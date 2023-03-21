BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Aliquippa 56, Otto-Eldred 28
Lancaster Mennonite 51, Scranton Holy Cross 40
PIAA Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Deer Lakes 61, Penn Cambria 56
Philadelphia West Catholic 52, Camp Hill Trinity 49
PIAA Class 6A=
Semifinal=
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 66, Archbishop Wood 56
Reading 55, Spring-Ford 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
