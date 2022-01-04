GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 55, Burwell 52

Amherst 54, Wood River 27

Axtell 54, Kenesaw 45

Beatrice 48, Fairbury 36

Bellevue West 63, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 26

Bennington 62, Ralston 29

Blair 43, Archbishop Bergan 38

Bloomfield 40, Hartington-Newcastle 33

Boyd County 57, Santee 47

Bridgeport 70, Ogallala 38

Broken Bow 68, McCook 42

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Nebraska Lutheran 40

Burns, Wyo. 52, Alliance 47

CWC-Ewing 47, Twin Loup 28

Cambridge 51, Norton, Kan. 32

Chadron 45, Hot Springs, S.D. 15

Chase County 60, Dundy County-Stratton 20

Clarkson/Leigh 59, Aquinas 33

Creighton 65, Stuart 35

Crofton 41, Ponca 37

David City 48, East Butler 41

Diller-Odell 43, Exeter/Milligan 38

Dorchester 38, College View Academy 29

Douglas County West 61, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46

Elba 49, St. Edward 24

Elkhorn 53, Omaha Duchesne Academy 19

Elkhorn North 69, Ashland-Greenwood 27

Elmwood-Murdock 34, Falls City Sacred Heart 24

Falls City 41, Nebraska City 7

Fremont 64, Omaha Burke 18

Friend 34, Tri County 27

Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Grand Island Northwest 34

Hartington Cedar Catholic 55, Osmond 31

Homer 61, Randolph 25

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44, Stanton 25

Kearney Catholic 55, Minden 36

Lincoln Southeast 49, Lincoln North Star 32

Loomis 61, Brady 19

Louisville 52, Plattsmouth 25

Madison 34, Winside 20

Maywood-Hayes Center 57, Hi-Line 28

McCool Junction 42, Lawrence-Nelson 32

Mead 61, Cedar Bluffs 19

Medicine Valley 47, Wallace 37

Meridian 41, Lewiston 25

Millard West 56, Omaha Northwest 23

Mitchell 47, Bayard 43

Nebraska Christian 79, Doniphan-Trumbull 58

Nebraska City Lourdes 69, Johnson-Brock 38

Niobrara/Verdigre 67, Neligh-Oakdale 27

Norfolk Catholic 45, Humphrey St. Francis 39

North Bend Central 63, Raymond Central 34

North Platte St. Patrick's 51, Anselmo-Merna 32

Omaha Mercy 51, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35

Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Sioux City, West, Iowa 40

Osceola 44, Cross County 26

Papillion-LaVista South 48, Omaha Benson 37

Parkview Christian 58, Tekamah-Herman 35

Perkins County 57, Potter-Dix 30

Platteview 55, Omaha Roncalli 31

Pleasanton 48, Silver Lake 42

Red Cloud 41, Rock Hills, Kan. 25

Riverside 61, Heartland Lutheran 51

Sandy Creek 58, Harvard 31

Scottsbluff 57, Norris 49

Shelton 56, Gibbon 21

Sioux County 82, Banner County 15

South Platte 54, Kimball 32

Southern 32, Freeman 28

Southern Valley 48, Franklin 33

Southwest 43, Hitchcock County 23

St. Paul 40, Columbus Scotus 34

Sterling 69, Palmyra 23

Summerland 52, Plainview 46

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Sandhills Valley 21

Sutton 47, Centura 31

Syracuse 52, Wilber-Clatonia 12

Tri County Northeast 55, Cornerstone Christian 30

Twin River 54, Central City 44

Wahoo 38, Lincoln Lutheran 37

Wakefield 60, Lutheran High Northeast 51

West Point-Beemer 49, Fort Calhoun 23

Wilcox-Hildreth 40, Bertrand 35

Wisner-Pilger 55, Arlington 30

York 66, Schuyler 10

Yutan 59, Omaha Concordia 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gordon/Rushville vs. Cody-Kilgore, ppd.

Omaha Bryan vs. Sioux City, North, Iowa, ccd.

