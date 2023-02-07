BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Argos 70, Caston 61

Barr-Reeve 38, Dubois 29

Bedford N. Lawrence 55, Loogootee 53

Borden 57, W. Washington 55, OT

Cambridge City 61, Hagerstown 57

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Ft. Wayne North 63

Cascade 64, Eminence 40

Christel House Manual 69, Indpls Shortridge 63

Christian Academy 53, Henryville 42

Eastern (Greene) 51, Owen Valley 32

Eastern (Greentown) 60, Daleville 50

Elwood 58, Southern Wells 40

Evansville Mater Dei 59, Jasper 46

Fairfield 51, Bethany Christian 35

Floyd Central 66, Silver Creek 54

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 96, Ft. Wayne Snider 59

Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 39

Heritage Christian 70, Lapel 43

Indpls Ben Davis 61, Covenant Christian 42

Indpls Metro 76, Providence Cristo Rey 59

Indpls Pike 58, Hamilton Southeastern 53

Jimtown 33, Bremen 32

Knox 55, Pioneer 38

Lakeland 68, Goshen 57

Lakeland Christian 52, Northfield 43

Lakewood Park 60, Churubusco 48

Leo 65, Angola 56

Linton 77, Terre Haute South 52

Maconaquah 76, Twin Lakes 55

Madison Shawe 68, Columbus Christian 67

Mishawaka Marian 61, New Prairie 23

Monrovia 53, Cloverdale 44

Muncie Burris 49, Alexandria 38

Muncie Central 43, Pendleton Hts. 41

N. Central (Farmersburg) 52, Sullivan 51

N. White 63, Attica 32

New Palestine 67, Guerin Catholic 64

Noblesville 77, Liberty Christian 40

NorthWood 55, W. Noble 47

Northeastern 60, Union Co. 28

Norwell 72, Heritage 47

Penn 87, S. Bend Adams 35

Plymouth 68, Rochester 47

Prairie Hts. 69, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 55

River Forest 79, Hammond Science and Tech 49

Robinson, Ill. 53, Terre Haute North 49

Shakamak 65, Bloomington Lighthouse 54

Shelbyville 53, Edinburgh 46

Southmont 71, S. Vermillion 63

Triton 53, S. Bend Trinity 29

Vincennes Rivet 56, Washington Catholic 38

Wawasee 58, Elkhart Christian 30

Zionsville 54, Center Grove 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you