BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada Forest Hills Eastern 51, Comstock Park 27

Alma 72, Gladwin 36

Ann Arbor Greenhills 69, Plymouth Christian 58

Atlanta 54, AuGres-Sims 48

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 76, Lutheran Westland 49

Austin Catholic 55, Landmark Academy 39

Baldwin 61, Hesperia 25

Bark River-Harris 47, North Dickinson 35

Battle Creek Pennfield 67, Lake Odessa Lakewood 50

Bay City All Saints 44, Ashley 38

Bay City Western 65, Saginaw Swan Valley 52

Belleville 38, Dearborn 37

Bellevue 74, Athens 26

Benton Harbor 82, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 58

Birmingham Brother Rice 70, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 32

Bloomfield Hills 52, Lake Orion 50

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 61, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 42

Brighton 60, Westland John Glenn 52

Brimley 70, Newberry 56

Britton-Deerfield 57, Hudson 48

Bronson 57, Springport 34

Brown City 54, Peck 33

Buchanan 62, South Haven 50

Cadillac 50, Benzie Central 42

Canton Prep 58, Detroit Cesar Chavez 46

Cassopolis 63, Hartford 36

Centreville 80, Decatur 31

Charlotte 48, Battle Creek Harper Creek 47

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 55, Southfield Christian 53

Clinton 69, Ann Arbor Central Academy 50

Coldwater 54, Otsego 46

Colon 71, North Adams-Jerome 37

Concord 62, Union City 52

Corunna 69, Burton Madison 56

Croswell-Lexington 69, Yale 39

Crystal Falls Forest Park 49, Eben Junction Superior Central 34

Davison 69, Flint Powers 42

DeWitt 49, St. Johns 41

Dearborn Advanced Technology 84, Warren Michigan Collegiate 34

Dearborn Divine Child 67, Redford Union 28

Dearborn Fordson 50, Northville 33

Delton Kellogg 63, Vermontville Maple Valley 52

Detroit Cass Tech 81, Sterling Heights Stevenson 35

Detroit Douglass 56, Detroit East English 22

Detroit Loyola 58, Ann Arbor Skyline 49

Detroit Old Redford def. Dearborn Henry Ford Academy, forfeit

Detroit Renaissance 58, Detroit Voyageur 42

East Grand Rapids 62, Greenville 59

East Jordan 60, Gaylord 45

Elk Rapids 79, Frankfort 51

Erie-Mason 45, Blissfield 32

Escanaba 74, St. Ignace 62

Ewen-Trout Creek 59, Menominee 58, OT

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 45, Marysville 38

Fennville 56, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 50

Ferndale 73, West Bloomfield 44

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 74, Notre Dame Prep 65

Flushing 60, Lapeer 45

Fowlerville 57, Jackson 52

Frankenmuth 55, Goodrich 47

Fraser 52, Grosse Pointe North 50

Fulton-Middleton 51, Potterville 45

Galesburg-Augusta 54, Constantine 51

Gaylord St. Mary 54, Indian River-Inland Lakes 53

Gibraltar Carlson 67, Wyandotte Roosevelt 59

Grand Blanc 80, River Rouge 62

Grand Haven 60, Saginaw Arthur Hill 52

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 65, Kelloggsville 60

Grand Rapids Northview 59, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 55

Grand Rapids South Christian 79, East Kentwood 59

Grand Rapids Wellspring 83, Grand Rapids Adventist 58

Grand Rapids West Catholic 96, Grant 56

Grandville 66, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 50

Grayling 64, Houghton Lake 38

Hamtramck 88, Eastpointe East Detroit 18

Harbor Springs 65, Cheboygan 56

Hartland 42, Canton 39

Haslett 57, Eaton Rapids 55

Hillman 67, Tawas 46

Holland Christian 59, Holland West Ottawa 41

Holton 43, Muskegon Catholic Central 22

Homer 64, Quincy 45

Hopkins 51, Kent City 34

Houghton 60, Painesdale Jeffers 56

Howell 40, Livonia Franklin 32

Ida 55, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 45

Ionia 68, Stanton Central Montcalm 10

Jackson Prep 47, Factoryville Christian 29

Jonesville 49, Reading 39

Kalamazoo Central 51, Muskegon 46

Kalamazoo Hackett 52, Vicksburg 44

Kinde-North Huron 78, Midland Calvary Baptist 58

Kingsford 63, North Central 48

Laingsburg 69, Portland St. Patrick 35

Lake City 50, Beaverton 37

Lake Fenton 60, Burton Bendle 53

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 63, Onekama 42

Lake Linden-Hubbell 54, Watersmeet 45

Lansing Eastern 45, Grand Ledge 44

Lansing Sexton 65, Lansing Catholic 60

Lansing Waverly 87, Swartz Creek 38

Lapeer Homeschool 66, Livingston Christian 60

Lawrence 53, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 31

Lenawee Christian 52, Hillsdale Academy 46

Lincoln Park 49, Dearborn Edsel Ford 33

Lincoln-Alcona 62, Fairview 30

Linden 58, Ovid-Elsie 43

Livonia Stevenson 63, Salem 43

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 54, Ferndale University 53

Mancelona 69, Bellaire 38

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 76, Marine City 65

Marion 48, Walkerville 37

Marquette 58, Gladstone 46

Melvindale 55, Kalamazoo Phoenix 53

Midland 50, Bay City John Glenn 27

Morley-Stanwood 51, Newaygo 48

Mount Morris 60, Dryden 46

Mount Pleasant 68, Shepherd 44

Munising 63, Norway 49

New Boston Huron 86, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 85, OT

New Haven 52, Port Huron 40

New Lothrop 76, St. Charles 21

Niles Brandywine 47, Edwardsburg 39

North Farmington 37, Clarkston 28

North Muskegon 53, Mason County Central 37

Novi 50, Livonia Churchill 25

Oakridge High School 68, Hart 39

Okemos 56, Saginaw Heritage 50

Olivet 61, Bath 52

Onaway 78, Wolverine 28

Ontonagon 50, Baraga 44

Oxford 52, Berkley 44

Pellston 70, Central Lake 65

Petoskey 79, Boyne City 64

Pewamo-Westphalia 60, Dansville 28

Plymouth 40, Wayne Memorial 37, OT

Rochester 37, Birmingham Seaholm 30

Rochester Adams 51, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 46

Roseville 62, Detroit Western Intl 57

Royal Oak 44, Harper Woods 43

Rudyard 83, Engadine 25

Saline 80, Morenci 50

Sand Creek 44, Pittsford 35

Saranac 64, Fowler 57

Saugatuck 39, Zion Christian 24

South Lyon East 54, Milford 49

Southfield A&T 49, Troy Athens 47

Southfield Manoogian 59, Hope of Detroit 55, OT

St. Clair 62, Sterling Heights 9

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 53, Holland Black River 38

Standish-Sterling 62, Midland Bullock Creek 20

Summerfield 65, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 36

Summit Academy North 51, Brownstown Woodhaven 41

Suttons Bay 52, Brethren 47

Taylor 74, Allen Park 68, OT

Tecumseh 53, Chelsea 47

Traverse City Central 70, Midland Dow 49

Traverse City Christian 50, Leland 29

Troy 50, Birmingham Groves 39

Ubly 52, Kingston 43

Vassar 70, Mayville 50

Vestaburg 51, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 48

Wakefield-Marenisco 74, Bessemer 53

Waldron 59, Burr Oak 56

Walled Lake Northern 66, South Lyon 58

Waterford Mott 55, White Lake Lakeland 45

Watervliet 69, Berrien Springs 62

Wayland Union 73, Allendale 59

West Michigan Aviation 57, Martin 50

Westwood 69, Gwinn 45

White Pigeon 44, Bloomingdale 41

Whitehall 43, Shelby 39

Williamston 59, Lansing Everett 55

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 69, Cedar Springs 45

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 81, Muskegon Orchard View 53

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 47, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 27

Ypsilanti Lincoln 90, Ypsilanti 48

Zeeland East 52, Ludington 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burr Oak vs. Battle Creek Academy, ccd.

