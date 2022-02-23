BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada Forest Hills Eastern 55, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 50
Akron-Fairgrove 59, Ashley 46
Ann Arbor Pioneer 48, Ypsilanti Lincoln 35
Ann Arbor Skyline 52, Bedford 51
Armada 50, Yale 48
Auburn Hills Avondale 56, Royal Oak 52
Auburn Hills Christian 56, Burton St. Thomas More 37
Belleville 61, Wayne Memorial 43
Benton Harbor 87, Coloma 24
Breckenridge 57, Bay City All Saints 47
Britton-Deerfield 69, Sand Creek 65
Brownstown Woodhaven 47, Dearborn Edsel Ford 29
Burton Genesee Christian 70, Burton Bendle 61
Burton Madison 61, Burton Atherton 54
Canton 67, Howell 38
Cassopolis 69, Centreville 64
Charlotte 59, Lake Odessa Lakewood 51
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 74, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 71, OT
Coldwater 60, Battle Creek Pennfield 47
Comstock 76, Mendon 34
Coopersville 53, Allendale 48
Cornerstone Lincoln-King 56, Detroit Jalen Rose 46
Croswell-Lexington 56, Richmond 54
Dansville 47, Saranac 35
Davison 62, Saginaw Heritage 57
Dearborn 66, Livonia Churchill 14
Dearborn Fordson 48, Westland John Glenn 39
Dearborn Heights Annapolis 59, Canton Prep 45
Dearborn Heights Star International 76, Dearborn Heights WISE 26
Decatur 51, Marcellus 29
Detroit Country Day 71, Detroit University Prep 63
Detroit Old Redford 66, Westfield 44
Dexter 59, Saline 54, OT
East Kentwood 70, Caledonia 65
East Lansing 78, Richland Gull Lake 54
Fennville 53, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 48
Flat Rock 56, Airport 47
Flint Beecher 87, Flint Hamady 57
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 70, Midland Dow 50
Flushing 55, Flint Powers 31
Fraser 63, Warren Woods Tower 49
Fruitport Calvary Christian 75, Hesperia 31
Gabriel Richard Catholic 69, Waterford Our Lady 40
Genesee 66, Burton Bentley 64, OT
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 84, Cedar Springs 35
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 86, Greenville 47
Grand Rapids South Christian 88, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 57
Grandville 64, Grand Haven 62
Grandville Calvin Christian 67, Kelloggsville 60
Hamtramck 60, Troy Athens 38
Hartland 52, Northville 38
Haslett 44, Holt 35
Hillsdale 56, Blissfield 43
Holton 44, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 40
Hudsonville 60, Jenison 36
Hudsonville Unity Christian 65, Holland Christian 44
Ionia 49, Ovid-Elsie 44
Ithaca 58, St. Louis 50
Jackson 70, Adrian 55
Lansing Everett 60, Lansing Eastern 52
Lincoln Park 52, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 35
Manistique 51, Bark River-Harris 38
Marine City 52, Port Huron 46
Marshall 77, Parma Western 58
Millington 62, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 25
Muskegon 64, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 30
Muskegon Catholic Central 41, Zion Christian 39
Muskegon Heights 87, Grand Rapids Wellspring 50
Muskegon Mona Shores 68, Holland 57
Napoleon 85, Manchester 53
Onsted 79, Clinton 65
Otsego 81, Battle Creek Lakeview 74
Pinckney 63, Ypsilanti 52
Reading 60, Concord 57
Rochester Adams 51, Clarkston 50
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 54, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 44
Rudyard 56, Cheboygan 27
Saginaw Swan Valley 52, Alma 34
Schoolcraft 78, Three Rivers 33
Spring Lake 62, Hamilton 49
St. Ignace 75, Mackinaw City 30
Stevensville Lakeshore 70, Edwardsburg 65
Summit Academy North 60, Romulus 41
Ubly 62, Deckerville 32
Warren Cousino HS 73, St. Clair 52
Warren Lincoln 63, Madison Heights Lamphere 39
Waterford Mott 60, Rochester 59, OT
Watervliet 62, Dowagiac Union 42
White Lake Lakeland 73, Fowlerville 70
White Pigeon 68, Bangor 19
Whiteford 71, Morenci 53
Williamston 58, DeWitt 13
Wyoming 101, Grand Rapids Union 83
Wyoming Godwin Heights 61, Sparta 51
Wyoming Potter's House Christian 57, Martin 27
Zeeland West 47, Zeeland East 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elk Rapids vs. East Jordan, ccd.
Lakeview vs. Belding, ppd. to Feb 23rd.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian vs. Frankfort, ccd.
Muskegon Orchard View vs. Shelby, ccd.
Niles Brandywine vs. S. Bend Riley, Ind., ppd.
Sault Ste Marie vs. Petoskey, ccd.
