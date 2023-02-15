BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 69, Southwood 50
Andrean 61, Gary West 55
Argos 62, S. Central (Union Mills) 42
Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Evansville North 40
Beech Grove 55, Indpls Perry Meridian 36
Bethesda Christian 54, Heritage Christian 42
Bloomfield 55, Sullivan 48
Boonville 72, Forest Park 63, OT
Bowman Academy 75, Griffith 49
Brownstown 70, Floyd Central 47
Carroll (Flora) 47, Frankfort 44
Cass 58, Caston 29
Castle 58, Vincennes 39
Center Grove 82, Mooresville 72
Centerville 70, Union City 47
Central Noble 63, Ft. Wayne South 52
Christian Academy 53, Crothersville 35
Clarksville 58, N. Harrison 57
Clinton Central 73, N. Montgomery 67
Concord 63, S. Bend Clay 55
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 55, W. Central 48
Crawford Co. 60, Borden 54
DeKalb 56, Ft. Wayne Concordia 53
Delta 79, Rushville 45
Dubois 58, Ev. Day 51
E. Central 80, Union Co. 43
Eastern (Pekin) 55, Rock Creek Academy 41
Eastern Hancock 62, Blue River 30
Eastside 50, Woodlan 48
Edgewood 66, Northview 60
Elkhart Christian 40, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 31
Evansville Christian 52, Henderson Co., Ky. 44
Evansville Harrison 55, Princeton 51
Evansville Mater Dei 55, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 45
Evansville Memorial 67, Evansville Central 55
Fishers 61, Lawrence North 58
Frankton 57, Monroe Central 51, OT
Ft. Wayne Luers 52, Huntington North 31
Garrett 57, Churubusco 25
Glenn 68, Knox 31
Greencastle 45, Cascade 44, OT
Greenwood Christian 51, Traders Point Christian 40
Hagerstown 60, Muncie Burris 57
Hammond Central 54, Lake Central 49
Hammond Noll 60, Highland 45
Heritage Hills 62, Washington 45
Hobart 59, Calumet 56
Homestead 70, E. Noble 34
Indpls Brebeuf 75, Tri-West 55
Indpls Cathedral 72, Indpls Chatard 56
Indpls Irvington 51, Anderson Prep Academy 46
Indpls Lutheran 52, Covenant Christian 48
Indpls Metro 78, Indpls Riverside 61
Indpls Park Tudor 81, Horizon Christian 49
Indpls Pike 61, Southport 58
Jac-Cen-Del 63, Milan 40
Jimtown 65, Bethany Christian 53
Kankakee Valley 80, Boone Grove 60
Knightstown 43, Southwestern (Shelby) 28
Kokomo 66, Western 41
Kouts 48, Lowell 40
LaPorte 66, Goshen 64
Loogootee 101, Washington Catholic 14
Lou. Ballard, Ky. 89, Jeffersonville 77
Maconaquah 85, Northfield 51
Manchester 79, Lakeland Christian 36
Medora 59, Columbus Christian 53
Michigan City 79, New Prairie 68
Michigan City Marquette 63, Illiana Christian 62
Mishawaka 66, S. Bend Adams 57
Muncie Central 41, Yorktown 38
Munster 84, Lake Station 66
N. Judson 54, Culver 28
N. Newton 50, S. Newton 16
New Castle 59, Pendleton Hts. 41
New Haven 78, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 63
NorthWood 48, Tippecanoe Valley 39
Northridge 56, Lakeland 52
Northwestern 50, Rossville 44
Oak Hill 66, Tipton 49
Orleans 40, W. Washington 14
Paoli 66, Scottsburg 63
Penn 86, Plymouth 65
Prairie Hts. 68, Lakewood Park 53
Randolph Southern 69, Blackford 67
S. Bend Career Academy 75, Lighthouse CPA 70
S. Bend St. Joseph's 82, Bremen 36
Seymour 60, Greensburg 55
Shenandoah 66, Union (Modoc) 22
Southern Wells 74, N. Miami 56
Southmont 70, S. Putnam 48
Springs Valley 74, New Washington 60
Taylor 49, Elwood 23
Thrival Indy 58, Indpls Washington 54
Tri 52, Seton Catholic 38
Triton 70, Rochester 49
Triton Central 66, Monrovia 56
University 71, Westfield 67, 2OT
Vincennes (South Knox— 77, Vincennes Rivet 17
W. Vigo 74, Cloverdale 43
Wabash 63, Eastbrook 31
Washington Twp. 47, Oregon-Davis 39
Wawasee 69, Westview 62
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.