BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argos 70, Caston 61
Barr-Reeve 38, Dubois 29
Bedford N. Lawrence 55, Loogootee 53
Borden 57, W. Washington 55, OT
Cambridge City 61, Hagerstown 57
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Ft. Wayne North 63
Cascade 64, Eminence 40
Christel House Manual 69, Indpls Shortridge 63
Christian Academy 53, Henryville 42
Eastern (Greene) 51, Owen Valley 32
Eastern (Greentown) 60, Daleville 50
Elwood 58, Southern Wells 40
Evansville Mater Dei 59, Jasper 46
Fairfield 51, Bethany Christian 35
Floyd Central 66, Silver Creek 54
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 96, Ft. Wayne Snider 59
Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 39
Heritage Christian 70, Lapel 43
Indpls Ben Davis 61, Covenant Christian 42
Indpls Metro 76, Providence Cristo Rey 59
Indpls Pike 58, Hamilton Southeastern 53
Jimtown 33, Bremen 32
Knox 55, Pioneer 38
Lakeland 68, Goshen 57
Lakeland Christian 52, Northfield 43
Lakewood Park 60, Churubusco 48
Leo 65, Angola 56
Linton 77, Terre Haute South 52
Maconaquah 76, Twin Lakes 55
Madison Shawe 68, Columbus Christian 67
Mishawaka Marian 61, New Prairie 23
Monrovia 53, Cloverdale 44
Muncie Burris 49, Alexandria 38
Muncie Central 43, Pendleton Hts. 41
N. Central (Farmersburg) 52, Sullivan 51
N. White 63, Attica 32
New Palestine 67, Guerin Catholic 64
Noblesville 77, Liberty Christian 40
NorthWood 55, W. Noble 47
Northeastern 60, Union Co. 28
Norwell 72, Heritage 47
Penn 87, S. Bend Adams 35
Plymouth 68, Rochester 47
Prairie Hts. 69, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 55
River Forest 79, Hammond Science and Tech 49
Robinson, Ill. 53, Terre Haute North 49
Shakamak 65, Bloomington Lighthouse 54
Shelbyville 53, Edinburgh 46
Southmont 71, S. Vermillion 63
Triton 53, S. Bend Trinity 29
Vincennes Rivet 56, Washington Catholic 38
Wawasee 58, Elkhart Christian 30
Zionsville 54, Center Grove 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
