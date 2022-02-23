BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada Forest Hills Eastern 55, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 50

Akron-Fairgrove 59, Ashley 46

Ann Arbor Pioneer 48, Ypsilanti Lincoln 35

Ann Arbor Skyline 52, Bedford 51

Armada 50, Yale 48

Auburn Hills Avondale 56, Royal Oak 52

Auburn Hills Christian 56, Burton St. Thomas More 37

Belleville 61, Wayne Memorial 43

Benton Harbor 87, Coloma 24

Breckenridge 57, Bay City All Saints 47

Britton-Deerfield 69, Sand Creek 65

Brownstown Woodhaven 47, Dearborn Edsel Ford 29

Burton Genesee Christian 70, Burton Bendle 61

Burton Madison 61, Burton Atherton 54

Canton 67, Howell 38

Cassopolis 69, Centreville 64

Charlotte 59, Lake Odessa Lakewood 51

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 74, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 71, OT

Coldwater 60, Battle Creek Pennfield 47

Comstock 76, Mendon 34

Coopersville 53, Allendale 48

Cornerstone Lincoln-King 56, Detroit Jalen Rose 46

Croswell-Lexington 56, Richmond 54

Dansville 47, Saranac 35

Davison 62, Saginaw Heritage 57

Dearborn 66, Livonia Churchill 14

Dearborn Fordson 48, Westland John Glenn 39

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 59, Canton Prep 45

Dearborn Heights Star International 76, Dearborn Heights WISE 26

Decatur 51, Marcellus 29

Detroit Country Day 71, Detroit University Prep 63

Detroit Old Redford 66, Westfield 44

Dexter 59, Saline 54, OT

East Kentwood 70, Caledonia 65

East Lansing 78, Richland Gull Lake 54

Fennville 53, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 48

Flat Rock 56, Airport 47

Flint Beecher 87, Flint Hamady 57

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 70, Midland Dow 50

Flushing 55, Flint Powers 31

Fraser 63, Warren Woods Tower 49

Fruitport Calvary Christian 75, Hesperia 31

Gabriel Richard Catholic 69, Waterford Our Lady 40

Genesee 66, Burton Bentley 64, OT

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 84, Cedar Springs 35

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 86, Greenville 47

Grand Rapids South Christian 88, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 57

Grandville 64, Grand Haven 62

Grandville Calvin Christian 67, Kelloggsville 60

Hamtramck 60, Troy Athens 38

Hartland 52, Northville 38

Haslett 44, Holt 35

Hillsdale 56, Blissfield 43

Holton 44, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 40

Hudsonville 60, Jenison 36

Hudsonville Unity Christian 65, Holland Christian 44

Ionia 49, Ovid-Elsie 44

Ithaca 58, St. Louis 50

Jackson 70, Adrian 55

Lansing Everett 60, Lansing Eastern 52

Lincoln Park 52, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 35

Manistique 51, Bark River-Harris 38

Marine City 52, Port Huron 46

Marshall 77, Parma Western 58

Millington 62, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 25

Muskegon 64, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 30

Muskegon Catholic Central 41, Zion Christian 39

Muskegon Heights 87, Grand Rapids Wellspring 50

Muskegon Mona Shores 68, Holland 57

Napoleon 85, Manchester 53

Onsted 79, Clinton 65

Otsego 81, Battle Creek Lakeview 74

Pinckney 63, Ypsilanti 52

Reading 60, Concord 57

Rochester Adams 51, Clarkston 50

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 54, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 44

Rudyard 56, Cheboygan 27

Saginaw Swan Valley 52, Alma 34

Schoolcraft 78, Three Rivers 33

Spring Lake 62, Hamilton 49

St. Ignace 75, Mackinaw City 30

Stevensville Lakeshore 70, Edwardsburg 65

Summit Academy North 60, Romulus 41

Ubly 62, Deckerville 32

Warren Cousino HS 73, St. Clair 52

Warren Lincoln 63, Madison Heights Lamphere 39

Waterford Mott 60, Rochester 59, OT

Watervliet 62, Dowagiac Union 42

White Lake Lakeland 73, Fowlerville 70

White Pigeon 68, Bangor 19

Whiteford 71, Morenci 53

Williamston 58, DeWitt 13

Wyoming 101, Grand Rapids Union 83

Wyoming Godwin Heights 61, Sparta 51

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 57, Martin 27

Zeeland West 47, Zeeland East 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elk Rapids vs. East Jordan, ccd.

Lakeview vs. Belding, ppd. to Feb 23rd.

McBain Northern Michigan Christian vs. Frankfort, ccd.

Muskegon Orchard View vs. Shelby, ccd.

Niles Brandywine vs. S. Bend Riley, Ind., ppd.

Sault Ste Marie vs. Petoskey, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you