49, OT

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 66, Redford Thurston 50

Delton Kellogg 61, Constantine 47

Detroit Cass Tech 65, Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 59

Detroit Collegiate Prep 57, Academy of the Americas 18

Detroit Old Redford 69, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 26

Dexter 51, Monroe 38

East Jordan 61, Cheboygan 49

Edwardsburg 71, Paw Paw 27

Escanaba 84, Houghton 49

Fennville 57, Coloma 41

Flat Rock 63, Allen Park Cabrini 22

Genesee 58, Peck 47

Gobles 60, Saugatuck 49

Goodrich 71, Flint Kearsley 55

Grand Blanc 77, Saginaw 54

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 71, Caledonia 57

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 80, Greenville 41

Grand Rapids South Christian 98, Wyoming 91

Grand Rapids West Catholic 71, Wayland Union 39

Haslett 43, East Lansing 42

Hemlock 70, Midland Bullock Creek 32

Holland Christian 44, Holland 31

Holland West Ottawa 57, Zeeland East 34

Holt 65, St. Johns 43

Jenison 64, Cedar Springs 57

Kalamazoo Central 50, St. Joseph 49

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 66, Mattawan 65

Kinde-North Huron 51, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 25

Lake City 54, Leroy Pine River 29

Lansing Catholic 41, Williamston 35

Lincoln Park 48, Brownstown Woodhaven 42

Manistee Catholic Central 75, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 44

Maple City Glen Lake 64, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 52

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 48, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 34

Mason County Central 57, White Cloud 33

Melvindale 55, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 41

Merrill 59, Ashley 24

Michigan Center 50, Leslie 45

Mishawaka, Ind. 80, Niles Brandywine 42

Morley-Stanwood 55, Howard City Tri-County 49

Muskegon 59, Traverse City Central 35

Muskegon Heights 72, Kalamazoo Phoenix 52

Muskegon Orchard View 55, Big Rapids 49

Napoleon 49, Parma Western 45

New Haven 48, St. Clair 45

Okemos 64, Mason 55

Onsted 64, Hudson 49

Ontonagon 46, Watersmeet 42

Otsego 65, Niles 46

Oxford 50, Romeo 43

Pewamo-Westphalia 61, Fulton-Middleton 34

Pittsford 58, North Adams-Jerome 15

Plainwell 40, Dowagiac Union 37

River Rouge 61, Warren Fitzgerald 59

Rochester 53, Lake Orion 39

Rochester Adams 67, Birmingham Groves 41

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 50, Birmingham Seaholm 34

Rockford 54, Grand Rapids Union 51, OT

Saginaw Heritage 53, Traverse City West 46

Salem 59, South Lyon East 54

Saline 63, Ann Arbor Pioneer 55

Sand Creek 63, Quincy 35

Southfield A&T 45, Troy 30

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 46, Covert 36

Sturgis 65, Allegan 52

Taylor 82, Trenton 47

Tecumseh 61, Milan 44

Three Rivers 61, Vicksburg 47

Traverse City Christian 55, Onekama 40

Traverse City St. Francis 59, Charlevoix 40

Waldron 39, Athens 32

Warren Cousino HS 61, Warren Woods Tower 50

Warren Lincoln 75, Madison Heights Lamphere 43

Warren Michigan Collegiate 61, Troy Athens 28

Warren Mott 52, Sterling Heights 44

Waterford Mott 57, Grosse Pointe South 45

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 50, Grayling 48

White Lake Lakeland 53, Novi 35

Whitehall 63, Fremont 48

Zeeland West 71, Hamilton 66

Zion Christian 51, Holland Black River 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allendale vs. Hopkins, ccd.

Detroit Southeastern vs. Detroit Public Safety, ccd.

Ida vs. Hillsdale, ccd.

Kalamazoo Hackett vs. Kalamazoo Christian, ppd.

Manchester vs. Whitmore Lake, ccd.

Mendon vs. Bloomingdale, ccd.

New Buffalo vs. Three Oaks River Valley, ccd.

New Lothrop vs. Montrose, ccd.

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran vs. South Haven, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you