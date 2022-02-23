GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 43, Rose Hill 9

Andover 43, Valley Center 38

Andover Central 51, Goddard-Eisenhower 35

Attica 53, Cunningham 15

Bennington 53, Hutchinson Trinity 44

Berean Academy 50, Elyria Christian 29

Bishop Miege 59, Topeka 53

Buhler 46, El Dorado 42

Centralia 50, Axtell 28

Chaparral 35, Conway Springs 33

Chapman 51, Abilene 39

Cheney 51, Wichita Independent 17

Clay Center 48, Concordia 17

Clearwater 46, Mulvane 27

DeSoto 56, Shawnee Heights 50

Derby 57, Maize South 33

Dodge City 41, Hays 40

Ellinwood 59, Ness City 40

Ellis 51, Russell 47

Emporia 39, Topeka Hayden 21

Eudora 51, Baldwin 27

Eureka 49, West Elk 33

Flint Hills Christian 43, Central Christian 42

Fort Scott 41, Independence 40

Fredonia 58, Caney Valley 57, OT

Frontenac 67, Columbus 50

Garden Plain 57, Douglass 36

Goddard 56, Arkansas City 18

Golden Plains 57, Wallace County 27

Goodland 58, Scott City 40

Halstead 43, Lyons 39

Hays-TMP-Marian 100, Plainville 20

Herington 50, Inman 48

Heritage Christian 29, Maranatha Academy 28

Hesston 54, Haven 52

Highland Park 47, Topeka West 36

Hodgeman County 63, Macksville 34

Hoisington 44, Larned 29

Holcomb 53, Syracuse 38

Holton 39, Perry-Lecompton 36

Hoxie 43, Oakley 28

Hugoton 54, Lakin 26

Hutchinson 60, Wichita Campus 28

Hutchinson Central Christian 48, Fairfield 22

Iola 45, Wellsville 38

KC Sumner 42, KC Wyandotte 26

Kingman 56, Wichita Trinity 41

Lakeside 37, Sylvan-Lucas 34

Lansing 57, Leavenworth 42

Lawrence 0, SM South 0

Lebo 46, Osage City 32

Liberal 50, Garden City 42

Louisburg 51, Paola 33

McLouth 35, Valley Falls 28

McPherson 50, Augusta 21

Minneola 48, Bucklin 43

Nemaha Central 42, Riverside 30

Nickerson 35, Hillsboro 32

Northeast-Arma 67, Altoona-Midway 28

Norton 39, Hill City 24

Oberlin-Decatur 43, Logan/Palco 34

Osborne 56, Rock Hills 40

Ottawa 54, Tonganoxie 27

Parsons 55, Chanute 43

Phillipsburg 58, Stockton 33

Pittsburg Colgan 48, Girard 27

Prairie View 65, Osawatomie 45

Riverton 47, Baxter Springs 27

Rock Creek 44, Rossville 35

Salina Central 62, Newton 16

Salina Sacred Heart 53, Ellsworth 44

Salina South 27, Maize 22

Santa Fe Trail 56, Anderson County 44

Sedan 53, Oxford 40

Sedgwick 65, Marion 37

Silver Lake 64, Royal Valley 39

Smith Center 59, Beloit 42

Smoky Valley 50, Pratt 34

Southeast Saline 59, Republic County 14

Spearville 65, South Gray 39

St. James Academy 77, BV Northwest 62

St. Mary's 55, Wabaunsee 31

St. Paul 46, Oswego 7

Sterling 68, Remington 51

Sublette 49, Stanton County 44

Topeka Seaman 49, Manhattan 40

Trego 59, Quinter 21

Wamego 63, Marysville 35

Washburn Rural 61, Junction City 14

Wellington 72, Wichita Collegiate 39

Wichita East 70, Wichita North 52

Wichita Heights 52, Wichita Bishop Carroll 30

Wichita Northwest 46, Wichita West 36

Wichita Southeast 46, Wichita South 37

Winfield 37, Circle 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sabetha vs. Hiawatha, ppd. to Feb 24th.

