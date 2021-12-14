BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 85, Lansing Sexton 79
Adrian Madison 40, Jonesville 38
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 46, Livonia Franklin 37
Ann Arbor Huron 48, Ann Arbor Skyline 42
Bath 47, Dansville 46
Bay City All Saints 52, Mayville 30
Beal City 64, Roscommon 53
Benzie Central 69, Ludington 61
Berkley 56, Auburn Hills Avondale 33
Blissfield 49, Dundee 39
Bloomfield Hills 73, Livonia Stevenson 40
Brooklyn Columbia Central 57, Clinton 15
Calhoun Christian 67, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 27
Carrollton 61, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 40
Carson City-Crystal 42, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 27
Cassopolis 72, Decatur 53
Cedarville 57, Newberry 31
Center Line 49, Clinton Township Clintondale 46
Chesaning 71, Durand 34
Clare 69, Gladwin 62
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 61, Utica Eisenhower 49
Coleman 61, St. Charles 41
Comstock 56, Hartford 42
Dearborn Fordson 52, Dearborn Edsel Ford 49, OT
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 66, Redford Thurston 50
Delton Kellogg 61, Constantine 47
Detroit Cass Tech 65, Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 59
Detroit Collegiate Prep 57, Academy of the Americas 18
Detroit Old Redford 69, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 26
Dexter 51, Monroe 38
East Jordan 61, Cheboygan 49
Edwardsburg 71, Paw Paw 27
Escanaba 84, Houghton 49
Fennville 57, Coloma 41
Flat Rock 63, Allen Park Cabrini 22
Genesee 58, Peck 47
Gobles 60, Saugatuck 49
Goodrich 71, Flint Kearsley 55
Grand Blanc 77, Saginaw 54
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 71, Caledonia 57
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 80, Greenville 41
Grand Rapids South Christian 98, Wyoming 91
Grand Rapids West Catholic 71, Wayland Union 39
Haslett 43, East Lansing 42
Hemlock 70, Midland Bullock Creek 32
Holland Christian 44, Holland 31
Holland West Ottawa 57, Zeeland East 34
Holt 65, St. Johns 43
Jenison 64, Cedar Springs 57
Kalamazoo Central 50, St. Joseph 49
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 66, Mattawan 65
Kinde-North Huron 51, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 25
Lake City 54, Leroy Pine River 29
Lansing Catholic 41, Williamston 35
Lincoln Park 48, Brownstown Woodhaven 42
Manistee Catholic Central 75, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 44
Maple City Glen Lake 64, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 52
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 48, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 34
Mason County Central 57, White Cloud 33
Melvindale 55, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 41
Merrill 59, Ashley 24
Michigan Center 50, Leslie 45
Mishawaka, Ind. 80, Niles Brandywine 42
Morley-Stanwood 55, Howard City Tri-County 49
Muskegon 59, Traverse City Central 35
Muskegon Heights 72, Kalamazoo Phoenix 52
Muskegon Orchard View 55, Big Rapids 49
Napoleon 49, Parma Western 45
New Haven 48, St. Clair 45
Okemos 64, Mason 55
Onsted 64, Hudson 49
Ontonagon 46, Watersmeet 42
Otsego 65, Niles 46
Oxford 50, Romeo 43
Pewamo-Westphalia 61, Fulton-Middleton 34
Pittsford 58, North Adams-Jerome 15
Plainwell 40, Dowagiac Union 37
River Rouge 61, Warren Fitzgerald 59
Rochester 53, Lake Orion 39
Rochester Adams 67, Birmingham Groves 41
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 50, Birmingham Seaholm 34
Rockford 54, Grand Rapids Union 51, OT
Saginaw Heritage 53, Traverse City West 46
Salem 59, South Lyon East 54
Saline 63, Ann Arbor Pioneer 55
Sand Creek 63, Quincy 35
Southfield A&T 45, Troy 30
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 46, Covert 36
Sturgis 65, Allegan 52
Taylor 82, Trenton 47
Tecumseh 61, Milan 44
Three Rivers 61, Vicksburg 47
Traverse City Christian 55, Onekama 40
Traverse City St. Francis 59, Charlevoix 40
Waldron 39, Athens 32
Warren Cousino HS 61, Warren Woods Tower 50
Warren Lincoln 75, Madison Heights Lamphere 43
Warren Michigan Collegiate 61, Troy Athens 28
Warren Mott 52, Sterling Heights 44
Waterford Mott 57, Grosse Pointe South 45
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 50, Grayling 48
White Lake Lakeland 53, Novi 35
Whitehall 63, Fremont 48
Zeeland West 71, Hamilton 66
Zion Christian 51, Holland Black River 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allendale vs. Hopkins, ccd.
Detroit Southeastern vs. Detroit Public Safety, ccd.
Ida vs. Hillsdale, ccd.
Kalamazoo Hackett vs. Kalamazoo Christian, ppd.
Manchester vs. Whitmore Lake, ccd.
Mendon vs. Bloomingdale, ccd.
New Buffalo vs. Three Oaks River Valley, ccd.
New Lothrop vs. Montrose, ccd.
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran vs. South Haven, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/