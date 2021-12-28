GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bastrop 58, Richwood 27
Cedar Creek 34, Haughton 29
Doyle 48, University (Lab) 25
Dutchtown 38, Assumption 32
East Iberville 62, Academy of Our Lady 23
Fairview 78, Church Point 44
Holy Savior Menard 57, Plaquemine 38
Lake Arthur 52, Oakdale 42
Lakeshore 59, Covington 25
Live Oak 48, Lusher 32
Newman 50, Belle Chasse 41
Plain Dealing 41, Minden 28
Simpson Aca., Miss. 37, Oak Forest 36
St. Scholastica 65, Mount Hermon 41
St. Thomas More 43, Zachary 38
Sterlington 60, Simsboro 36
Washington-Marion 48, Merryville 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bell City vs. Kinder, ccd.
Ebarb vs. Reeves, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/