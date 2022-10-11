PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Park Christian, 25-20, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20
Adrian def. Red Rock Central, 3-0
Albany def. Holdingford, 25-20, 25-16, 28-26
Andover def. North Branch, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19
Annandale def. New London-Spicer, 25-18, 25-16, 27-29, 25-22
Anoka def. Park Center, 25-12, 25-16, 25-12
Avail Academy def. Academy for Science and Agriculture, 25-8, 25-4, 25-19
Barnesville def. Park Rapids, 25-9, 25-15, 25-21
Belle Plaine def. Jordan, 25-6, 25-17, 25-8
Bethlehem Academy def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 23-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-11
Blooming Prairie def. United South Central, 3-0
Blue Earth Area def. St. James Area, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19
Brainerd def. Bemidji, 3-1
Brandon-Evansville def. Ashby, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14
Breckenridge def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-8, 25-21, 25-22
Burnsville def. Rosemount, 25-20, 25-27, 25-17, 25-16
Caledonia def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-14, 25-20, 25-17
Cambridge-Isanti def. Chisago Lakes, 25-12, 25-18, 25-23
Canby def. Lakeview, 25-20, 25-5, 25-10
Cannon Falls def. Kasson-Mantorville, 30-28, 17-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12
Carlton def. Cherry, 25-21, 25-15, 25-9
Chatfield def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-10, 25-22, 25-11
Chisholm def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-23, 25-12, 25-15
Cleveland def. Madelia, 25-20, 25-14, 25-12
Cloquet def. Princeton, 25-17, 25-11, 25-13
Community of Peace def. Minneapolis North, 3-0
Cook County def. McGregor, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15
Dawson-Boyd def. Central Minnesota Christian, 32-30, 23-25, 22-25, 25-15, 16-14
DeLaSalle def. Totino-Grace, 28-26, 25-20, 12-25, 22-25, 15-11
Delano def. Monticello, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17
Detroit Lakes def. Frazee, 25-12, 28-26, 25-23
Duluth East def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-23, 25-14, 25-18
Eagan def. Prior Lake, 25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18
East Ridge def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-10, 25-6, 25-13
Ely def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-9, 25-4, 25-12
Faribault def. Austin, 25-16, 25-6, 25-18
Farmington def. Eastview, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17
Fertile-Beltrami def. Climax/Fisher, 25-13, 25-18, 25-22
Fillmore Central def. Winona, 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 25-16
Floodwood def. Barnum, 25-19, 25-21, 25-12
Forest Lake def. White Bear Lake, 25-13, 25-14, 25-22
Grand Rapids def. Rock Ridge, 25-10, 25-8, 25-6
Greenway def. Aitkin, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20
Hawley def. Fergus Falls, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22
Heritage Christian Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-11, 25-13, 25-22
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-9, 25-16, 25-17
Hibbing def. Duluth Marshall, 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 17-25, 15-13
Hillcrest Lutheran def. Underwood, 25-23, 25-14, 25-13
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Dassel-Cokato, 26-28, 20-25, 25-12, 25-10, 15-10
Irondale def. Mounds View, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 22-25, 15-8
Jackson County Central def. Worthington, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22
Kelliher/Northome def. Indus, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18
Kimball def. Spectrum, 25-19, 25-22, 25-13
La Crescent def. Dover-Eyota, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18
Lac qui Parle Valley def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18
Lakeville South def. Lakeville North, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21
Lanesboro def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-12, 25-12, 25-13
Legacy Christian def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-10, 25-19, 26-24
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity def. Mankato Loyola, 25-22, 25-13, 25-19
Litchfield def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 14-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-17
MACCRAY def. Renville County West, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 25-3
Mahnomen/Waubun def. Win-E-Mac, 26-24, 25-17, 25-20
Mankato West def. Owatonna, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23
Maple Lake def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-7, 25-14, 25-13
Marshall def. Redwood Valley, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14
Mayer Lutheran def. Concordia Academy, 25-18, 20-25, 25-12, 32-30
Medford def. Maple River, 3-0
Melrose def. Minnewaska, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 23-19
Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Minneapolis South, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19
Minneota def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 29-27, 15-25, 25-23, 32-34, 16-14
Moorhead def. Alexandria, 25-19, 15-25, 22-25, 28-26, 15-13
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Montevideo, 3-1
Nevis def. Browerville/Eagle Valley, 25-20, 27-25, 27-25
New Prague def. Holy Angels, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19
North St. Paul def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-22, 25-5, 25-16
Northfield def. Rochester Mayo, 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 26-28, 15-6
Nova Classical Academy def. Hill-Murray, 25-13, 25-9, 25-15
Osseo def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 28-26, 25-17, 25-23
PACT Charter def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15
Parkers Prairie def. Rothsay, 25-20, 25-17, 26-24
Paynesville def. Osakis, 25-20, 25-15, 25-13
Pequot Lakes def. Foley, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21
Pierz def. Royalton, 25-23, 26-28, 25-20, 25-15
Pine Island def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-14, 25-15, 25-12
Randolph def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22
Richfield def. Hmong Academy, 25-11, 25-19, 25-20
Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Coon Rapids, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23
Rocori def. Little Falls, 3-0
Rogers def. Blaine, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-13
Roseau def. Northern Freeze, 25-16, 25-21, 17-25, 25-14
Roseville def. Woodbury, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20
Rush City def. Pine City, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20
Rushford-Peterson def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22
Sacred Heart def. East Grand Forks, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21
Sauk Centre def. BOLD, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21
Sauk Rapids-Rice def. St. Francis, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10, 25-20
Shakopee def. Apple Valley, 25-19, 25-12, 25-23
Simley def. Two Rivers, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 28-26
Sleepy Eye def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18
South Ridge def. Cromwell, 25-20, 25-6, 25-17
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19
Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17
Springfield def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 3-1
St. Anthony def. Mahtomedi, 3-0
St. Clair def. Alden-Conger, 25-7, 25-13, 25-17
St. Cloud Tech def. Big Lake, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18
St. Michael-Albertville def. Eden Prairie, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19
St. Peter def. Fairmont, 3-0
Stewartville def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-16, 30-25, 25-13, 25-20
Stillwater def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-20, 25-21, 25-18
Swanville def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-18, 25-14, 25-22
Tartan def. St. Paul Central, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20
Trinity def. North Lakes Academy, 25-16, 25-14, 25-12
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. Nicollet, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22
Upsala def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-23, 25-10, 25-20
Visitation def. St. Croix Prep, 25-16, 21-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Crookston, 26-24, 25-19, 25-16
Watertown-Mayer def. Rockford, 25-17, 25-20, 25-9
West Central def. Benson, 25-22, 25-8, 25-23
Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Murray County Central, 25-22, 25-11, 25-22
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Byron, 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
