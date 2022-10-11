PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Park Christian, 25-20, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20

Adrian def. Red Rock Central, 3-0

Albany def. Holdingford, 25-20, 25-16, 28-26

Andover def. North Branch, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19

Annandale def. New London-Spicer, 25-18, 25-16, 27-29, 25-22

Anoka def. Park Center, 25-12, 25-16, 25-12

Avail Academy def. Academy for Science and Agriculture, 25-8, 25-4, 25-19

Barnesville def. Park Rapids, 25-9, 25-15, 25-21

Belle Plaine def. Jordan, 25-6, 25-17, 25-8

Bethlehem Academy def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 23-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-11

Blooming Prairie def. United South Central, 3-0

Blue Earth Area def. St. James Area, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19

Brainerd def. Bemidji, 3-1

Brandon-Evansville def. Ashby, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14

Breckenridge def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-8, 25-21, 25-22

Burnsville def. Rosemount, 25-20, 25-27, 25-17, 25-16

Caledonia def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-14, 25-20, 25-17

Cambridge-Isanti def. Chisago Lakes, 25-12, 25-18, 25-23

Canby def. Lakeview, 25-20, 25-5, 25-10

Cannon Falls def. Kasson-Mantorville, 30-28, 17-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12

Carlton def. Cherry, 25-21, 25-15, 25-9

Chatfield def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-10, 25-22, 25-11

Chisholm def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-23, 25-12, 25-15

Cleveland def. Madelia, 25-20, 25-14, 25-12

Cloquet def. Princeton, 25-17, 25-11, 25-13

Community of Peace def. Minneapolis North, 3-0

Cook County def. McGregor, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15

Dawson-Boyd def. Central Minnesota Christian, 32-30, 23-25, 22-25, 25-15, 16-14

DeLaSalle def. Totino-Grace, 28-26, 25-20, 12-25, 22-25, 15-11

Delano def. Monticello, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17

Detroit Lakes def. Frazee, 25-12, 28-26, 25-23

Duluth East def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-23, 25-14, 25-18

Eagan def. Prior Lake, 25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18

East Ridge def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-10, 25-6, 25-13

Ely def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-9, 25-4, 25-12

Faribault def. Austin, 25-16, 25-6, 25-18

Farmington def. Eastview, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17

Fertile-Beltrami def. Climax/Fisher, 25-13, 25-18, 25-22

Fillmore Central def. Winona, 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 25-16

Floodwood def. Barnum, 25-19, 25-21, 25-12

Forest Lake def. White Bear Lake, 25-13, 25-14, 25-22

Grand Rapids def. Rock Ridge, 25-10, 25-8, 25-6

Greenway def. Aitkin, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20

Hawley def. Fergus Falls, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22

Heritage Christian Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-11, 25-13, 25-22

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-9, 25-16, 25-17

Hibbing def. Duluth Marshall, 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 17-25, 15-13

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Underwood, 25-23, 25-14, 25-13

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Dassel-Cokato, 26-28, 20-25, 25-12, 25-10, 15-10

Irondale def. Mounds View, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 22-25, 15-8

Jackson County Central def. Worthington, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22

Kelliher/Northome def. Indus, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18

Kimball def. Spectrum, 25-19, 25-22, 25-13

La Crescent def. Dover-Eyota, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18

Lac qui Parle Valley def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18

Lakeville South def. Lakeville North, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21

Lanesboro def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-12, 25-12, 25-13

Legacy Christian def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-10, 25-19, 26-24

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity def. Mankato Loyola, 25-22, 25-13, 25-19

Litchfield def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 14-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-17

MACCRAY def. Renville County West, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 25-3

Mahnomen/Waubun def. Win-E-Mac, 26-24, 25-17, 25-20

Mankato West def. Owatonna, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23

Maple Lake def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-7, 25-14, 25-13

Marshall def. Redwood Valley, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14

Mayer Lutheran def. Concordia Academy, 25-18, 20-25, 25-12, 32-30

Medford def. Maple River, 3-0

Melrose def. Minnewaska, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 23-19

Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Minneapolis South, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19

Minneota def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 29-27, 15-25, 25-23, 32-34, 16-14

Moorhead def. Alexandria, 25-19, 15-25, 22-25, 28-26, 15-13

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Montevideo, 3-1

Nevis def. Browerville/Eagle Valley, 25-20, 27-25, 27-25

New Prague def. Holy Angels, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19

North St. Paul def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-22, 25-5, 25-16

Northfield def. Rochester Mayo, 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 26-28, 15-6

Nova Classical Academy def. Hill-Murray, 25-13, 25-9, 25-15

Osseo def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 28-26, 25-17, 25-23

PACT Charter def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15

Parkers Prairie def. Rothsay, 25-20, 25-17, 26-24

Paynesville def. Osakis, 25-20, 25-15, 25-13

Pequot Lakes def. Foley, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21

Pierz def. Royalton, 25-23, 26-28, 25-20, 25-15

Pine Island def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-14, 25-15, 25-12

Randolph def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22

Richfield def. Hmong Academy, 25-11, 25-19, 25-20

Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Coon Rapids, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

Rocori def. Little Falls, 3-0

Rogers def. Blaine, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-13

Roseau def. Northern Freeze, 25-16, 25-21, 17-25, 25-14

Roseville def. Woodbury, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20

Rush City def. Pine City, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20

Rushford-Peterson def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22

Sacred Heart def. East Grand Forks, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21

Sauk Centre def. BOLD, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. St. Francis, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10, 25-20

Shakopee def. Apple Valley, 25-19, 25-12, 25-23

Simley def. Two Rivers, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 28-26

Sleepy Eye def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18

South Ridge def. Cromwell, 25-20, 25-6, 25-17

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19

Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17

Springfield def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 3-1

St. Anthony def. Mahtomedi, 3-0

St. Clair def. Alden-Conger, 25-7, 25-13, 25-17

St. Cloud Tech def. Big Lake, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18

St. Michael-Albertville def. Eden Prairie, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19

St. Peter def. Fairmont, 3-0

Stewartville def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-16, 30-25, 25-13, 25-20

Stillwater def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-20, 25-21, 25-18

Swanville def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-18, 25-14, 25-22

Tartan def. St. Paul Central, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20

Trinity def. North Lakes Academy, 25-16, 25-14, 25-12

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. Nicollet, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22

Upsala def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-23, 25-10, 25-20

Visitation def. St. Croix Prep, 25-16, 21-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Crookston, 26-24, 25-19, 25-16

Watertown-Mayer def. Rockford, 25-17, 25-20, 25-9

West Central def. Benson, 25-22, 25-8, 25-23

Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Murray County Central, 25-22, 25-11, 25-22

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Byron, 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you