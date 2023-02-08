GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park 41, Wyandotte Roosevelt 36

Allendale 59, Fruitport 20

Almont 32, Bad Axe 23

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 57, Royal Oak Shrine 34

Ann Arbor Greenhills 27, Gabriel Richard Catholic 6

Athens 45, Camden-Frontier 13

Battle Creek Central 42, Portage Central 33

Battle Creek Pennfield 66, Homer 53

Bay City All Saints 35, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 22

Bay City Central 56, Bay City Western 27

Bay City John Glenn 43, Birch Run 29

Beaverton 49, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 31

Bedford 64, Ann Arbor Huron 30

Bellaire 53, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 40

Belleville 58, Dearborn Fordson 53

Benzie Central 56, Onekama 52

Berrien Springs 46, Constantine 38

Big Rapids 51, Reed City 25

Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 42, Pentwater 33

Birmingham Seaholm 50, Troy Athens 34

Blanchard Montabella 65, Ashley 28

Bloomfield Christian 32, Livingston Christian 18

Bloomfield Hills 64, Auburn Hills Avondale 27

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 37, Novi Christian 22

Boyne City 46, Grayling 31

Breckenridge 35, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 24

Brimley 73, St. Ignace 38

Brownstown Woodhaven 53, Gibraltar Carlson 35

Byron Center 73, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 30

Cadillac 40, Kingsley 34

Caledonia 60, Grandville 54

Cass City 53, Vassar 32

Cassopolis 32, Decatur 24

Center Line Prep Academy 48, Westland Universal 44

Centreville 66, Comstock 25

Clare 54, Remus Chippewa Hills 16

Coldwater 57, Jackson Northwest 51

Colon 62, Tekonsha 14

Comstock Park 56, Kelloggsville 29

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 62, Hannahville Indian 22

Croswell-Lexington 45, Brown City 18

Davison 46, Midland 38

Delton Kellogg 58, Vermontville Maple Valley 17

Detroit Country Day 69, Bloomfield Hills Marian 44

Dexter 66, Ypsilanti Lincoln 23

Dundee 43, Adrian Madison 39

East Grand Rapids 67, Grand Rapids Northview 42

Eddies 51, Marshall 24

Escanaba 69, Kingsford 42

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 55, Richmond 20

Farmington 61, Ferndale University 3

Farmington Hills Mercy 60, Dearborn Divine Child 55

Fenton 63, Holly 41

Flint Beecher 68, Burton Bentley 21

Flushing 35, Linden 32

Frankenmuth 52, Garber 19

Freeland 65, Alma 49

Fremont 31, Montague 22

Fruitport Calvary Christian 39, Muskegon Catholic Central 20

Fulton-Middleton 32, Merrill 18

GR Sacred Heart 56, Creative Technology Academy 23

Garden City 47, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 42

Genesee 65, Burton Atherton 19

Goodrich 73, Corunna 28

Grand Blanc 55, Flint Powers 25

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 66, Cedar Springs 36

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 43, Kalamazoo Christian 41

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 78, Wyoming Godwin Heights 35

Grand Rapids South Christian 57, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 10

Grand Rapids West Catholic 65, Spring Lake 23

Grandville Calvin Christian 59, Hopkins 56

Grass Lake 73, Michigan Center 34

Harbor Springs 62, Charlevoix 34

Hart 80, North Muskegon 25

Haslett 59, Lansing Catholic 49

Hemlock 56, Midland Dow 41

Hillsdale Academy 54, Battle Creek St. Philip 33

Holland Christian 44, Hamilton 33

Holt 45, Grand Ledge 33

Holton 38, White Cloud 30

Howell 46, Plymouth 30

Hudsonville 56, Holland West Ottawa 45

Hudsonville Unity Christian 45, Coopersville 43

Ithaca 48, Standish-Sterling Central 39

Jackson 48, Ypsilanti 34

Jackson Christian 38, Climax-Scotts 24

Jenison 51, Grand Haven 47

Lake Fenton 73, Clio 16

Lake Odessa Lakewood 59, Leslie 57

Lake Orion 56, Southfield 44

Lansing Everett def. East Lansing, forfeit

Lenawee Christian 59, Bronson 52

Litchfield 38, Burr Oak 33

Livonia Clarenceville 43, Whitmore Lake 35

Livonia Stevenson 37, Dearborn 36

Lowell 86, Greenville 30

Ludington 54, Whitehall 20

Manchester 48, Onsted 32

Manistee Catholic Central 56, Bear Lake 27

Maple City Glen Lake 61, Buckley 4

Marion 44, Brethren 36

Marlette 39, Memphis 17

Martin 48, Allegan 35

Mason County Central 39, Ravenna 25

Mason County Eastern 57, Baldwin 10

Mellen, Wis. 56, Bessemer 32

Morrice 58, Burton Madison 57

Muskegon 52, Zeeland East 29

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 62, Grand Rapids Union 48

Napoleon 53, Addison 22

Negaunee 44, Calumet 43

Niles Brandywine 54, Schoolcraft 27

North Farmington 42, Royal Oak 39, 2OT

Northville 39, Brighton 35

Notre Dame Prep 47, Detroit Southeastern 22

Oakridge High School 40, Muskegon Orchard View 16

Owosso 57, Ortonville Brandon 44

Oxford 39, Berkley 27

Painesdale Jeffers 54, Wakefield-Marenisco 38

Petoskey 50, Cheboygan 11

Plymouth Christian 54, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 45

Pontiac A&T 52, Dearborn Heights Star International 18

Portland 47, Laingsburg 24

Portland St. Patrick 54, Bath 35

Quincy 45, Hillsdale 36

Redford Thurston 51, Redford Union 50

River Rouge 50, Dearborn Advanced Technology 22

Rochester 39, Birmingham Groves 35

Rockford 61, East Kentwood 49

Romulus 53, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 32

Saginaw Arts and Science 44, Pinconning 18

Saginaw Heritage 52, Mount Pleasant 44

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 66, Oscoda 46

Saginaw Swan Valley 57, Bridgeport 5

Salem 53, Hartland 42

Saline 55, Monroe 10

Sandusky 56, Capac 12

Saugatuck 40, Bridgman 24

Sault Ste Marie 49, Traverse City Central 37

Shelby 44, Hesperia 20

South Lyon East 32, Milford 23

Sparta 50, Belding 43

St. Charles 45, Carson City-Crystal 25

St. Louis 52, Midland Bullock Creek 47

Sterling Heights 68, Warren Mott 40

Stevensville Lakeshore 49, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 43

Taylor 50, Lincoln Park 33

Tecumseh 52, Lansing Waverly 40

Three Oaks River Valley 53, Eau Claire 19

Three Rivers 55, Dowagiac Union 30

Traverse City St. Francis 55, East Jordan 24

Trenton 58, Dearborn Edsel Ford 30

Vestaburg 43, Coleman 40

Vicksburg 47, Lawton 34

Waldron 50, North Adams-Jerome 27

Walled Lake Western 51, Waterford Kettering 25

Warren Regina 42, Macomb Dakota 30

Waterford Our Lady 33, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 25

Watervliet 50, Galesburg-Augusta 34

Wayland Union 52, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 21

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 35, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 32

White Pigeon 59, Bangor 29

Wyoming 44, Muskegon Mona Shores 39

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 55, Grand Rapids Wellspring 10

Zeeland West 61, Holland 38

Zion Christian 66, Grand River Prep 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burton Bendle vs. Mount Morris, ccd.

Canton Prep vs. Taylor Prep, ccd.

Ecorse vs. Detroit HFA, ccd.

Grosse Pointe North vs. Utica Ford, ppd.

Holland Black River vs. South Haven, ccd.

Roseville vs. L'Anse Creuse, ccd.

Southfield Manoogian vs. Michigan Math and Science, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you