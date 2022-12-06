GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 61, Eastern (Greentown) 29

Benton Central 43, Rensselaer 38

Bloomington North 60, Owen Valley 28

Bloomington South 53, Martinsville 31

Brown Co. 47, Eastern (Greene) 44

Brownstown 46, Salem 35

Cambridge City 28, Wes-Del 25

Carmel 43, Westfield 33

Carroll (Flora) 65, Tri-County 38

Cascade 59, Indpls Ritter 14

Center Grove 54, Plainfield 31

Central Christian 37, Christel House Manual 21

Central Noble 61, Lakewood Park 24

Christian Academy 39, Clarksville 36

Clinton Prairie 47, Tri-Central 40

Concord 54, S. Bend Clay 25

Connersville 53, New Castle 52

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 68, S. Newton 16

Danville 70, Greencastle 50

DeKalb 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 47, 2OT

Delta 59, Muncie Burris 21

Edinburgh 44, Greenwood Christian 38

Eminence 43, Cloverdale 27

Evansville Mater Dei 57, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 22

Evansville Memorial 59, Gibson Southern 41

Floyd Central 58, Columbus East 42

Forest Park 41, Tecumseh 31

Franklin Co. 44, Richmond 33

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 47, Southern Wells 31

Ft. Wayne North 35, New Haven 31

Ft. Wayne Wayne 76, Marion 43

Garrett 46, Westview 40

Goshen 57, W. Noble 33

Hamilton Southeastern 71, Pendleton Hts. 49

Heritage Christian 61, Covenant Christian 43

Highland 59, Hammond Central 21

Huntington North 54, Manchester 25

Indiana Math and Science Academy 54, Crosspointe Christian Academy 33

Indpls Shortridge 55, Phalen 29

Jac-Cen-Del 47, Waldron 33

Jay Co. 66, Muncie Central 33

Jennings Co. 48, Seymour 28

Jimtown 59, Elkhart Christian 26

Kankakee Valley 50, Hanover Central 39

Knightstown 35, Southwestern (Shelby) 34

Kouts 62, Westville 40

Lafayette Catholic 61, McCutcheon 32

Lafayette Harrison 64, Logansport 41

Lanesville 56, Paoli 27

Madison 57, New Washington 39

Michigan City 55, Knox 53

Mishawaka Marian 64, Culver Academy 28

Monroe Central 54, Shenandoah 32

Mooresville 58, Avon 30

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, Anderson 33

N. Central (Farmersburg) 41, N. Daviess 17

N. Decatur 49, Eastern Hancock 48

N. White 50, W. Central 38

New Palestine 59, Shelbyville 51

NorthWood 51, S. Bend St. Joseph's 40

Northeastern 62, New Paris National Trail, Ohio 22

Northfield 72, Taylor 16

Northridge 65, Wawasee 37

Northview 73, S. Vermillion 5

Oak Hill 64, Maconaquah 17

Oldenburg 42, Rising Sun 30

Parke Heritage 64, N. Vermillion 48

Prairie Hts. 55, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 13

Providence 67, S. Central (Elizabeth) 39

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 60, Indpls Scecina 34

Rossville 40, Cass 35, OT

S. Bend Washington 103, New Prairie 67

S. Central (Union Mills) 34, Morgan Twp. 33

S. Putnam 52, Clay City 48, OT

Scottsburg 51, Charlestown 39

Seeger 55, Fountain Central 34

Shakamak 46, Shoals 32

Southridge 40, N. Posey 30

Southwestern (Hanover) 51, Milan 35

Springs Valley 52, Orleans 43

Terre Haute North 57, W. Vigo 31

Tri-West 68, N. Montgomery 40

Trinity Lutheran 59, S. Ripley 50

Twin Lakes 62, W. Lafayette 60

Wabash 62, Bluffton 60, 2OT

Wapahani 59, Yorktown 34

Washington 59, Loogootee 24

Washington Twp. 69, Gary 21st Century 5

Western 57, Kokomo 46

Winchester 50, S. Adams 42

Wood Memorial 46, Barr-Reeve 32

Zionsville 60, Indpls Cathedral 35

Marion County Tournament=

First Round=

Franklin Central 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 44

Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Pike 52

Indpls N. Central 72, Indpls Lutheran 33

Indpls Roncalli 61, Indpls Brebeuf 33

Lawrence North 56, Speedway 24

Southport 48, Beech Grove 28

Warren Central 71, Decatur Central 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hamilton Hts. vs. Northwestern, ppd.

Mitchell vs. Eastern (Pekin), ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you