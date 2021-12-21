GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 41

AuGres-Sims 30, Charlton Heston 16

Birmingham Groves 79, Southfield A&T 49

Birmingham Seaholm 67, Auburn Hills Avondale 27

Breckenridge 57, Merrill 40

Cass City 57, Marlette 32

Central Lake 27, Bellaire 21

Chesaning 42, Alma 40

DeWitt 62, Holly 5

Dearborn Advanced Technology 52, Hazel Park 45

Dearborn Divine Child 73, Plymouth Christian 51

Dearborn Edsel Ford 53, Garden City 15

Essexville Garber 49, Bay City Western 44

Farmington Hills Mercy 48, Royal Oak Shrine 30

Flint Powers 66, Swartz Creek 26

Freeland 67, Caro 32

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 45, Stanton Central Montcalm 35

Grand Rapids West Catholic 64, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 32

Grosse Ile 58, Gibraltar Carlson 44

Grosse Pointe North 56, Warren Regina 40

Harper Woods 48, Farmington 40

Hillsdale Academy 49, Camden-Frontier 31

Jonesville 43, Reading 32

Lake Linden-Hubbell 53, Dollar Bay 42

Lake Orion 45, Rochester Adams 30

Lincoln-Alcona 62, Hale 36

Linden 48, Byron 10

Lowell 62, Jenison 52

Mackinaw City 81, Alba 25

Midland 57, Traverse City West 48

Monroe 53, Erie-Mason 43

Olivet 52, Lansing Christian 43

Pontiac 78, Ferndale 21

Rochester 42, North Farmington 40

Rockford 52, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 36

Shelby 51, Manistee 20

Sparta 53, Fremont 9

Springport 61, Napoleon 36

St. Clair 45, Yale 42

West Bloomfield 62, Royal Oak 18

Whittemore-Prescott 40, Fairview 32

Wyoming 50, Kelloggsville 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bloomfield Hills vs. Oxford, ccd.

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley vs. Utica, ccd.

Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, ccd.

Holton vs. Ravenna, ccd.

Salem vs. Ann Arbor Skyline, ccd.

Troy Athens vs. Berkley, ccd.

