GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alcester-Hudson 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 26

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55, Gregory 52

Arlington 57, Chester 52

Belle Fourche 45, Newcastle, Wyo. 42

Colman-Egan 66, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 30

Corsica/Stickney 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 31

Estelline/Hendricks 52, Flandreau Indian 30

Ethan 63, Freeman 55

Faith 55, Philip 50

Flandreau 46, Baltic 15

Garretson 68, Parker 43

Herreid/Selby Area 86, Potter County 39

Highmore-Harrold 44, Ipswich 33

Hill City 43, Custer 33, OT

Hot Springs 48, Edgemont 30

Irene-Wakonda 70, Bridgewater-Emery 46

James Valley Christian 42, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 25

Kadoka Area 58, Timber Lake 55

Lakota Tech 83, Crow Creek 35

Lennox 62, Beresford 41

Mobridge-Pollock 71, Stanley County 36

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65, Bon Homme 46

Pierre 57, Brookings 31

Rapid City Christian 45, Spearfish 37

Redfield 55, Northwestern 49

Sioux Falls Christian 54, Yankton 23

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 45, Harrisburg 43

Sioux Falls Washington 52, Mitchell 39

Sioux Valley 51, Castlewood 49

St. Thomas More 56, Douglas 18

Sully Buttes 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Viborg-Hurley 68, Menno 32

Wall 67, Lyman 48

Wessington Springs 41, Kimball/White Lake 37

West Central 55, Canton 43

Winner 59, Platte-Geddes 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Canistota vs. Scotland, ppd.

Centerville vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary, ppd.

Florence/Henry vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd.

McIntosh vs. Dupree, ppd.

Milbank vs. Madison, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

