BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 54, Monte del Sol 33
Alamogordo 44, Mayfield 42
Albuquerque Academy 66, Del Norte 38
Artesia 64, Santa Teresa 28
Cleveland 80, Atrisco Heritage 62
Deming 61, EP Cathedral, Texas 60
Eldorado 51, Farmington 49
Gallup 85, Aztec 44
Goddard 58, NMMI 28
Highland 88, Grants 41
Kirtland Central 58, Bloomfield 50
La Cueva 68, Sandia 64
Legacy 73, Santa Fe Waldorf School 30
Maxwell 77, Clayton 67
McCurdy 54, Questa 28
Menaul 73, Tierra Encantada 23
Miyamura 67, Shiprock 64
Navajo Prep 81, Crownpoint 40
Newcomb 82, Zuni 45
Pecos 81, Mesa Vista 60
Robertson 43, West Las Vegas 36
Sandia Prep 64, Cottonwood Classical 52
Santa Fe Prep 52, Raton 47
Silver 74, Cobre 42
St. Michael's 61, Santa Fe Indian 46
St. Pius X 58, Valencia 53
Tohajilee 65, Tse Yi Gai 29
Tularosa 51, Mescalero Apache 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.