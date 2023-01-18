BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 61, Harper 26
Amity 60, Sheridan 43
Ashland 51, Eagle Point 25
Bandon 51, Waldport 27
Barlow 82, Sandy 47
Beaverton 56, Southridge 37
Bonanza 72, Crosspoint Christian 50
Churchill 62, Springfield 36
Clackamas 70, Reynolds 56, 6OT
Colton 44, Delphian High School 34
Cottage Grove 49, Elmira 35
Country Christian 71, Columbia Christian 38
Crook County 61, The Dalles 54
Crosshill Christian 61, Oregon School for Deaf 19
Damascus Christian 45, Trinity 39
Dayton 88, Scio 31
De La Salle 81, Oregon Episcopal 61
East Linn Christian 54, Monroe 30
Estacada 67, Madras 64
Forest Grove 66, Glencoe 32
Gladstone 69, Molalla 51
Gold Beach 64, Reedsport 27
Gresham 64, Central Catholic 52
Horizon Christian Tualatin 47, Catlin Gabel 44
Ione/Arlington 70, Condon 36
Irrigon 77, Trout Lake, Wash. 53
Junction City 67, Marshfield 43
La Salle 70, Canby 59
Lake Oswego 74, Jesuit 57
Lakeridge 82, Centennial 44
Liberty 74, Century 56
Mapleton 24, Crow 22
Marist 66, North Bend 35
McMinnville 71, Newberg 52
Mountainside 73, Sunset 54
Myrtle Point 56, Days Creek 50
Nelson 67, David Douglas 59
New Hope Christian 62, Prospect 57
North Douglas 71, Mohawk 37
North Eugene 52, Thurston 40
North Lake/Paisley 40, Sherman 36
Oakland 67, Illinois Valley 59
Open Door 58, N. Clackamas Christian 31
Parkrose 52, Hood River 41
Pendleton 68, Vale 62, OT
Perrydale 58, C.S. Lewis 25
Pilot Rock 51, Wallowa 29
Portland Waldorf 75, Southwest Christian 60
Powers 40, Milo Adventist 39
Prairie City 56, Long Creek 20
Putnam 44, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 39
Regis 74, Willamina 64
Roseburg 95, North Medford 74
Salem Academy 61, Gervais 50
Santiam 65, Blanchet Catholic 55
Santiam Christian 56, Jefferson 35
South Medford 63, Grants Pass 48
South Wasco County 92, Klickwood, Wash. 48
St. Mary's 53, Nemaha Central, Kan. 39
Triangle Lake 55, Eddyville 30
Valor Christian 57, St. Stephens Academy 42
Western Christian High School 67, Culver 41
Westside Christian 69, Valley Catholic 55
Westview 92, Aloha 34
Willamette 91, South Eugene 88
Willamette Valley Christian 41, St. Paul 38
Wilsonville 69, Hillsboro 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
