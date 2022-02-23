BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abilene 53, Chapman 40
Altoona-Midway 56, Northeast-Arma 49
Andover 58, Valley Center 46
Andover Central 54, Goddard-Eisenhower 30
Axtell 49, Centralia 45
BV Northwest 60, St. James Academy 56
BV West 73, KC Northeast, Mo. 32
Beloit 76, Smith Center 29
Bennington 25, Hutchinson Trinity 15
Berean Academy 42, Elyria Christian 37, OT
Bucklin 55, Minneola 48
Cair Paravel 70, Bishop Seabury Academy 58
Caldwell 49, South Haven 22
Caney Valley 56, Fredonia 39
Central Christian 44, Flint Hills Christian 39
Cheney 65, Wichita Independent 37
Cherryvale 57, Humboldt 56
Circle 71, Winfield 46
Clearwater 46, Mulvane 36
Concordia 57, Clay Center 54
Conway Springs 48, Chaparral 36
Cunningham 46, Attica 33
Derby 83, Maize South 71
El Dorado 62, Buhler 55
Ellinwood 72, Ness City 62
Erie 48, Neodesha 36
Fort Scott 57, Independence 48
Frontenac 67, Columbus 41
Garden City 65, Liberal 52
Garden Plain 57, Douglass 44
Girard 71, Pittsburg Colgan 47
Goessel 59, Canton-Galva 47
Hays 59, Dodge City 43
Hays-TMP-Marian 59, Plainville 39
Hesston 67, Haven 38
Highland Park 47, Topeka West 36
Hill City 39, Norton 34
Hillsboro 73, Nickerson 28
Hoisington 45, Larned 38
Holcomb 53, Syracuse 38
Hoxie 50, Oakley 38
Hutchinson 55, Wichita Campus 49
Hutchinson Central Christian 48, Fairfield 22
Inman 58, Herington 9
Junction City 53, Washburn Rural 40
KC Bishop Ward 70, KC Christian 25
Kiowa County 50, Pawnee Heights 44
Labette County 51, Coffeyville 42
Lakin 63, Hugoton 54
Lansing 63, Leavenworth 52
Lawrence 63, SM South 54
Logan/Palco 73, Oberlin-Decatur 31
Lyons 48, Halstead 19
Macksville 64, Hodgeman County 54
Maize 64, Salina South 38
Maranatha Academy 61, Heritage Christian 46
McPherson 56, Augusta 33
Nemaha Central 56, Riverside 40
Norwich 73, Burrton 39
Olathe North 48, Mill Valley 47
Olathe Northwest 49, Gardner-Edgerton 38
Osage City 71, Lebo 54
Osborne 54, Rock Hills 26
Paola 54, Louisburg 43
Parsons 66, Chanute 63
Pembroke Hill, Mo. 54, St. Thomas Aquinas 40
Perry-Lecompton 45, Holton 27
Prairie View 44, Osawatomie 23
Pratt 56, Smoky Valley 47
Remington 93, Sterling 70
Riverton 51, Baxter Springs 17
Rock Creek 48, Rossville 32
Rose Hill 55, Andale 50
SM Northwest 64, Olathe East 35
Salina Central 69, Newton 56
Salina Sacred Heart 53, Ellsworth 42
Santa Fe Trail 73, Anderson County 68
Satanta 47, Ashland 46
Scott City 44, Goodland 31
Sedan 62, Oxford 34
Sedgwick 61, Marion 19
South Gray 73, Spearville 44
Southeast Saline 50, Republic County 36
Southwestern Hts. 80, Cimarron 57
St. Mary's 65, Wabaunsee 55
St. Paul 47, Oswego 38
Sublette 53, Stanton County 41
Sylvan-Lucas 55, Lakeside 50
Tonganoxie 59, Ottawa 37
Topeka Hayden 52, Emporia 40
Topeka Seaman 78, Manhattan 67
Trego 60, Quinter 36
Valley Falls 62, McLouth 32
Wamego 60, Marysville 57
Wellsville 71, Iola 33
West Elk 65, Eureka 46
Wichita Collegiate 77, Wellington 70, OT
Wichita East 57, Wichita North 49
Wichita Heights 56, Wichita Bishop Carroll 31
Wichita Northwest 65, Wichita West 36
Wichita Southeast 63, Wichita South 53
Wichita Trinity 59, Kingman 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sabetha vs. Hiawatha, ppd. to Feb 24th.
