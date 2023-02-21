BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class C1 Subdistrict=

Subdistrict C1-1=

Auburn 74, Falls City 30

Syracuse 36, Wilber-Clatonia 33

Subdistrict C1-2=

Lincoln Christian 54, Malcolm 52

Lincoln Lutheran 60, Raymond Central 23

Subdistrict C1-3=

Omaha Concordia 57, Conestoga 48

Subdistrict C1-4=

Wahoo 71, Bishop Neumann 28

Subdistrict C1-5=

Columbus Scotus 52, Columbus Lakeview 44

David City 67, North Bend Central 48

Subdistrict C1-6=

Wayne 69, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 37

Subdistrict C1-7=

Pierce 47, Battle Creek 25

Subdistrict C1-8=

Central City 57, Milford 37

Subdistrict C1-9=

Kearney Catholic 49, Wood River 39

Subdistrict C1-10=

Centura 56, Broken Bow 33

St. Paul 44, Ord 27

Subdistrict C1-11=

Cozad 56, Chase County 45

Subdistrict C1-12=

Ogallala 69, Valentine 43

Sidney 40, Chadron 34

Class C2 Subdistrict=

Subdistrict C2-1=

Freeman 66, Johnson County Central 40

Tri County 71, Palmyra 41

Subdistrict C2-2=

Elmwood-Murdock 67, Cornerstone Christian 32

Yutan 55, Archbishop Bergan 50, OT

Subdistrict C2-4=

Wakefield 71, Pender 33

Wisner-Pilger 60, Guardian Angels 47

Subdistrict C2-5=

Lutheran High Northeast 55, Clarkson/Leigh 43

Norfolk Catholic 64, Stanton 37

Subdistrict C2-6=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 70, Crofton 34

Ponca 45, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44

Subdistrict C2-7=

Elkhorn Valley 81, Plainview 47

West Holt 57, Summerland 54

Subdistrict C2-8=

Aquinas 60, Heartland 58

Cross County 72, Twin River 36

Subdistrict C2-9=

Amherst 45, Grand Island Central Catholic 40

Doniphan-Trumbull 79, Nebraska Christian 52

Subdistrict C2-10=

Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Sutton 44

Thayer Central 48, Alma 41

Subdistrict C2-11=

Hershey 51, Sandhills Valley 44

Subdistrict C2-12=

Kimball 53, Bayard 45

Class D1 Subdistrict=

Subdistrict D1-2=

Mead 53, Cedar Bluffs 14

Subdistrict D1-3=

McCool Junction 67, High Plains Community 39

Subdistrict D1-5=

Elgin Public/Pope John 54, Neligh-Oakdale 42

Subdistrict D1-6=

Ainsworth 47, North Central 45

Subdistrict D1-7=

Ansley-Litchfield 54, Burwell 25

Subdistrict D1-8=

Kenesaw 60, Blue Hill 46

Subdistrict D1-9=

Southern Valley 52, Bertrand 49

Subdistrict D1-10=

Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Elm Creek 40

Subdistrict D1-11=

Dundy County-Stratton 73, Southwest 43

Hitchcock County 65, Cambridge 36

Subdistrict D1-12=

Bridgeport 54, Perkins County 43

Leyton 78, Hemingford 35

Class D2 Subdistrict=

Subdistrict D2-1=

Falls City Sacred Heart 82, Lewiston 28

Subdistrict D2-2=

Friend 68, Meridian 19

Subdistrict D2-3=

Osceola 66, Humphrey St. Francis 63

Parkview Christian 80, Nebraska Lutheran 71

Subdistrict D2-4=

Wynot 66, Walthill 37

Subdistrict D2-5=

Santee 78, St. Mary's 63

Stuart 54, Creighton 46

Subdistrict D2-6=

Fullerton 56, Hampton 39

Subdistrict D2-7=

Heartland Lutheran 56, Shelton 12

Subdistrict D2-8=

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 75, Elba 19

Subdistrict D2-9=

Medicine Valley 73, Brady 72

Wallace 62, Wauneta-Palisade 46

Subdistrict D2-10=

Mullen 54, Arthur County 27

Subdistrict D2-11=

Garden County 58, Banner County 19

Subdistrict D2-12=

Crawford 49, Cody-Kilgore 48

Hay Springs 67, Sioux County 36

