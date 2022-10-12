PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-20, 16-25, 25-17, 25-16
Belle Fourche def. Spearfish, 20-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-8
Bon Homme def. Scotland, 22-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-14
Burke def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-11, 25-10, 25-8
Canton def. Parker, 25-16, 25-9, 25-13
Chester def. West Central, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Potter County, 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 25-11
Custer def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 8-25, 17-25, 27-25, 15-8
Dakota Valley def. Lennox, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Centerville, 25-8, 25-12, 25-18
Deubrook def. Dell Rapids, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14
Edgemont def. Newell, 25-18, 25-15, 26-24
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deuel, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16
Faulkton def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-10, 25-22, 25-15
Flandreau def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20
Freeman def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18
Gayville-Volin def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-14, 26-24, 25-9
Grant County, N.D. def. Lemmon, 24-26, 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 15-11
Gregory def. Colome, 25-22, 25-9, 25-18
Hamlin def. DeSmet, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11
Harding County def. Carter County, Mont., 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19
Harrisburg def. Pierre, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23
Hill City def. St. Thomas More, 19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20
Howard def. Ethan, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-20, 19-25, 23-25, 25-20, 16-14
Jones County def. Lyman, 25-19, 28-26, 27-25
Kadoka Area def. White River, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-9
Little Wound def. Pine Ridge, 25-17, 23-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-6
Madison def. Milbank, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22
McCook Central/Montrose def. Garretson, 17-25, 25-23, 25-27, 25-14, 15-13
Miller def. Platte-Geddes, 25-12, 27-25, 25-20
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Kimball/White Lake, 16-25, 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10
New Underwood def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-19, 25-12, 25-15
Philip def. Wall, 25-16, 25-21, 28-26
Ponca, Neb. def. Vermillion, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14
Rapid City Christian def. Hot Springs, 25-9, 25-18, 25-9
Rapid City Stevens def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 24-16
Sioux Falls Christian def. Tri-Valley, 25-11, 25-1, 25-10
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Watertown, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15
Sioux Valley def. Arlington, 25-21, 25-23, 26-24
South Sioux City, Neb. def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17
Tea Area def. Beresford, 25-12, 18-25, 25-19, 25-17
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Marty Indian, 25-3, 25-8, 25-13
Viborg-Hurley def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17
Wagner def. Parkston, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21
Warner def. Redfield, 25-10, 25-3, 25-15
Webster def. Langford, 25-19, 25-14, 25-22
Wessington Springs def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-5, 25-6, 25-7
Wilmot def. Waubay/Summit, 25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 25-9
Winner def. Chamberlain, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17
Wolsey-Wessington def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-4, 25-20, 25-8
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
