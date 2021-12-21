GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 41
AuGres-Sims 30, Charlton Heston 16
Birmingham Groves 79, Southfield A&T 49
Birmingham Seaholm 67, Auburn Hills Avondale 27
Breckenridge 57, Merrill 40
Cass City 57, Marlette 32
Central Lake 27, Bellaire 21
Chesaning 42, Alma 40
DeWitt 62, Holly 5
Dearborn Advanced Technology 52, Hazel Park 45
Dearborn Divine Child 73, Plymouth Christian 51
Dearborn Edsel Ford 53, Garden City 15
Essexville Garber 49, Bay City Western 44
Farmington Hills Mercy 48, Royal Oak Shrine 30
Flint Powers 66, Swartz Creek 26
Freeland 67, Caro 32
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 45, Stanton Central Montcalm 35
Grand Rapids West Catholic 64, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 32
Grosse Ile 58, Gibraltar Carlson 44
Grosse Pointe North 56, Warren Regina 40
Harper Woods 48, Farmington 40
Hillsdale Academy 49, Camden-Frontier 31
Jonesville 43, Reading 32
Lake Linden-Hubbell 53, Dollar Bay 42
Lake Orion 45, Rochester Adams 30
Lincoln-Alcona 62, Hale 36
Linden 48, Byron 10
Lowell 62, Jenison 52
Mackinaw City 81, Alba 25
Midland 57, Traverse City West 48
Monroe 53, Erie-Mason 43
Olivet 52, Lansing Christian 43
Pontiac 78, Ferndale 21
Rochester 42, North Farmington 40
Rockford 52, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 36
Shelby 51, Manistee 20
Sparta 53, Fremont 9
Springport 61, Napoleon 36
St. Clair 45, Yale 42
West Bloomfield 62, Royal Oak 18
Whittemore-Prescott 40, Fairview 32
Wyoming 50, Kelloggsville 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bloomfield Hills vs. Oxford, ccd.
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley vs. Utica, ccd.
Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, ccd.
Holton vs. Ravenna, ccd.
Salem vs. Ann Arbor Skyline, ccd.
Troy Athens vs. Berkley, ccd.
