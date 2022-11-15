GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.L. Johnson 71, Washington County 56

Abbeville 68, Pike Liberal Arts 7

Appalachian 41, Southeastern 36

Athens 45, Ardmore 42

Barbour County 56, Houston County 16

Belmont, Miss. 52, Phil Campbell 43

Bob Jones 63, Buckhorn 16

Briarwood Christian 54, Homewood 34

Brilliant 78, Berry 24

Carroll-Ozark 68, Daleville 31

Carver-Montgomery 67, Park Crossing 53

Central-Phenix City 61, Jeff Davis 18

Central-Tuscaloosa 50, Greensboro 17

Childersburg 41, Benjamin Russell 40

Clements 78, Tanner 18

Columbia 42, Decatur 41

Corner 62, Carbon Hill 59

Daphne 55, Baldwin County 24

Decatur Heritage 56, Covenant Christian 26

East Central, Miss. 35, Citronelle 4

Edgewood Academy 52, Macon-East 15

Fayetteville 48, Verbena 17

Francis Marion 72, Dallas County 24

G.W. Long 45, Cottonwood 33

Gadsden 66, Sand Rock 37

Gaston 42, Gaylesville 25

Geneva 39, Dothan 33

Glencoe 48, Section 35

Gulf Shores 39, Fairhope 37

Guntersville 55, Albertville 33

Hatton 64, Danville 36

Hazel Green 77, Huntsville 26

Hewitt-Trussville 67, Austin 23

Holly Pond 54, Fyffe 53

Hooper Academy 41, Monroe Academy 27

Hoover 64, Huffman 49

Houston Academy 63, Emmanuel Christian 9

Ider 61, North Jackson 33

J.B. Pennington 53, West End 14

James Clemens 64, Grissom 36

Lawrence County 58, East Lawrence 37

Lee-Huntsville 44, New Hope 43

Locust Fork 62, Hayden 46

Luverne 42, Enterprise 36

Marbury 41, Pike Road 32

Mary Montgomery 65, LeFlore 50

Minor 58, Cornerstone School 17

Montevallo 43, Holy Family Catholic 6

Mortimer Jordan 54, Hartselle 49

New Site, Miss. 65, Red Bay 26

Northridge 63, Sipsey Valley 28

Oxford 60, White Plains 10

Paul Bryant 59, Demopolis 29

Piedmont 48, Ragland 24

Plainview 73, Westminster Christian Academy 24

Prattville 79, Sidney Lanier 42

Priceville 61, East Limestone 48

Randolph School 63, Madison County 45

Robertsdale 35, Elberta 20

Rogers 49, Elkmont 45

Shades Valley 54, Clay-Chalkville 51

Shoals Christian 53, Central-Florence 44

Smiths Station 63, Bullock County 24

Southside-Selma 59, R.C. Hatch 26

Sparta Academy 88, Snook Christian 14

Sylvania 75, North Sand Mountain 63

Tuscaloosa County 68, Calera 51

Vestavia Hills 65, Hillcrest 60

Victory Chr. 40, Saint Bernard Prep 38

Vigor 54, Blount 52

Vinemont 42, Falkville 18

Waterloo 43, Belgreen 41

Westbrook Christian 55, Faith Christian 19

Wetumpka 66, Elmore County 24

Woodville 60, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cold Springs vs. Hanceville, ccd.

Crossville vs. Geraldine, ccd.

Haleyville vs. Lamar County, ccd.

Susan Moore vs. Fairview, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you