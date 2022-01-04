GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 55, Burwell 52
Amherst 54, Wood River 27
Axtell 54, Kenesaw 45
Beatrice 48, Fairbury 36
Bellevue West 63, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 26
Bennington 62, Ralston 29
Blair 43, Archbishop Bergan 38
Bloomfield 40, Hartington-Newcastle 33
Boyd County 57, Santee 47
Bridgeport 70, Ogallala 38
Broken Bow 68, McCook 42
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Nebraska Lutheran 40
Burns, Wyo. 52, Alliance 47
CWC-Ewing 47, Twin Loup 28
Cambridge 51, Norton, Kan. 32
Chadron 45, Hot Springs, S.D. 15
Chase County 60, Dundy County-Stratton 20
Clarkson/Leigh 59, Aquinas 33
Creighton 65, Stuart 35
Crofton 41, Ponca 37
David City 48, East Butler 41
Diller-Odell 43, Exeter/Milligan 38
Dorchester 38, College View Academy 29
Douglas County West 61, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46
Elba 49, St. Edward 24
Elkhorn 53, Omaha Duchesne Academy 19
Elkhorn North 69, Ashland-Greenwood 27
Elmwood-Murdock 34, Falls City Sacred Heart 24
Falls City 41, Nebraska City 7
Fremont 64, Omaha Burke 18
Friend 34, Tri County 27
Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Grand Island Northwest 34
Hartington Cedar Catholic 55, Osmond 31
Homer 61, Randolph 25
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44, Stanton 25
Kearney Catholic 55, Minden 36
Lincoln Southeast 49, Lincoln North Star 32
Loomis 61, Brady 19
Louisville 52, Plattsmouth 25
Madison 34, Winside 20
Maywood-Hayes Center 57, Hi-Line 28
McCool Junction 42, Lawrence-Nelson 32
Mead 61, Cedar Bluffs 19
Medicine Valley 47, Wallace 37
Meridian 41, Lewiston 25
Millard West 56, Omaha Northwest 23
Mitchell 47, Bayard 43
Nebraska Christian 79, Doniphan-Trumbull 58
Nebraska City Lourdes 69, Johnson-Brock 38
Niobrara/Verdigre 67, Neligh-Oakdale 27
Norfolk Catholic 45, Humphrey St. Francis 39
North Bend Central 63, Raymond Central 34
North Platte St. Patrick's 51, Anselmo-Merna 32
Omaha Mercy 51, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35
Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Sioux City, West, Iowa 40
Osceola 44, Cross County 26
Papillion-LaVista South 48, Omaha Benson 37
Parkview Christian 58, Tekamah-Herman 35
Perkins County 57, Potter-Dix 30
Platteview 55, Omaha Roncalli 31
Pleasanton 48, Silver Lake 42
Red Cloud 41, Rock Hills, Kan. 25
Riverside 61, Heartland Lutheran 51
Sandy Creek 58, Harvard 31
Scottsbluff 57, Norris 49
Shelton 56, Gibbon 21
Sioux County 82, Banner County 15
South Platte 54, Kimball 32
Southern 32, Freeman 28
Southern Valley 48, Franklin 33
Southwest 43, Hitchcock County 23
St. Paul 40, Columbus Scotus 34
Sterling 69, Palmyra 23
Summerland 52, Plainview 46
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Sandhills Valley 21
Sutton 47, Centura 31
Syracuse 52, Wilber-Clatonia 12
Tri County Northeast 55, Cornerstone Christian 30
Twin River 54, Central City 44
Wahoo 38, Lincoln Lutheran 37
Wakefield 60, Lutheran High Northeast 51
West Point-Beemer 49, Fort Calhoun 23
Wilcox-Hildreth 40, Bertrand 35
Wisner-Pilger 55, Arlington 30
York 66, Schuyler 10
Yutan 59, Omaha Concordia 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gordon/Rushville vs. Cody-Kilgore, ppd.
Omaha Bryan vs. Sioux City, North, Iowa, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/