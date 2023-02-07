GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 67, Northern Valley, Kan. 39

Arlington 62, Plattsmouth 37

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 57, South Sioux City 25

Blair 44, Elkhorn 43

Blue Hill 48, Bertrand 43

Broken Bow 58, Ord 40

Chase County 54, Hitchcock County 23

Clarkson/Leigh 37, Pierce 34

Cornerstone Christian 39, Tri County Northeast 36

Crawford 68, Banner County 24

Doniphan-Trumbull 35, Holdrege 28

Elkhorn Valley 53, Central Valley 14

Elm Creek 67, Hi-Line 42

Fort Calhoun 42, Nebraska City 24

Fullerton 81, St. Edward 23

Gretna 48, Papillion-LaVista 44

Howells/Dodge 45, Twin River 33

Hyannis 34, Garden County 33

Kearney Catholic 42, Aurora 24

Lewiston 61, Southern 25

Lincoln High 64, Papillion-LaVista South 31

Louisville 55, Raymond Central 53

Lutheran High Northeast 50, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28

Maywood-Hayes Center 54, South Platte 37

McCool Junction 65, Exeter/Milligan 31

Morrill 37, Hemingford 30

Omaha Nation 70, Walthill 44

Omaha Skutt Catholic 58, Norris 41

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 46, Kimball 34

Ravenna 38, St. Paul 29

Stanton 58, Winside 29

Tri County 44, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40

West Point-Beemer 56, Madison 17

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

