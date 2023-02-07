GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 67, Northern Valley, Kan. 39
Arlington 62, Plattsmouth 37
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 57, South Sioux City 25
Blair 44, Elkhorn 43
Blue Hill 48, Bertrand 43
Broken Bow 58, Ord 40
Chase County 54, Hitchcock County 23
Clarkson/Leigh 37, Pierce 34
Cornerstone Christian 39, Tri County Northeast 36
Crawford 68, Banner County 24
Doniphan-Trumbull 35, Holdrege 28
Elkhorn Valley 53, Central Valley 14
Elm Creek 67, Hi-Line 42
Fort Calhoun 42, Nebraska City 24
Fullerton 81, St. Edward 23
Gretna 48, Papillion-LaVista 44
Howells/Dodge 45, Twin River 33
Hyannis 34, Garden County 33
Kearney Catholic 42, Aurora 24
Lewiston 61, Southern 25
Lincoln High 64, Papillion-LaVista South 31
Louisville 55, Raymond Central 53
Lutheran High Northeast 50, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28
Maywood-Hayes Center 54, South Platte 37
McCool Junction 65, Exeter/Milligan 31
Morrill 37, Hemingford 30
Omaha Nation 70, Walthill 44
Omaha Skutt Catholic 58, Norris 41
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 46, Kimball 34
Ravenna 38, St. Paul 29
Stanton 58, Winside 29
Tri County 44, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40
West Point-Beemer 56, Madison 17
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
