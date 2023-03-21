BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Aliquippa 56, Otto-Eldred 28

Lancaster Mennonite 51, Scranton Holy Cross 40

PIAA Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Deer Lakes 61, Penn Cambria 56

Philadelphia West Catholic 52, Camp Hill Trinity 49

PIAA Class 6A=

Semifinal=

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 66, Archbishop Wood 56

Reading 55, Spring-Ford 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you