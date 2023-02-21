BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class C1 Subdistrict=
Subdistrict C1-1=
Auburn 74, Falls City 30
Syracuse 36, Wilber-Clatonia 33
Subdistrict C1-2=
Lincoln Christian 54, Malcolm 52
Lincoln Lutheran 60, Raymond Central 23
Subdistrict C1-3=
Omaha Concordia 57, Conestoga 48
Subdistrict C1-4=
Wahoo 71, Bishop Neumann 28
Subdistrict C1-5=
Columbus Scotus 52, Columbus Lakeview 44
David City 67, North Bend Central 48
Subdistrict C1-6=
Wayne 69, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 37
Subdistrict C1-7=
Pierce 47, Battle Creek 25
Subdistrict C1-8=
Central City 57, Milford 37
Subdistrict C1-9=
Kearney Catholic 49, Wood River 39
Subdistrict C1-10=
Centura 56, Broken Bow 33
St. Paul 44, Ord 27
Subdistrict C1-11=
Cozad 56, Chase County 45
Subdistrict C1-12=
Ogallala 69, Valentine 43
Sidney 40, Chadron 34
Class C2 Subdistrict=
Subdistrict C2-1=
Freeman 66, Johnson County Central 40
Tri County 71, Palmyra 41
Subdistrict C2-2=
Elmwood-Murdock 67, Cornerstone Christian 32
Yutan 55, Archbishop Bergan 50, OT
Subdistrict C2-4=
Wakefield 71, Pender 33
Wisner-Pilger 60, Guardian Angels 47
Subdistrict C2-5=
Lutheran High Northeast 55, Clarkson/Leigh 43
Norfolk Catholic 64, Stanton 37
Subdistrict C2-6=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 70, Crofton 34
Ponca 45, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44
Subdistrict C2-7=
Elkhorn Valley 81, Plainview 47
West Holt 57, Summerland 54
Subdistrict C2-8=
Aquinas 60, Heartland 58
Cross County 72, Twin River 36
Subdistrict C2-9=
Amherst 45, Grand Island Central Catholic 40
Doniphan-Trumbull 79, Nebraska Christian 52
Subdistrict C2-10=
Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Sutton 44
Thayer Central 48, Alma 41
Subdistrict C2-11=
Hershey 51, Sandhills Valley 44
Subdistrict C2-12=
Kimball 53, Bayard 45
Class D1 Subdistrict=
Subdistrict D1-2=
Mead 53, Cedar Bluffs 14
Subdistrict D1-3=
McCool Junction 67, High Plains Community 39
Subdistrict D1-5=
Elgin Public/Pope John 54, Neligh-Oakdale 42
Subdistrict D1-6=
Ainsworth 47, North Central 45
Subdistrict D1-7=
Ansley-Litchfield 54, Burwell 25
Subdistrict D1-8=
Kenesaw 60, Blue Hill 46
Subdistrict D1-9=
Southern Valley 52, Bertrand 49
Subdistrict D1-10=
Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Elm Creek 40
Subdistrict D1-11=
Dundy County-Stratton 73, Southwest 43
Hitchcock County 65, Cambridge 36
Subdistrict D1-12=
Bridgeport 54, Perkins County 43
Leyton 78, Hemingford 35
Class D2 Subdistrict=
Subdistrict D2-1=
Falls City Sacred Heart 82, Lewiston 28
Subdistrict D2-2=
Friend 68, Meridian 19
Subdistrict D2-3=
Osceola 66, Humphrey St. Francis 63
Parkview Christian 80, Nebraska Lutheran 71
Subdistrict D2-4=
Wynot 66, Walthill 37
Subdistrict D2-5=
Santee 78, St. Mary's 63
Stuart 54, Creighton 46
Subdistrict D2-6=
Fullerton 56, Hampton 39
Subdistrict D2-7=
Heartland Lutheran 56, Shelton 12
Subdistrict D2-8=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 75, Elba 19
Subdistrict D2-9=
Medicine Valley 73, Brady 72
Wallace 62, Wauneta-Palisade 46
Subdistrict D2-10=
Mullen 54, Arthur County 27
Subdistrict D2-11=
Garden County 58, Banner County 19
Subdistrict D2-12=
Crawford 49, Cody-Kilgore 48
Hay Springs 67, Sioux County 36
