GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 43, Rose Hill 9
Andover 43, Valley Center 38
Andover Central 51, Goddard-Eisenhower 35
Attica 53, Cunningham 15
Bennington 53, Hutchinson Trinity 44
Berean Academy 50, Elyria Christian 29
Bishop Miege 59, Topeka 53
Buhler 46, El Dorado 42
Centralia 50, Axtell 28
Chaparral 35, Conway Springs 33
Chapman 51, Abilene 39
Cheney 51, Wichita Independent 17
Clay Center 48, Concordia 17
Clearwater 46, Mulvane 27
DeSoto 56, Shawnee Heights 50
Derby 57, Maize South 33
Dodge City 41, Hays 40
Ellinwood 59, Ness City 40
Ellis 51, Russell 47
Emporia 39, Topeka Hayden 21
Eudora 51, Baldwin 27
Eureka 49, West Elk 33
Flint Hills Christian 43, Central Christian 42
Fort Scott 41, Independence 40
Fredonia 58, Caney Valley 57, OT
Frontenac 67, Columbus 50
Garden Plain 57, Douglass 36
Goddard 56, Arkansas City 18
Golden Plains 57, Wallace County 27
Goodland 58, Scott City 40
Halstead 43, Lyons 39
Hays-TMP-Marian 100, Plainville 20
Herington 50, Inman 48
Heritage Christian 29, Maranatha Academy 28
Hesston 54, Haven 52
Highland Park 47, Topeka West 36
Hodgeman County 63, Macksville 34
Hoisington 44, Larned 29
Holcomb 53, Syracuse 38
Holton 39, Perry-Lecompton 36
Hoxie 43, Oakley 28
Hugoton 54, Lakin 26
Hutchinson 60, Wichita Campus 28
Hutchinson Central Christian 48, Fairfield 22
Iola 45, Wellsville 38
KC Sumner 42, KC Wyandotte 26
Kingman 56, Wichita Trinity 41
Lakeside 37, Sylvan-Lucas 34
Lansing 57, Leavenworth 42
Lawrence 0, SM South 0
Lebo 46, Osage City 32
Liberal 50, Garden City 42
Louisburg 51, Paola 33
McLouth 35, Valley Falls 28
McPherson 50, Augusta 21
Minneola 48, Bucklin 43
Nemaha Central 42, Riverside 30
Nickerson 35, Hillsboro 32
Northeast-Arma 67, Altoona-Midway 28
Norton 39, Hill City 24
Oberlin-Decatur 43, Logan/Palco 34
Osborne 56, Rock Hills 40
Ottawa 54, Tonganoxie 27
Parsons 55, Chanute 43
Phillipsburg 58, Stockton 33
Pittsburg Colgan 48, Girard 27
Prairie View 65, Osawatomie 45
Riverton 47, Baxter Springs 27
Rock Creek 44, Rossville 35
Salina Central 62, Newton 16
Salina Sacred Heart 53, Ellsworth 44
Salina South 27, Maize 22
Santa Fe Trail 56, Anderson County 44
Sedan 53, Oxford 40
Sedgwick 65, Marion 37
Silver Lake 64, Royal Valley 39
Smith Center 59, Beloit 42
Smoky Valley 50, Pratt 34
Southeast Saline 59, Republic County 14
Spearville 65, South Gray 39
St. James Academy 77, BV Northwest 62
St. Mary's 55, Wabaunsee 31
St. Paul 46, Oswego 7
Sterling 68, Remington 51
Sublette 49, Stanton County 44
Topeka Seaman 49, Manhattan 40
Trego 59, Quinter 21
Wamego 63, Marysville 35
Washburn Rural 61, Junction City 14
Wellington 72, Wichita Collegiate 39
Wichita East 70, Wichita North 52
Wichita Heights 52, Wichita Bishop Carroll 30
Wichita Northwest 46, Wichita West 36
Wichita Southeast 46, Wichita South 37
Winfield 37, Circle 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sabetha vs. Hiawatha, ppd. to Feb 24th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/