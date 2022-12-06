GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 61, Eastern (Greentown) 29
Benton Central 43, Rensselaer 38
Bloomington North 60, Owen Valley 28
Bloomington South 53, Martinsville 31
Brown Co. 47, Eastern (Greene) 44
Brownstown 46, Salem 35
Cambridge City 28, Wes-Del 25
Carmel 43, Westfield 33
Carroll (Flora) 65, Tri-County 38
Cascade 59, Indpls Ritter 14
Center Grove 54, Plainfield 31
Central Christian 37, Christel House Manual 21
Central Noble 61, Lakewood Park 24
Christian Academy 39, Clarksville 36
Clinton Prairie 47, Tri-Central 40
Concord 54, S. Bend Clay 25
Connersville 53, New Castle 52
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 68, S. Newton 16
Danville 70, Greencastle 50
DeKalb 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 47, 2OT
Delta 59, Muncie Burris 21
Edinburgh 44, Greenwood Christian 38
Eminence 43, Cloverdale 27
Evansville Mater Dei 57, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 22
Evansville Memorial 59, Gibson Southern 41
Floyd Central 58, Columbus East 42
Forest Park 41, Tecumseh 31
Franklin Co. 44, Richmond 33
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 47, Southern Wells 31
Ft. Wayne North 35, New Haven 31
Ft. Wayne Wayne 76, Marion 43
Garrett 46, Westview 40
Goshen 57, W. Noble 33
Hamilton Southeastern 71, Pendleton Hts. 49
Heritage Christian 61, Covenant Christian 43
Highland 59, Hammond Central 21
Huntington North 54, Manchester 25
Indiana Math and Science Academy 54, Crosspointe Christian Academy 33
Indpls Shortridge 55, Phalen 29
Jac-Cen-Del 47, Waldron 33
Jay Co. 66, Muncie Central 33
Jennings Co. 48, Seymour 28
Jimtown 59, Elkhart Christian 26
Kankakee Valley 50, Hanover Central 39
Knightstown 35, Southwestern (Shelby) 34
Kouts 62, Westville 40
Lafayette Catholic 61, McCutcheon 32
Lafayette Harrison 64, Logansport 41
Lanesville 56, Paoli 27
Madison 57, New Washington 39
Michigan City 55, Knox 53
Mishawaka Marian 64, Culver Academy 28
Monroe Central 54, Shenandoah 32
Mooresville 58, Avon 30
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, Anderson 33
N. Central (Farmersburg) 41, N. Daviess 17
N. Decatur 49, Eastern Hancock 48
N. White 50, W. Central 38
New Palestine 59, Shelbyville 51
NorthWood 51, S. Bend St. Joseph's 40
Northeastern 62, New Paris National Trail, Ohio 22
Northfield 72, Taylor 16
Northridge 65, Wawasee 37
Northview 73, S. Vermillion 5
Oak Hill 64, Maconaquah 17
Oldenburg 42, Rising Sun 30
Parke Heritage 64, N. Vermillion 48
Prairie Hts. 55, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 13
Providence 67, S. Central (Elizabeth) 39
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 60, Indpls Scecina 34
Rossville 40, Cass 35, OT
S. Bend Washington 103, New Prairie 67
S. Central (Union Mills) 34, Morgan Twp. 33
S. Putnam 52, Clay City 48, OT
Scottsburg 51, Charlestown 39
Seeger 55, Fountain Central 34
Shakamak 46, Shoals 32
Southridge 40, N. Posey 30
Southwestern (Hanover) 51, Milan 35
Springs Valley 52, Orleans 43
Terre Haute North 57, W. Vigo 31
Tri-West 68, N. Montgomery 40
Trinity Lutheran 59, S. Ripley 50
Twin Lakes 62, W. Lafayette 60
Wabash 62, Bluffton 60, 2OT
Wapahani 59, Yorktown 34
Washington 59, Loogootee 24
Washington Twp. 69, Gary 21st Century 5
Western 57, Kokomo 46
Winchester 50, S. Adams 42
Wood Memorial 46, Barr-Reeve 32
Zionsville 60, Indpls Cathedral 35
Marion County Tournament=
First Round=
Franklin Central 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 44
Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Pike 52
Indpls N. Central 72, Indpls Lutheran 33
Indpls Roncalli 61, Indpls Brebeuf 33
Lawrence North 56, Speedway 24
Southport 48, Beech Grove 28
Warren Central 71, Decatur Central 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hamilton Hts. vs. Northwestern, ppd.
Mitchell vs. Eastern (Pekin), ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.