BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abilene 53, Chapman 40

Altoona-Midway 56, Northeast-Arma 49

Andover 58, Valley Center 46

Andover Central 54, Goddard-Eisenhower 30

Axtell 49, Centralia 45

BV Northwest 60, St. James Academy 56

BV West 73, KC Northeast, Mo. 32

Beloit 76, Smith Center 29

Bennington 25, Hutchinson Trinity 15

Berean Academy 42, Elyria Christian 37, OT

Bucklin 55, Minneola 48

Cair Paravel 70, Bishop Seabury Academy 58

Caldwell 49, South Haven 22

Caney Valley 56, Fredonia 39

Central Christian 44, Flint Hills Christian 39

Cheney 65, Wichita Independent 37

Cherryvale 57, Humboldt 56

Circle 71, Winfield 46

Clearwater 46, Mulvane 36

Concordia 57, Clay Center 54

Conway Springs 48, Chaparral 36

Cunningham 46, Attica 33

Derby 83, Maize South 71

El Dorado 62, Buhler 55

Ellinwood 72, Ness City 62

Erie 48, Neodesha 36

Fort Scott 57, Independence 48

Frontenac 67, Columbus 41

Garden City 65, Liberal 52

Garden Plain 57, Douglass 44

Girard 71, Pittsburg Colgan 47

Goessel 59, Canton-Galva 47

Hays 59, Dodge City 43

Hays-TMP-Marian 59, Plainville 39

Hesston 67, Haven 38

Highland Park 47, Topeka West 36

Hill City 39, Norton 34

Hillsboro 73, Nickerson 28

Hoisington 45, Larned 38

Holcomb 53, Syracuse 38

Hoxie 50, Oakley 38

Hutchinson 55, Wichita Campus 49

Hutchinson Central Christian 48, Fairfield 22

Inman 58, Herington 9

Junction City 53, Washburn Rural 40

KC Bishop Ward 70, KC Christian 25

Kiowa County 50, Pawnee Heights 44

Labette County 51, Coffeyville 42

Lakin 63, Hugoton 54

Lansing 63, Leavenworth 52

Lawrence 63, SM South 54

Logan/Palco 73, Oberlin-Decatur 31

Lyons 48, Halstead 19

Macksville 64, Hodgeman County 54

Maize 64, Salina South 38

Maranatha Academy 61, Heritage Christian 46

McPherson 56, Augusta 33

Nemaha Central 56, Riverside 40

Norwich 73, Burrton 39

Olathe North 48, Mill Valley 47

Olathe Northwest 49, Gardner-Edgerton 38

Osage City 71, Lebo 54

Osborne 54, Rock Hills 26

Paola 54, Louisburg 43

Parsons 66, Chanute 63

Pembroke Hill, Mo. 54, St. Thomas Aquinas 40

Perry-Lecompton 45, Holton 27

Prairie View 44, Osawatomie 23

Pratt 56, Smoky Valley 47

Remington 93, Sterling 70

Riverton 51, Baxter Springs 17

Rock Creek 48, Rossville 32

Rose Hill 55, Andale 50

SM Northwest 64, Olathe East 35

Salina Central 69, Newton 56

Salina Sacred Heart 53, Ellsworth 42

Santa Fe Trail 73, Anderson County 68

Satanta 47, Ashland 46

Scott City 44, Goodland 31

Sedan 62, Oxford 34

Sedgwick 61, Marion 19

South Gray 73, Spearville 44

Southeast Saline 50, Republic County 36

Southwestern Hts. 80, Cimarron 57

St. Mary's 65, Wabaunsee 55

St. Paul 47, Oswego 38

Sublette 53, Stanton County 41

Sylvan-Lucas 55, Lakeside 50

Tonganoxie 59, Ottawa 37

Topeka Hayden 52, Emporia 40

Topeka Seaman 78, Manhattan 67

Trego 60, Quinter 36

Valley Falls 62, McLouth 32

Wamego 60, Marysville 57

Wellsville 71, Iola 33

West Elk 65, Eureka 46

Wichita Collegiate 77, Wellington 70, OT

Wichita East 57, Wichita North 49

Wichita Heights 56, Wichita Bishop Carroll 31

Wichita Northwest 65, Wichita West 36

Wichita Southeast 63, Wichita South 53

Wichita Trinity 59, Kingman 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sabetha vs. Hiawatha, ppd. to Feb 24th.

