GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 62, Schaeffer Academy 44

Adrian/Ellsworth 90, Hills-Beaver Creek 46

Albany 72, Zimmerman 59

Alexandria 62, Rocori 55

Annandale 52, Rockford 34

Aquinas, Wis. 57, Winona Cotter 48

Austin 70, Northfield 49

Avail Academy 57, Hmong Academy 21

Barnesville 71, NCEUH 48

Barnum 71, McGregor 25

Becker 67, North Branch 28

Bemidji 57, Esko 49

Benilde-St. Margaret's 90, St. Louis Park 50

Blake 42, Minneapolis North 40

Bloomington Jefferson 72, Waconia 60

Braham 45, Swanville 44

Breck 52, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 18

Buffalo 56, Osseo 49

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 62, Wabasso 31

Byron 64, Kasson-Mantorville 39

Caledonia 63, Rushford-Peterson 38

Cambridge-Isanti 64, Big Lake 25

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 68, Lakeview 52

Chaska 76, Chanhassen 43

Chatfield 70, Wabasha-Kellogg 34

Cretin-Derham Hall 57, Irondale 51

Delano 62, Mound Westonka 43

Dover-Eyota 64, St. Charles 60

Duluth Denfeld 58, Silver Bay 57

Duluth East 61, Cloquet 57

Eagan 77, Burnsville 73

East Ridge 84, Forest Lake 42

Farmington 61, Apple Valley 15

Fosston 62, Stephen-Argyle 38

Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, Litchfield 57

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 61, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 33

Grand Meadow 57, LeRoy-Ostrander 25

Hawley 83, Barnesville 66

Henning 59, Verndale 45

Heritage Christian Academy 62, Legacy Christian 46

Hermantown 68, Hibbing 62

Hill City/Northland 50, East Central 42

Holdingford 63, Eden Valley-Watkins 55

Houston 51, Pine Island 37

International Falls 79, Warroad 58

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 64, Maple River 62

Jordan 48, Marshall 46

Kelliher/Northome 86, Laporte 14

La Crescent 64, Fillmore Central 43

Lakeville North 51, Eastview 41

Lanesboro 57, Kingsland 56

Luverne 71, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 32

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 66, United South Central 41

MACCRAY 68, Dawson-Boyd 58

Mankato West 68, Albert Lea 45

Minneapolis Roosevelt 67, Minneapolis Washburn 32

Minneapolis South 66, Minneapolis Edison 30

Minneapolis Southwest 76, Minneapolis Henry 45

Minnehaha Academy 81, St. Paul Como Park 54

Minnewaska 56, Melrose 38

Montevideo 61, Sauk Centre 36

Monticello 76, Chisago Lakes 35

Mounds Park Academy 58, Nova Classical Academy 9

New London-Spicer 73, Dassel-Cokato 35

North Woods 67, Greenway 51

Norwood-Young America 58, Belle Plaine 53

Orono 65, New Prague 49

Park (Cottage Grove) 51, Woodbury 31

Pillager 70, Sebeka 35

Pine City 69, Foley 48

Pine River-Backus 60, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 58

Pipestone 81, Minneota 62

Prior Lake 56, Shakopee 51

Providence Academy 87, Holy Family Catholic 59

Randolph 44, Cleveland 37

Red Lake County 56, Win-E-Mac 44

Red Wing 65, Faribault 25

Rosemount 57, Lakeville South 54

Sartell-St. Stephen 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 32

Sleepy Eye 79, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 44

Spectrum 61, Mora 36

St. Agnes 46, New Life Academy 35

St. Croix Lutheran 70, Maranatha Christian 50

St. Croix Prep 53, Cristo Rey Jesuit 45

St. Michael-Albertville 79, Blaine 47

St. Peter 75, Worthington 51

Stillwater 66, Mounds View 58

Underwood 72, Hillcrest Lutheran 62

Wadena-Deer Creek 68, Menahga 49

Watertown-Mayer 57, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 19

White Bear Lake 64, Roseville 59

Windom 68, Martin County West 31

Yellow Medicine East 55, Benson 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ada-Borup vs. Breckenridge, ppd.

Brainerd vs. Fergus Falls, ppd.

East Grand Forks vs. Hawley, ppd.

Lake of the Woods vs. Nevis, ppd.

Park Christian vs. Frazee, ppd.

Parkers Prairie vs. Rothsay, ppd.

