BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 54, Monte del Sol 33

Alamogordo 44, Mayfield 42

Albuquerque Academy 66, Del Norte 38

Artesia 64, Santa Teresa 28

Cleveland 80, Atrisco Heritage 62

Deming 61, EP Cathedral, Texas 60

Eldorado 51, Farmington 49

Gallup 85, Aztec 44

Goddard 58, NMMI 28

Highland 88, Grants 41

Kirtland Central 58, Bloomfield 50

La Cueva 68, Sandia 64

Legacy 73, Santa Fe Waldorf School 30

Maxwell 77, Clayton 67

McCurdy 54, Questa 28

Menaul 73, Tierra Encantada 23

Miyamura 67, Shiprock 64

Navajo Prep 81, Crownpoint 40

Newcomb 82, Zuni 45

Pecos 81, Mesa Vista 60

Robertson 43, West Las Vegas 36

Sandia Prep 64, Cottonwood Classical 52

Santa Fe Prep 52, Raton 47

Silver 74, Cobre 42

St. Michael's 61, Santa Fe Indian 46

St. Pius X 58, Valencia 53

Tohajilee 65, Tse Yi Gai 29

Tularosa 51, Mescalero Apache 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

