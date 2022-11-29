GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegan 43, Delton Kellogg 33
Alma 58, Clare 47
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 63, Allen Park Cabrini 18
Ann Arbor Huron 41, Grass Lake 15
Armada 57, Deckerville 22
Ashley 19, Akron-Fairgrove 11
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 46, Burton Genesee Christian 44
Bad Axe 47, Kinde-North Huron 20
Bangor 28, Fennville 16
Battle Creek Academy 29, Tekonsha 22
Battle Creek Lakeview 45, Marshall 16
Battle Creek Pennfield 46, Otsego 38
Belding 51, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 27
Benzie Central 53, Reed City 42
Big Rapids 41, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 34
Blissfield 55, Whiteford 27
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 37, Notre Dame Prep 31
Boyne City 51, Cheboygan 15
Bridgeport 52, Carrollton 30
Bridgman 27, Berrien Springs 24
Byron 36, Holly 23
Cadillac Heritage Christian 59, Baldwin 7
Capac 28, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20
Carney-Nadeau 50, Menominee 46
Cass City 61, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42
Chelsea 62, Parma Western 52
Clarkston 50, Novi 34
Clawson 43, Madison Heights 24
Climax-Scotts 34, Decatur 22
Clinton 53, Manchester 51
Coldwater 26, Portage Central 24
DeWitt 67, Fenton 19
Dearborn Divine Child 65, Brownstown Woodhaven 24
Dearborn Fordson 46, Allen Park 33
Detroit Country Day 66, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 34
Detroit Mumford 79, River Rouge 48
East Grand Rapids 61, Mattawan 39
East Jackson 62, Ann Arbor Greenhills 24
East Jordan 61, Mancelona 21
East Kentwood 43, Byron Center 40
Eddies 56, Stevensville Lakeshore 53
Elk Rapids 48, Petoskey 40
Engadine 44, Rapid River 12
Erie-Mason 51, Airport 47
Escanaba 65, Marquette 50
Farmington Hills Mercy 33, Rochester 30
Farwell 33, Midland Bullock Creek 27
Flat Rock 41, Gibraltar Carlson 37
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 61, Williamston 50
Flint Powers 49, Montrose 32
Flushing 50, Davison 41
Garber 61, Saginaw Nouvel 20
Genesee 56, Flint Kearsley 43
Grand Ledge 43, Caledonia 42
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 50, Grand Rapids Northview 37
Grand Rapids West Catholic 55, Hudsonville 50
Grandville Calvin Christian 61, West Michigan Aviation 11
Grant 62, Cedar Springs 24
Grosse Ile 26, Trenton 21
Grosse Pointe North 34, Warren Regina 23
Hamilton 34, Hopkins 31
Hanover-Horton 52, Concord 25
Harbor Springs 53, Johannesburg-Lewiston 41
Hart 43, Ludington 42, OT
Hartland 51, Grand Blanc 44
Haslett 49, Jackson Northwest 38
Hastings 54, Eaton Rapids 48
Hazel Park 53, Ferndale University 14
Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 43, North Adams-Jerome 30
Holland 42, Fruitport 23
Holland West Ottawa 59, Richland Gull Lake 19
Holt 64, Jackson 27
Howell 51, Midland Dow 42
Hudson 52, Pittsford 27
Ida 42, Adrian 36
Ishpeming 50, Bark River-Harris 38
Ithaca 55, Fulton-Middleton 29
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 52, Portage Northern 40
Kent City Algoma Christian 45, Pentwater 21
Kingsley 45, Manton 44
Kingston 34, Ubly 18
Lake Fenton 46, Frankenmuth 36
Lake Orion 50, Oxford 41
Lakeview 44, Merrill 23
Lansing Catholic 67, Detroit Cass Tech 43
Lansing Eastern 59, Wyoming Lee 17
Lawrence 38, Parchment 23
Lawton 64, Marcellus 21
Leland 58, Fife Lake Forest Area 25
Leslie 42, Brooklyn Columbia Central 36
Lincoln Park 51, Redford Union 15
Lincoln-Alcona 55, Pinconning 9
Livonia Clarenceville 39, Taylor Prep 33
Lowell 66, Kent City 39
Macomb Dakota 66, Warren Cousino HS 42
Mason County Central 54, Manistee 22
Mendon 44, Union City 42
Millington 51, Unionville-Sebewaing 22
Monroe Jefferson 42, Southgate Anderson 13
Montague 54, Comstock Park 24
Morenci 49, Addison 17
Morrice 61, Blanchard Montabella 26
Mount Pleasant 64, Shepherd 16
Munising 57, Newberry 11
Muskegon Catholic Central 30, North Muskegon 14
Muskegon Mona Shores 43, Allendale 25
Napoleon 36, Quincy 17
Negaunee 63, Manistique 20
Niles Brandywine 75, New Buffalo 14
North Branch 52, Marysville 35
North Farmington 53, Southfield A&T 42
Northville 38, White Lake Lakeland 23
Olivet 58, Springport 35
Onekama 55, Mason County Eastern 41
Ortonville Brandon 50, Almont 44
Otisville Lakeville 57, Burton Atherton 21
Ovid-Elsie 42, Ionia 32
Painesdale Jeffers 45, Chassell 32
Paw Paw 55, Schoolcraft 50
Perry 45, Webberville 36
Pinckney 46, Ann Arbor Skyline 40
Plainwell 43, Galesburg-Augusta 27
Portland 43, Bath 23
Potterville 54, Homer 32
Ravenna 26, Coopersville 25
Rochester Adams 41, Lapeer 37
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 59, Birmingham Seaholm 38
Rockford 63, Forest Hills Eastern 24
Saginaw Arthur Hill 75, Flint International 9
Saginaw Swan Valley 57, Saginaw 41
Saline 47, Livonia Stevenson 14
Sandusky 58, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 23
Sanford-Meridian 60, Evart 52
Saugatuck 44, Bloomingdale 30
Shelby 42, Newaygo 28
Southfield Christian 49, Lutheran Westland 30
Spring Lake 47, Fremont 34
St. Ignace 48, Charlevoix 35
St. Johns 45, Okemos 20
St. Louis 45, Breckenridge 40
Stanton Central Montcalm 43, Carson City-Crystal 34
Sterling Heights 45, Warren Lincoln 12
Tawas 53, Whittemore-Prescott 31
Taylor 38, Westland John Glenn 8
Tecumseh 59, Monroe 14
Three Oaks River Valley 46, Cassopolis 40
Three Rivers 52, Constantine 15
Utica Eisenhower 54, Berkley 48
Vicksburg 47, Buchanan 42
Watervliet 43, Dowagiac Union 37
Wayland Union 64, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 47
White Cloud 65, Hesperia 24
Whitehall 41, Cadillac 36, OT
Whitmore Lake 46, Melvindale 18
Wyoming Godwin Heights 61, Muskegon Orchard View 25
Zeeland West 51, Hudsonville Unity Christian 46
Zion Christian 45, Saranac 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
DCP-Northwestern vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, ccd.
Memphis vs. Mount Morris, ccd.
Pontiac vs. Marine City Cardinal Mooney, ccd.
Roseville vs. Clinton Township Clintondale, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
