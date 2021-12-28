GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bastrop 58, Richwood 27

Cedar Creek 34, Haughton 29

Doyle 48, University (Lab) 25

Dutchtown 38, Assumption 32

East Iberville 62, Academy of Our Lady 23

Fairview 78, Church Point 44

Holy Savior Menard 57, Plaquemine 38

Lake Arthur 52, Oakdale 42

Lakeshore 59, Covington 25

Live Oak 48, Lusher 32

Newman 50, Belle Chasse 41

Plain Dealing 41, Minden 28

Simpson Aca., Miss. 37, Oak Forest 36

St. Scholastica 65, Mount Hermon 41

St. Thomas More 43, Zachary 38

Sterlington 60, Simsboro 36

Washington-Marion 48, Merryville 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bell City vs. Kinder, ccd.

Ebarb vs. Reeves, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

