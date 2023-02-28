GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NJSIAA State Tournament=

Final=

Central Jersey, Group 1=

Shore Regional 62, Middlesex 31

Central Jersey, Group 3=

Ewing 49, Ocean Township 41

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1=

Boonton 41, Park Ridge 35

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3=

Teaneck 55, Sparta 52, OT

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1=

University 78, Glen Ridge 35

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3=

Randolph 53, Mendham 43

South Jersey, Group 1=

Woodstown 57, Wildwood 30

South Jersey, Group 3=

Ocean City 39, Mainland Regional 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

