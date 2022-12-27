GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 51, Cle. St. Joseph 45
Amanda-Clearcreek 57, Chillicothe Zane Trace 12
Attica Seneca E. 44, N. Baltimore 32
Avon Lake 63, Mt. St. Charles Academy, R.I. 26
Bellevue 58, Clyde 28
Bellville Clear Fork 61, Fredericktown 56
Belmont Union Local 71, Barnesville 26
Bishop Fenwick 67, Linsly, W.Va. 29
Bluffton 49, Kenton 40
Cabell Midland, W.Va. 41, Bishop Hartley 35
Carey 55, Arcadia 35
Celina 42, Maria Stein Marion Local 36
Chagrin Falls 52, Chardon 42
Cin. Country Day 57, South Fort Myers, Fla. 35
Cin. Purcell Marian 62, Raleigh Millbrook, N.C. 54
Cin. West Clermont 58, Seton 32
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 67, Blanchester 35
Cols. Franklin Hts. 49, Groveport-Madison 46
Columbus Grove 26, Ottoville 24
Copley 66, Sandusky Perkins 40
Day. Meadowdale 55, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 54
Delphos Jefferson 63, Van Wert 50
Dola Hardin Northern 54, Pandora-Gilboa 29
Dublin Jerome 45, Logan 28
Elizabethtown, Ky. 52, Atwater Waterloo 39
Elmore Woodmore 49, Kansas Lakota 46
Fairview, Ky. 38, Ironton St. Joseph 32
Findlay 55, Oregon Clay 19
Ft. Loramie 69, Cols. Walnut Ridge 9
Ft. Recovery 38, New Paris National Trail 37
Geneva 60, Andover Pymatuning Valley 46
Gibsonburg 60, Rossford 18
Girard 38, McDonald 18
Grafton Midview 50, Lorain 10
Grove City Cent. Crossing 60, Grove City Christian 18
Hamler Patrick Henry 47, Wauseon 45
Highlands, Ky. 50, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 36
Hudson 51, Willoughby S. 14
Huron 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 49
Johnstown Northridge 53, Marion Elgin 38
Kent Roosevelt 63, Ravenna 34
Leipsic 72, Vanlue 21
Liberty Center 67, Bloomdale Elmwood 39
Lodi Cloverleaf 62, Sheffield Brookside 37
Madison 54, Mentor Lake Cath. 50
McComb 49, Ft. Jennings 29
Medina Highland 56, Tol. Whitmer 46
Metamora Evergreen 48, Lions First Baptist Naples FL, Fla. 35
Mineral Ridge 69, Warren Lordstown 7
Montgomery Co., Ky. 44, Perry 42
Mt. Vernon 46, Howard E. Knox 40
Napoleon 43, Holgate 16
Newton Local 36, Carlisle 29, OT
Orwell Grand Valley 49, Southington Chalker 39
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Convoy Crestview 34
Parma Hts. Holy Name 48, Cle. Cent. Cath. 36
Perrysburg 51, Archbold 20
Philo 42, Johnstown 25
Powell Olentangy Liberty 61, Norton 45
Richmond Edison 37, Lisbon David Anderson 34
Shaker Hts. Laurel 60, Parma Padua 18
Shelby 59, Medina 43
Smithville 41, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 26
Spring. Cath. Cent. 58, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37
Spring. Greenon 55, Xenia 38
St. Paris Graham 53, Sidney Fairlawn 42
Sylvania Southview 57, Northwood 36
Versailles 55, Botkins 32
Willard 48, Milan Edison 39
Wintersville Indian Creek 77, Toronto 29
Woodlan, Ind. 45, Haviland Wayne Trace 44
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 40, Dover 23
Hammond Morton Tournament=
Pool A=
Notre Dame Academy 77, Hammond Morton, Ind. 24
OVISCO Classic=
Coldwater 53, Celina 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ansonia vs. Middletown Madison Senior, ppd.
Bridgeport vs. Beallsville, ccd.
