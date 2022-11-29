GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegan 43, Delton Kellogg 33

Alma 58, Clare 47

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 63, Allen Park Cabrini 18

Ann Arbor Huron 41, Grass Lake 15

Armada 57, Deckerville 22

Ashley 19, Akron-Fairgrove 11

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 46, Burton Genesee Christian 44

Bad Axe 47, Kinde-North Huron 20

Bangor 28, Fennville 16

Battle Creek Academy 29, Tekonsha 22

Battle Creek Lakeview 45, Marshall 16

Battle Creek Pennfield 46, Otsego 38

Belding 51, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 27

Benzie Central 53, Reed City 42

Big Rapids 41, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 34

Blissfield 55, Whiteford 27

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 37, Notre Dame Prep 31

Boyne City 51, Cheboygan 15

Bridgeport 52, Carrollton 30

Bridgman 27, Berrien Springs 24

Byron 36, Holly 23

Cadillac Heritage Christian 59, Baldwin 7

Capac 28, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20

Carney-Nadeau 50, Menominee 46

Cass City 61, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42

Chelsea 62, Parma Western 52

Clarkston 50, Novi 34

Clawson 43, Madison Heights 24

Climax-Scotts 34, Decatur 22

Clinton 53, Manchester 51

Coldwater 26, Portage Central 24

DeWitt 67, Fenton 19

Dearborn Divine Child 65, Brownstown Woodhaven 24

Dearborn Fordson 46, Allen Park 33

Detroit Country Day 66, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 34

Detroit Mumford 79, River Rouge 48

East Grand Rapids 61, Mattawan 39

East Jackson 62, Ann Arbor Greenhills 24

East Jordan 61, Mancelona 21

East Kentwood 43, Byron Center 40

Eddies 56, Stevensville Lakeshore 53

Elk Rapids 48, Petoskey 40

Engadine 44, Rapid River 12

Erie-Mason 51, Airport 47

Escanaba 65, Marquette 50

Farmington Hills Mercy 33, Rochester 30

Farwell 33, Midland Bullock Creek 27

Flat Rock 41, Gibraltar Carlson 37

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 61, Williamston 50

Flint Powers 49, Montrose 32

Flushing 50, Davison 41

Garber 61, Saginaw Nouvel 20

Genesee 56, Flint Kearsley 43

Grand Ledge 43, Caledonia 42

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 50, Grand Rapids Northview 37

Grand Rapids West Catholic 55, Hudsonville 50

Grandville Calvin Christian 61, West Michigan Aviation 11

Grant 62, Cedar Springs 24

Grosse Ile 26, Trenton 21

Grosse Pointe North 34, Warren Regina 23

Hamilton 34, Hopkins 31

Hanover-Horton 52, Concord 25

Harbor Springs 53, Johannesburg-Lewiston 41

Hart 43, Ludington 42, OT

Hartland 51, Grand Blanc 44

Haslett 49, Jackson Northwest 38

Hastings 54, Eaton Rapids 48

Hazel Park 53, Ferndale University 14

Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 43, North Adams-Jerome 30

Holland 42, Fruitport 23

Holland West Ottawa 59, Richland Gull Lake 19

Holt 64, Jackson 27

Howell 51, Midland Dow 42

Hudson 52, Pittsford 27

Ida 42, Adrian 36

Ishpeming 50, Bark River-Harris 38

Ithaca 55, Fulton-Middleton 29

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 52, Portage Northern 40

Kent City Algoma Christian 45, Pentwater 21

Kingsley 45, Manton 44

Kingston 34, Ubly 18

Lake Fenton 46, Frankenmuth 36

Lake Orion 50, Oxford 41

Lakeview 44, Merrill 23

Lansing Catholic 67, Detroit Cass Tech 43

Lansing Eastern 59, Wyoming Lee 17

Lawrence 38, Parchment 23

Lawton 64, Marcellus 21

Leland 58, Fife Lake Forest Area 25

Leslie 42, Brooklyn Columbia Central 36

Lincoln Park 51, Redford Union 15

Lincoln-Alcona 55, Pinconning 9

Livonia Clarenceville 39, Taylor Prep 33

Lowell 66, Kent City 39

Macomb Dakota 66, Warren Cousino HS 42

Mason County Central 54, Manistee 22

Mendon 44, Union City 42

Millington 51, Unionville-Sebewaing 22

Monroe Jefferson 42, Southgate Anderson 13

Montague 54, Comstock Park 24

Morenci 49, Addison 17

Morrice 61, Blanchard Montabella 26

Mount Pleasant 64, Shepherd 16

Munising 57, Newberry 11

Muskegon Catholic Central 30, North Muskegon 14

Muskegon Mona Shores 43, Allendale 25

Napoleon 36, Quincy 17

Negaunee 63, Manistique 20

Niles Brandywine 75, New Buffalo 14

North Branch 52, Marysville 35

North Farmington 53, Southfield A&T 42

Northville 38, White Lake Lakeland 23

Olivet 58, Springport 35

Onekama 55, Mason County Eastern 41

Ortonville Brandon 50, Almont 44

Otisville Lakeville 57, Burton Atherton 21

Ovid-Elsie 42, Ionia 32

Painesdale Jeffers 45, Chassell 32

Paw Paw 55, Schoolcraft 50

Perry 45, Webberville 36

Pinckney 46, Ann Arbor Skyline 40

Plainwell 43, Galesburg-Augusta 27

Portland 43, Bath 23

Potterville 54, Homer 32

Ravenna 26, Coopersville 25

Rochester Adams 41, Lapeer 37

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 59, Birmingham Seaholm 38

Rockford 63, Forest Hills Eastern 24

Saginaw Arthur Hill 75, Flint International 9

Saginaw Swan Valley 57, Saginaw 41

Saline 47, Livonia Stevenson 14

Sandusky 58, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 23

Sanford-Meridian 60, Evart 52

Saugatuck 44, Bloomingdale 30

Shelby 42, Newaygo 28

Southfield Christian 49, Lutheran Westland 30

Spring Lake 47, Fremont 34

St. Ignace 48, Charlevoix 35

St. Johns 45, Okemos 20

St. Louis 45, Breckenridge 40

Stanton Central Montcalm 43, Carson City-Crystal 34

Sterling Heights 45, Warren Lincoln 12

Tawas 53, Whittemore-Prescott 31

Taylor 38, Westland John Glenn 8

Tecumseh 59, Monroe 14

Three Oaks River Valley 46, Cassopolis 40

Three Rivers 52, Constantine 15

Utica Eisenhower 54, Berkley 48

Vicksburg 47, Buchanan 42

Watervliet 43, Dowagiac Union 37

Wayland Union 64, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 47

White Cloud 65, Hesperia 24

Whitehall 41, Cadillac 36, OT

Whitmore Lake 46, Melvindale 18

Wyoming Godwin Heights 61, Muskegon Orchard View 25

Zeeland West 51, Hudsonville Unity Christian 46

Zion Christian 45, Saranac 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

DCP-Northwestern vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, ccd.

Memphis vs. Mount Morris, ccd.

Pontiac vs. Marine City Cardinal Mooney, ccd.

Roseville vs. Clinton Township Clintondale, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you